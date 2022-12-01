How UB football's Matt Myers became a quick running option – and a quick scoring threat

Matt Myers grew up wanting to be fast.

In foot races among his friends and teammates, he always wanted to be the quickest. He wanted to gobble up yards when he was running in football, whether it was at Bishop Timon-St. Jude or at West Seneca West.

UB football's Alex McNulty, Shaun Dolac, Marcus Fuqua earn All-MAC first-team honors UB linebacker James Patterson was an All-MAC second-team selection. Wide receiver Quian Williams, and offensive linemen Desmond Bessent and Gabe Wallace were third-team selections.

It took 11 games, but the University at Buffalo football team has found a way to use Myers’ speed, size and strength. The 6-foot-4, 211-pound quarterback maximized the opportunity when he ran for 110 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in UB’s 30-27 overtime loss last weekend against Kent State.

"I like to think I've got size and speed, but I'm not afraid to lower the shoulder against anybody," Myers said with a wry smile. “That's kind of just how I was raised and how I just always kind of play the game. I think it also gets some guys on the team fired up a little bit. I'm not afraid to lower the shoulder against the d-lineman or a linebacker because I've got all the faith in myself that I'm not going to be the guy falling down.”

In August, Myers was one of three players vying to become UB’s starting quarterback. He didn’t get his first touches of the season until last weekend – in a rushing role. Now, the fifth-year senior is a true option on the run, as he the Bulls are in a must-win situation.

UB football squanders another chance to earn bowl eligibility with overtime loss to Kent State Kent State defeated UB 30-27 in overtime, and handed the Bulls their third straight loss by erasing UB’s 14-point lead with a fourth-quarter rally to tie the game at 24-24 with a minute left in regulation.

UB (5-6, 4-3 MAC) closes the regular season at 1 p.m Friday against Akron (2-9, 1-6) at UB Stadium. Win against Akron, and the Bulls earn a berth in a bowl game, as the Bulls play for one of the last three of 82 bowl bids. The MAC currently has five bowl-eligible teams (Toledo, Miami (Ohio), Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan and Ohio) and six guaranteed bowl tie-ins.

Lose, and it’s a second consecutive losing season in the books.

"We've been through a lot this season," said Myers, whose three touchdowns are a single-game high for UB this season. "A lot of people counted us out after the 0-3 start. We haven't had a lot of time together, so for how close we really are, it would just be special for us to get that sixth win, and just carry on for a few more weeks together."

The athletic assets Myers displayed last weekend were what Mike Vastola, Myers’ football coach at West Seneca West, saw in 2017, when Myers led the Indians to the NYSPHSAA Class A championship: the ability to beat defenses on the perimeter in the run game, and the ability to read defenses and force defenders into making mistakes.

Vastola even saw that in Myers when he was a freshman at West Seneca West. After two years at Bishop Timon, Myers returned to the Indians and passed for 2,397 yards and 24 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,037 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior, and was named the Buffalo News’ Player of the Year.

UB announces plans for $7.5 million sports performance center project Ground is expected to be broken in the spring on the 12,000-square-foot, multilevel facility, which will double the size of the current Morris Sports Performance Center.

“With us, he was always a physical runner, and you saw his physicality get through the line of scrimmage and shake off tackles,” Vastola said. “He is a load to handle. I’m hoping, even though it’s late in the season, that ability would have been uncorked sooner. ... In terms of running, he was a true dual threat, and that’s what he brings to the table, evening up those numbers and accounting for his production.”

But therein lies the question: How did this scheme using Myers’ strength, range and speed not happen earlier for the Bulls?

UB’s offense found its stride during a five-game winning streak from Sept. 24 to Oct. 22 – averaging 185.4 rushing yards and 238.6 passing yards per game – and didn’t deviate.

In the last month, though, the Bulls went from having a flock of healthy rushing options to two against Kent State: Myers and Mike Washington. UB's run productivity dipped, too. UB has averaged 147.7 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns in their last three games, and its top backs have been limited.

Ron Cook Jr., who is UB’s leading rusher (600 yards, four touchdowns on 139 carries), didn’t play against Kent State due to an undisclosed injury, and Al-Jay Henderson left the game in the third quarter with an injury to his left leg. That facilitated a package with Myers as the primary rusher.

UB's Marcus Fuqua, tied for national lead in interceptions, gains confidence to help defense soar Fuqua has five interceptions, tied with four others for most in the nation at the Football Bowl Subdivision; he had three in UB’s 34-27 win Oct. 22 against Toledo.

UB coach Maurice Linguist said he anticipates Henderson and Washington will be available against Akron, but that Cook will be a game-time decision.

Myers, meanwhile, has become a card up the sleeve of UB’s offense.

“We've kind of had our vision, some weeks ago, in terms of what that was going to look like,” Linguist said of using Myers in a running role. “We had this game coming up against Akron that got postponed, which kind of gave us a little bit more time to develop that run game with him, also with the 17 days in between games from Central Michigan to the last one we had against Kent State. And then Matt came in, and we took that game plan and transformed it into that Kent State game, and Matt came in and did a good job for us."

Myers’ presence on the run helped UB quarterback Cole Snyder, who beat out Myers and Casey Case for the starting job.

Myers had 22 and Snyder had seven of UB’s 55 carries; in the previous two games, Snyder averaged 14 carries in losses at Ohio and at Central Michigan.

How UB kicker Alex McNulty learned to emphasize quality over quantity McNulty has been a point of consistency in what’s been a roller-coaster season for the Bulls. The fifth-year senior is one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, given annually to the top kicker in college football.

“He’s a bigger guy with a heavier frame, so it’s tougher to bring down a guy like that,” Snyder said. “But we talk about our ‘why’ here, and his ‘why’ is strong. He’s a team-first guy. Ever since I came here, he’s been nothing but supportive and I was super-happy to see Matt get some shine on Saturday.”

Myers won’t say if the Bulls will continue to use the run package that makes him a focal point, but with his team in a win or go home scenario for bowl eligibility, he is ready to take on whatever role that helps the Bulls win.

“Akron’s a good opponent, and I respect them, but we know what we’ve got to do,” Myers said. “We’ve got to get to six wins. Like I said earlier, whatever it takes.”

What happens if UB wins ... or if it loses

If UB beats Akron, it be the final team with at least six wins expected to earn a bowl bid.

According to ActionNetwork.com, three open slots remain in the 82-team field, after New Mexico State (5-6) received a waiver to become bowl eligible, and became the 79th bowl-eligible team.

If the Bulls beat Akron, UB, New Mexico State and Rice earn the final three bowl bids.

If Akron beats UB, New Mexico State, Rice and UNLV earn bowl bids.

Rice and UNLV are 5-7, but have the top academic progress rate (APR) scores among 5-7 teams this season.