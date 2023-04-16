Mike Caputo could never put into words what drove him when he was playing high school and college football.

Now, seven years into his coaching career and days into his work as the University at Buffalo safeties coach, Caputo identifies what he wants his position group to do and to be in order to help the Bulls build off the 2022 season. It’s what he did as a safety at West Allegheny High School in Imperial, Pa., and then at the University of Wisconsin.

“I tell them all the time, ‘Chase the board,’ ” Caputo said. “What’s that mean? If you’re lower on the depth chart, chase the board. Chase getting to be the starter. If you are the starter, chase getting to be the best player on the team. If you’re the best player on the team, chase being the best player in the conference, the best player in the whole, entire league. That’s the goal, to always chase success. Success is not a destination. It’s a journey. It’s a path.”

That way of thinking helped Caputo become a second-team All-Big Ten Conference selection in 2014 and 2015, and a second-team All-American in 2014 as a safety for the Badgers.

It helped mold his philosophies when he made the transition from playing to coaching. At UB, he is one of five new assistants, a group that includes new offensive and defensive coordinators, and Caputo will lead a position group that returns one of the nation’s top safeties in Marcus Fuqua, one of two players who led the nation with seven interceptions in 2022.

“I love the game, but I love even more what the game gave me,” said Caputo, who was a defensive assistant at Wisconsin last season before he joined UB’s staff earlier this month. “Now, I want to say that to other guys coming up through the college atmosphere, through everything. Anybody who wants to play, who loves playing the game, I want to teach them about what this game did for me, and how they can be successful, and feel good not just in football but in life.”

A cerebral standpoint

At Wisconsin, Caputo had the label of being a “cerebral” player, who made decisions through analysis and intellect, rather than just reaction. On a football field, those decisions need to be made in fractions of a second, while a player is going as fast and doing as much physical exertion in a confined space as one’s body allows.

As a coach, Caputo communicates how players maximize both efficiency and productivity, a process he calls teaching “cheat codes.”

“There’s little cues that you pick up on, in everything that happens in a game, whether it’s schematic or technique, or just what point it is in a game.” Caputo said. “The game isn’t just a series of plays, it’s a series of situations.”

Caputo took that knowledge from playing into coaching, a path that sprouted from necessity. Caputo was on the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad for the 2016 season, but didn’t see a long path as a player. His first work in coaching college football was as a graduate assistant at LSU from 2017-19. The first thing he remembers about that job was packing everything into his car and making a 17-hour drive from his family’s home in suburban Pittsburgh to Baton Rouge, La.

It wasn’t the excitement he remembered the most about that long drive to a new opportunity at LSU. It was the exhaustion.

The fascination with teaching and coaching and explaining concepts, though, quickly erased any lingering fatigue. So did the fascination with wanting to be fully prosperous in coaching, as opposed to simply learning the ropes.

“I was tired, but when I got there, I was very excited to be a part of a program that had a lot of success, under (defensive coordinator) Dave Aranda and under Coach (Ed) Orgeron, at the time,” Caputo said. “And just learn. Right as I was coming in, I wanted to learn everything I need to know, to be a coach, and to be a great coach. Not only just to get by on the skin of my teeth, but to be able to be successful.”

Caputo became a safeties coach in 2019 at Utah State, after two seasons at LSU, then joined Baylor’s staff for the 2020 and 2021 seasons as a defensive quality control coach, working with safeties, nickelbacks and cornerbacks.

UB coach Maurice Linguist said Caputo was one of five candidates to become UB's safeties coach, a position that was open after Rod Ojong joined Charlotte’s staff in December after two seasons with the Bulls. During Caputo’s interview, Linguist saw the number of small details through the course of his presentation, which reflected his coaching philosophy, what he learned from each program and – the clincher – why he followed certain methods in coaching and teaching.

“Just being able to have a very systematic approach, to how you present and coach the position, he sees the big picture, systematically, and he can reverse-engineer it and take it one step at a time and understand it,” Linguist said. “A lot of coaches can understand what they do, but you have to really understand why you do it. That’s the next step. We spent a lot of time talking about why we do certain things. That’s what impressed me about him.”

Late arrival, quick adjustments

The Bulls had just started the sixth of 15 spring practices when Caputo joined the staff. He takes over a position group that returns Fuqua, but lost Jahmin Muse, a starter who was a graduate student in 2022 and exhausted his eligibility, and Keyshawn Cobb, who had 66 tackles and eight pass breakups last season but transferred to West Virginia.

Linguist is watching Caputo’s crossover from player to coach, and how it will immediately benefit UB’s safeties.

“He brings a lot of instant credibility,” Linguist said. “Over time, when players really understand that, one, you care about them, and two, you know your information, that also just continues to add to it. Our guys are seeing that right now, and I’m looking forward to him hitting the ground running with our guys.”

Caputo also has some house-hunting and housekeeping duties. His wife is due with their family’s second child any day, and they are starting to search for housing in the Buffalo area. He took a phone call from his wife during a recent interview, prepared for the news that she was in the early stages of childbirth.

Not yet, as of Thursday afternoon. Though, in only a few days on UB’s staff, he already noticed something that’s helped him acclimate to Western New York.

“The staff here has already made my family feel at home,” Caputo said. “The town, really, too. Buffalo has just made my family feel really at home, too, and it’s minimized the difficulty there. It was me, and I was a difficulty there, but they made that such a smooth transition, and just taking the coaching and being so attentive and so willing, so this is awesome.”