How UB football's Maurice Linguist climbed the ladder and chased his passion for coaching

For every question that P.J. Fleck had, Maurice Linguist had an answer, whether it was about a specific formation or about his vision for the defense that he would inherit.
Fleck interviewed Linguist as he assembled his first coaching staff at Minnesota before the 2017 season, and the course of the conversation solidified Fleck's intent to hire Linguist.
“Every answer he had was thought out,” Fleck told The News. “Every question I asked him, and even the harder questions, it got more fluid and easier for him to answer. He answered everything with such passion and purpose, and he did it in a way that I connected with him, immediately.”
Fleck’s wife, Heather, sat in on the interview with Linguist, as she typically does. She saw how Linguist’s bold, magnetic personality shined through during the conversation, and told her husband as much.
“She even said after the interview, ‘He is going to be a head coach,’ ” P.J. Fleck said. “She looked at me and she said, ‘You are going to hire him! He is just like you!’ She doesn’t say that often, and she is an incredible judge of character.”
During the interview, Linguist told Fleck his goals. He wanted to be a head coach. He wanted to learn from Fleck about how to get there. That statement surprised Fleck, who ultimately hired Linguist as defensive backs coach and lead recruiter.
“A lot of guys talk about being the best defensive backs coach, or the best recruiter,” Fleck said. “But he knew that he wanted to become what he thought he could become. As a head coach, you’re honored to have that. If you can be a piece of that, that’s very humbling. And Maurice has worked for some amazing people.”
Four years later, Linguist is preparing for his first game as a head coach, as the University at Buffalo hosts Wagner at 7 p.m. Thursday at UB Stadium.
Football was all Linguist wanted to do. He realized in the summer of 2007 that he couldn’t play forever, but he knew he wasn’t ready to leave the game behind, either.
A one-year opportunity as a graduate assistant became an unexpected first step onto the coaching path, a journey that has been defined by building relationships and leading by serving others as he chased a dream that began in the Dallas suburbs, wound through the Deep South, the Big Ten and has landed him in Buffalo for a second time.
Throughout, Linguist had a deep-rooted motivation of why he wanted to coach.
“You really understand that it’s not about any one person, it’s not about me,” Linguist said. “It’s about the power of unity. It’s about the power of connection. You have so many moving parts that touch your football program that are depending on you being successful. ... People coming together and pulling in the same direction. The power of accountability, of trust and respect. The power, really of joy and love. Joy and love is the reason for the fight.
“At the end of the day, I truly love what I do.”
'Let me give it a go'
Introduced as UB’s head coach on May 10, Linguist stood at the podium inside the Murchie Family Fieldhouse, bespoke in a dark blue suit, with his wife, Stacie, and his children, Maura and Lance, sitting nearby.
He was an assistant coach and coordinator on Jeff Quinn’s staff in 2012-13, but a lot has changed at UB. A lot has changed for Linguist, too.
He enters his 15th year as a coach and, at 37 years old, Linguist is one of the youngest head coaches in the Football Bowl Subdivision. His coaching career began at Baylor after he went undrafted following his senior year as a defensive back, and the coaches brought him back as a graduate assistant in the summer of 2007.
He remembered what he wore that first day of Baylor’s practices: A green, long-sleeved shirt, a green baseball cap and green shorts. He quickly figured out he could have a future in coaching.
“I said, ‘Let me give it a go and see how it goes,’ ” Linguist said. “And the first day out there, I absolutely loved it. I absolutely loved it.”
Starting his coaching career meant listening to his former coaches, including former Baylor coach Guy Morriss. It meant making menial tasks valuable, such as formatting scouting reports, breaking down film, taking clothes out of washers and dryers, or picking up lunch for coaches on a 95-degree day in central Texas.
“If there was a job that was to be done, I wanted to do it and I wanted to bring value and contribute, and I knew when I spent my first day in the office, and it was 15 hours long, I felt like, ‘This is the best job in the world!’ ” Linguist said. “This is something I could do and wanted to do long-term, and I never felt like it was work. I never felt like, 'You’re up here all day, all night.' This is something I was called to do.”
After that season at Baylor, where he earned a master’s degree in health, human performance and recreation, he took a career route that better resembled a Rand McNally road map. It wound through south Georgia, and into the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. He spent two seasons at UB, where he coached a defense that boasted future NFL All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack and All-MAC cornerback Najja Johnson.
