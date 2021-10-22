How UB football's Alex McNulty weathers highs, lows of being a kicker

“This year has been my best mentality, going into games,” McNulty said. “I felt focused. I felt like I haven’t doubted myself. Having that Nebraska game where it was a bunch of deep kicks that I missed, it just kind of make my swing a little bit erratic. I had a really good training camp and I was really good, and I just had to find that smooth swing again. Not let the deep kicks be any different than the shorter ones, and just be more consistent.”

Chris White, UB’s special teams coordinator, explained that working with kickers on the psychological aspect of what they do isn’t a one-size-fits-all formula.

“You have to build them up, psychology-wise, in terms of their mental toughness, but missing a kick is a lonely feeling for a kicker,” White said. “Each kid has to process it differently. Alex is a very tough-minded kid and I love his demeanor when he makes a kick and when he misses a kick. It’s pretty much the same. That’s kind of what you need to have, in terms of riding the roller coaster of emotions.”

Repetition and making different kinds of kicks from different distances and angles, has helped McNulty, who understands that every weekend he’s being asked to work on a moment’s notice.