How UB football's Alex McNulty weathers highs, lows of being a kicker

Alex McNulty casually booted a 55-yard field goal in gym class during his sophomore year of high school. The football coach noticed, and invited him to join the football team as a kicker.
As a junior at McQuaid Jesuit High School in Rochester, McNulty learned the fundamentals of being a kicker. Then, the analytically minded McNulty took a deep dive into the science of kicking for a senior project in a physics class.
McNulty learned that kicking is more than just lining up, aiming the ball through the uprights from a distance and taking a big swing with a leg.
“I like to analyze all the physics of it, the kicking,” said McNulty, now a junior on the University at Buffalo football team. “The trajectories of launch angles of a ball and how it affects distance. You learn about the speed of the spin for the ball, and how the wind affects it, and that you want to kick it lower into the wind, whereas when you’re kicking with the wind, you want to get the kick up so that the wind will push it.”
McNulty is majoring in biology and physics at UB, and he’s become an analyst of the different facets of kicking, even down to how his surroundings at specific stadiums impact his kicks. Two years ago at Penn State, he didn’t notice the screams of more than 100,000 fans as he lined up to kick a field goal. Two weeks later, he couldn’t block out a raucous student section at Liberty.
But as a college kicker, he found out the challenges of the practice, and quickly understood the value of resiliency, especially as he has weathered the makes and misses this season. If he makes a kick, it comes with a few minutes of celebration. A miss means he finds a way to distract himself from thinking about it, usually by focusing on school work or watching NFL games with friends.
McNulty is only 7 for 13 on field goal attempts this season as UB (3-4, 1-2 MAC) prepares to play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Akron. Five of those six misses have been attempts of at least 42 yards.
However, in a 27-26 win last weekend against Ohio at UB Stadium, McNulty’s 26-yard field goal attempt won the game.
He got help from his teammates. On McNulty's first attempt at the game-winner, UB snapper Jeremiah Riordan saw Ohio’s Bryce Dugan jump offsides, and immediately hiked the ball to holder Evan Finegan. McNulty missed the kick wide right. After the penalty was assessed, his kick easily cleared the crossbar.
“That showed me I can make any kick that’s out there,” said McNulty, who also handles kickoffs for the Bulls. “I just have to focus on that moment and make sure that I do my job and be there for my teammates.”
Confidence, he said, hasn’t been an issue for him this season. Even after last year, in which he was 1-for-4 on field goals in UB’s seven games.
“This year has been my best mentality, going into games,” McNulty said. “I felt focused. I felt like I haven’t doubted myself. Having that Nebraska game where it was a bunch of deep kicks that I missed, it just kind of make my swing a little bit erratic. I had a really good training camp and I was really good, and I just had to find that smooth swing again. Not let the deep kicks be any different than the shorter ones, and just be more consistent.”
Chris White, UB’s special teams coordinator, explained that working with kickers on the psychological aspect of what they do isn’t a one-size-fits-all formula.
“You have to build them up, psychology-wise, in terms of their mental toughness, but missing a kick is a lonely feeling for a kicker,” White said. “Each kid has to process it differently. Alex is a very tough-minded kid and I love his demeanor when he makes a kick and when he misses a kick. It’s pretty much the same. That’s kind of what you need to have, in terms of riding the roller coaster of emotions.”
Repetition and making different kinds of kicks from different distances and angles, has helped McNulty, who understands that every weekend he’s being asked to work on a moment’s notice.
“You’re standing on the sidelines for three hours and you start warming up an hour before your game, you have four-plus hours of managing yourself,” McNulty said. “You’re only out there for a minute during the game. I was so used to playing sports where you’re in the whole time, and you’re in a rhythm. That’s the big challenge with kicking, finding that rhythm without being in a rhythm.”
Part of maintaining that rhythm is about being proactive.
“When he misses a kick, he knows how to correct it,” White said. “That’s the most important thing.”
White has emphasized consistency in keeping McNulty at an even keel this season. UB coach Maurice Linguist said it also was about building upon how McNulty has found confidence in kicking through preparation and what he has accomplished.
“Any time you make a big play in a critical situation, it can’t do anything but build and boost the confidence that you have. We’ve seen Alex kick very well in practice, a ton, and we’ve seen him miss some critical kicks in some games," Linguist said. "It’s really the heart of a champion, just to be able to respond back.
“And to see the team respond around him, the way they did, collectively, as a coach and as a program, it was really healthy for everybody.”
McNulty’s game-winning field goal even drew cheers from the UB cross-country team, who watched it from their bus while returning from a meet at Bowling Green.
UBXC watching Alex McNulty kick the WINNING FIELD GOAL for @UBFootball @UBAthletics 🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/qD9jq1PIfF— UB Track/XC (@UB_XCTF) October 16, 2021
White hopes the game-winning kick against Ohio will springboard McNulty’s confidence level in the final five games of the regular season.
“Every kick is a new experience,” McNulty said. “Maybe something is different with the wind or how you feel like the crowd is, and some you’ll feel the crowd more than others. Some kicks you’re perfectly in your own world, and don’t even hear it.