“Coach Mo was probably the best communicator I’ve ever been around,” said Johnson, now a scout with the Houston Texans. “It was about how he clarified his message, discussing his vision and making sure everyone understands his communication and his expectations, and what the standard would be. It rubbed off on us as players, because he held us to a standard on a daily basis.
“Coach Mo was also great at knowing what buttons to press for each guy in each situation. He knew what guys he needed to wrap an arm around, or what guys he needed to get salty with, because they needed a kick in the pants.”
In central Iowa, Linguist’s wife, Stacie, studied for and took the Iowa bar exam in order to practice law in the state as her husband coached at Iowa State for two seasons. He spent a season at Mississippi State and a season on Fleck’s staff at Minnesota, and after two seasons at Texas A&M, he returned to Dallas, where he was a cornerbacks coach for the Cowboys, the team he once dreamed of playing for.
After one season with the Cowboys, Linguist accepted a job in January to join Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan as a defensive backs coach/co-defensive coordinator. Less than five months later, he accepted the job to become UB’s head coach. He interviewed early in the week, was announced as UB’s coach that Friday and was introduced on a Monday – and never left Buffalo in between.
Coaching is a transient vocation, so it wasn’t surprising to Fleck that Linguist has worked in 11 programs in 15 years, including that lone year with Minnesota.
“I encourage all of our assistants to leave and accomplish their dreams,” Fleck said. “We do everything that we can to make their dreams come true. It was easy to tell he wasn’t going to be here long. We knew other schools were going to pay him a lot of money, and we knew he was going to be a head coach. And I’m glad he got other experiences before he became a head coach. He’s seen a lot of cultures and worked for a lot of coaches, and that is a good thing.”
From south Georgia to Western New York
Linguist brings a broad perspective to UB, because of all those formative experiences. Including the fact that coaching isn’t always a glamorous gig.
At his first coaching job at Valdosta State, a Division II program in southern Georgia, Linguist drove nearly 15 hours from Waco, Texas, to Valdosta, to join the Blazers. He arrived at midnight, woke up the next morning and went to campus for his first day.
He coached defensive backs and special teams in 2008, and recalled how he would ride buses for hours between southern outposts and stop for late dinners at fast-food restaurants.
Joe Cauthen, then Valdosta State’s defensive coordinator, interviewed Linguist for that opening, a conversation that lasted at least five hours. Cauthen was impressed with the way Linguist communicated.
“I could tell he was very personable, very bright,” Cauthen said. “He was serious about his business. He had a vision for what he wanted to do in his career. When we got done, I knew that was the guy I was going to hire, and unfortunately, I only kept him on my staff for a year. He moved on to James Madison, and he just started climbing from there.”
Cauthen became one of Linguist’s mentors and one of his references as he pursued coaching opportunities. Cauthen saw and fostered Linguist’s ambition to climb the coaching ladder, but he never imagined himself working for Linguist.
As Linguist assembled his staff at UB in May, he asked Cauthen, who at the time was in his third month as an analyst at Arkansas, to join the Bulls.
Cauthen initially resisted. Arkansas, he explained, was ideal for his wife and family and close to his home state of Texas.
“But Mo called me and said, ‘They’re calling me about this University at Buffalo job, and I want you to come with me,’ ” Cauthen said. “I was like, ‘Wow.’ I didn’t know what to say. I’d just moved from Houston to Fayetteville, Ark. But we talked about it and I prayed about it, and I talked to my wife and some other confidantes about it. I’ve never been this far north.
“But I thought, there’s only 130 positions like this, being a coordinator, and the other thing was the fact that it was Mo. If it was anybody else, I don’t know if that would have happened. I knew Mo, I knew what he stood for as an individual and as a person. I just said, ‘I’m going to come help him.’ ”
In fact, Cauthen sat in one of the back rows at Linguist's introductory press conference, a few hours before it was reported he would join Linguist’s staff as UB’s defensive coordinator. Cauthen’s hire became official May 19.
'I knew some day he would be a head coach'
Derek Brim played free safety at UB in 2013, and he remembers one of the first things Linguist, then the Bulls' defensive backs coach, did was ask his position group to memorize a statement about mental toughness.
Brim is now an electrical engineer who is a private football trainer and an assistant football coach at Canisius High School, and concedes he struggles to remember those three sentences.
Linguist recites it without hesitation when prompted eight years later.
“Mental toughness is your ability to consistently perform to the upper range of your ability, regardless of external factors and outside influences,” Linguist said.
Linguist wanted his defense, which included Brim, Mack and Johnson, to embrace and embody that coda.
