How UB football's Maurice Linguist climbed the ladder and chased his passion for coaching

“The approach I had at Valdosta State in 2008 is the same approach I took to the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 and it’s the same approach I take to being a head coach here at Buffalo: Outwork everybody. Treat people the right way. Love the players and the young men that you coach. Pour into people. Develop a consistent way of doing things,” Linguist said.

“I believe in servant leadership and having real relationships. Over the years, it hasn’t been my ability to recruit or how I’ve coached, but it’s all been about the power of relationships and the people I’ve come in contact with, and the countless coaches and players that I still have a connection with, to this day, who help shape and mold you.”

What has driven Linguist, Cauthen explains, is that he is a high competitor who wants to be successful in everything he does.

“It’s his life,” Cauthen said. “He wants to have the most beautiful woman. He got one. He wants a smart woman. He got one. He wants beautiful kids. He’s got two of them. He wanted to be the best defensive backs coach and eventually, become a coordinator, the best he could possibly be. He has prepared himself along the way, which I really knew nothing about, him preparing himself for this position, as a head coach.