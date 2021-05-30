How UB football plans to execute recruiting strategy: 'We're going to turn over every stone'

Maurice Linguist won't coach his first game as the University at Buffalo football coach until Sept. 2, but he is treating this week's end of the NCAA's recruiting dead period as he would a game.
Something unpredictable will happen, and UB's staff must be prepared.
“June 1, I have two words: Stay ready,” said Linguist, who was named UB’s football coach May 7. “A guy could show up on campus, so we’re ready for that. We know what potentially could happen. We are ready. You have to game-plan for this, but we’re ready for anything to change.”
The live recruiting period begins Tuesday, meaning college athletic programs can host prospective recruits on campus and can travel for in-person recruiting activities. The NCAA has been in a dead period since March 13, 2020, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Scholarship offers, however, could still be made.
Linguist and UB’s football program face the first significant task of mapping out the 2022 recruiting class and setting a foundation for recruiting future classes.
UB has a strategy for recruiting: Look at every option, including players in the transfer portal, while understanding your program dynamics and knowing what your geographic footprint is.
“We all understand the importance of recruiting, and the reality of what’s coming around the corner, with the dead period being lifted,” Linguist said. “When we first started assembling everything, the new mindset was to come in and be one of the hardest-working recruiting staffs in America. It’s a priority. You can’t be successful without it, and it’s another piece in the development of the program.”
Constructing a class
Linguist and his staff will draw on their recruiting experience while being cognizant of the fact that the athletes who commit to Group of Five programs such as UB, Appalachian State and Tulsa aren’t the same as those who commit to Power Five schools such as Michigan, Florida or Oklahoma.
A four- or a five-star recruit will almost always commit to a Power Five program, but Josh Helmholdt, a national college football recruiting analyst with Rivals.com, said Linguist’s knowledge of recruiting, as well as the emphasis he places on building relationships with recruits and their families, will help him adapt quickly to recruiting athletes.
Linguist was a UB assistant in 2012-13 but has worked in Power Five programs at Iowa State, Mississippi State, Minnesota, Texas A&M and Michigan. He was rated by Rivals as a top-25 recruiter when he was an assistant at Texas A&M.
Helmholdt also anticipates that Linguist will reach into traditional recruiting hotbeds like Florida and Georgia, as well as into regions where UB has made headway, such as Ohio, Pennsylvania and the Baltimore-Washington area.
“He will probably continue that national type of recruiting game plan, but he’s got to hit the local players, and reach down into places where Buffalo has that brand,” Helmholdt said.
UB’s staff will have to be resourceful, from a financial standpoint. Its football program doesn’t have the coffers that Power Five schools have for recruiting; those expenses at some schools can go into the million-dollar range. According to UB's annual NCAA Financial Report, obtained by The News through a Freedom of Information Law request, its football recruiting expenses in the 2020 fiscal year totaled $159,366.
Personnel-wise, Linguist and UB will take a position-by-position approach, and evaluate what UB’s immediate needs are and formulate where its future needs will be.
The addition of experienced players from other schools who are in the transfer portal could also help UB immediately fill holes; UB lost starters and experienced depth on the offensive line, defensive line and at wide receiver due to graduation and transfers.
Even with a significant number of players from New York state on the roster, Linguist wants to strengthen UB's in-state recruiting presence; UB has scheduled prospect camps for June 16 and June 23 at UB Stadium.
Coaches also will lean on their geographic diversity to widen the recruiting pool. Linguist’s staff at UB includes coaches who have worked across the country at the Power Five, Group of Five, Football Championship Subdivision and Division II and III levels and in the junior-college ranks.
Mike Daniels, UB’s running backs coach, is the Bulls’ new recruiting coordinator. A former assistant at UB, Akron, Army, Kennesaw State, Alcorn State and Cincinnati, he also coached at Princeton High School in suburban Cincinnati from 2017-20, and has seen recruiting from a high school perspective.
“He has a really strong grasp of how recruiting works,” Helmholdt said of Daniels. “He’s seen it from the other side, because he’s helped his own players (at Princeton) go through the recruiting process.”
With the start of a drastic change in the calendar fast approaching, recruiting is paramount for Linguist and the Bulls.
“We’re going to turn over every stone and make every phone call and make sure we’re doing everything we can, in terms of big-picture development,” Linguist said.
Making the most of a small window
Linguist and his staff have already had to maximize their time as they prepare for a nontraditional recruiting wave.
“We’ve been squeezing all the seconds we can in the day, talking to coaches, and talking to kids,” Linguist said. “This is the top priority.”
UB’s staff, like every other program across the country, has had to rely on electronic communication to recruit. Only UB has had three weeks to do it, not 14 months.
The time between Linguist’s hire and the start of the active recruiting period, which includes official and unofficial on-campus visits, seems small, but UB isn’t in as much of a precarious spot as it would seem.
UB’s new staff would be playing catchup in a regular recruiting calendar, as the NCAA’s evaluation period is traditionally in April and May, when coaches can watch recruits compete in person or visit their school, but cannot communicate with recruits away from a college campus.
“I think the extended dead period helps Buffalo,” Helmholdt said. “(Linguist) was hired in May, and has three weeks to prepare for visits. If this was a regular recruiting year, he’d be coming in smack dab in the middle of a period with regular visits.”
College prospects will be allowed to make official and unofficial visits to campuses when the recruiting calendar resumes. In fact, several players whom UB's new coaching staff have already made offers to plan to visit UB's campus between this week and June 28, which is the start of another recruiting dead period. That period extends through July 24.
“I want to get a feel for the program and the culture, before I make a hard decision,” said Davon Sears Jr., a defensive tackle from Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa.
UB's new coaching staff landed its first commitment this week when Tre Pinkney, a linebacker from Atlanta who played at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, posted on his Twitter account that he plans to join the Bulls.
MADE IT OUT THE HOOD, THEY SAY YOU HOLLOYWOOD! Let’s ride #UBhornsUP @TheSamuraiCoach @CoachJoeCauthen pic.twitter.com/dylmo1crMI— Tre pinkney (@_0nlytre2) May 27, 2021
UB’s coaches cannot comment on prospective recruits, due to NCAA rules. In addition to Sears' commitment, several junior-college players and high school prospects have posted in the last 10 days on their social media accounts that they have received offers from the Bulls.
UB, Helmholdt said, isn’t at a disadvantage when it comes to the upcoming recruiting period. The NCAA also has extended the fall evaluation period from 42 to 56 days, giving all schools more time.
“It’s late in the process, compared to where everyone else has been executing their 2022 recruiting strategy for months, if not years,” Helmholdt said. “It’s a challenge, but the dead period ending here, at the end of May, is a better situation for (Linguist) and for UB.”