“What we needed was mental toughness at the time,” Linguist said. “I felt like we had the ability, I felt like we had the makings, and I watched us practice and I saw Derek and Najja and Cortney Lester and Adam Redding and Khalil Mack and Stephen Means and Colby Way, and I saw all the pieces and I said, 'We have what it takes, and we have to get tough and make some decisions about what we’re going to become and what we’re going to do.’ It was to challenge them.”
After UB’s first scrimmage in the fall of 2013, the defensive backs met as a group and as they left the room, Linguist pulled Brim aside.
“I think you’re a very, very good player,” Brim recalled Linguist saying to him.
It was a small level of connection, but one that motivated Brim, who was low on UB’s depth chart. He had 58 tackles and defended four passes in 13 games, and became a second-team All-MAC selection who would play in the NFL.
“I worked my way up from the bottom that year and got a lot of recognition, but him saying that, that definitely instilled confidence in me,” Brim said. “He made the adversity I was going through worth it. And I was definitely able to learn a lot. He told me, ‘I will coach you from the beginning of a play to the end of a play.’ And the way he taught you different things and developed you to be an intellectual player, I learned so much from that.”
Brim also watched how Linguist operated, and how he got people together in pursuit of a common goal.
“In my head, I knew he was going to be a head coach someday, even while he was coaching me,” Brim said. “I didn’t know he was going to be the next guy after Lance Leipold left, but I knew some day he would be a head coach.”
'Football literally changed my life'
As Linguist walked through the long corridor underneath UB Stadium on a 90-degree afternoon earlier this month, he said hello and shook hands with every individual along his path, whether it was a freshman defensive end, an athletic trainer or the janitor emptying the trash next to the training room.
Linguist believes in the power of relationships. The essence of coaching is connecting with and working with people in order to maximize their abilities to peak performance.
“The approach I had at Valdosta State in 2008 is the same approach I took to the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 and it’s the same approach I take to being a head coach here at Buffalo: Outwork everybody. Treat people the right way. Love the players and the young men that you coach. Pour into people. Develop a consistent way of doing things,” Linguist said.
“I believe in servant leadership and having real relationships. Over the years, it hasn’t been my ability to recruit or how I’ve coached, but it’s all been about the power of relationships and the people I’ve come in contact with, and the countless coaches and players that I still have a connection with, to this day, who help shape and mold you.”
What has driven Linguist, Cauthen explains, is that he is a high competitor who wants to be successful in everything he does.
“It’s his life,” Cauthen said. “He wants to have the most beautiful woman. He got one. He wants a smart woman. He got one. He wants beautiful kids. He’s got two of them. He wanted to be the best defensive backs coach and eventually, become a coordinator, the best he could possibly be. He has prepared himself along the way, which I really knew nothing about, him preparing himself for this position, as a head coach.
"He’s just a star. Some people have got it, and he’s got it. He touches every avenue that a player or a program or a coach would probably encounter. Every little task, every little tidbit. I’m jealous of the fact that God has given him a great gift.”
But there’s a deeper reason for why Linguist has pursued his passion.
“When you play the game, not just for something, but you combine your something with someone, you automatically become the best version of yourself,” he said. “If you coach for someone, if you play for someone, you will be the best version of yourself.”
Why has Linguist made a life out of the game he loves?
He went quiet for a few minutes as he contemplated that question. He contained himself in thought, then put his hand to his face. Tears dripped onto his black polo shirt, emblazoned with the white UB logo just below the left shoulder, and above the heart.
It became one of those rare moments of vulnerability for a person with a booming personality and an openly brash passion for football.
“I was the first one in my family to go to college,” Linguist said, wiping away more tears. “I remember when I got my scholarship and just how thankful I was. I knew my life would be different. I’m just thankful. I’m thankful for my players, my coaches, my players. I am thankful. Football literally changed my life.
“I told my mom, 'You will never have to worry about me again.' ”
Maurice Linguist's coaching résumé
2007: Baylor, graduate assistant/safeties coach
2008: Valdosta State, defensive backs/special teams
2009-11: James Madison, safeties
2012: UB, defensive Backs
2013: UB, defensive backs/defensive passing game coordinator
2014: Iowa State, defensive backs
2015: Iowa State, defensive backs/defensive passing game coordinator
2016: Mississippi State, safeties
2017: Minnesota, defensive backs
2018-19: Texas A&M, cornerbacks
2020: Dallas Cowboys, cornerbacks
January 2021: Michigan, defensive backs/co-defensive coordinator
May 2021: UB, head coach