How UB football plans to execute recruiting strategy: 'We're going to turn over every stone'

Maurice Linguist won't coach his first game as the University at Buffalo football coach until Sept. 2, but he is treating this week's end of the NCAA's recruiting dead period as he would a game.

Something unpredictable will happen, and UB's staff must be prepared.

“June 1, I have two words: Stay ready,” said Linguist, who was named UB’s football coach May 7. “A guy could show up on campus, so we’re ready for that. We know what potentially could happen. We are ready. You have to game-plan for this, but we’re ready for anything to change.”

The live recruiting period begins Tuesday, meaning college athletic programs can host prospective recruits on campus and can travel for in-person recruiting activities. The NCAA has been in a dead period since March 13, 2020, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Scholarship offers, however, could still be made.

Linguist and UB’s football program face the first significant task of mapping out the 2022 recruiting class and setting a foundation for recruiting future classes.

UB has a strategy for recruiting: Look at every option, including players in the transfer portal, while understanding your program dynamics and knowing what your geographic footprint is.