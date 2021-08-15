How transfer portal has impacted way football coaches build, manage their rosters

Candle has found that in the three years of the transfer portal’s existence, it has served multiple purposes in crafting Toledo's roster.

“It’s still about recruit, retain, develop,” Candle said. “If an unforeseen circumstance happens, this is a way to fix a problem, so to speak. Or it’s a way to put a charge into a position group by bringing in a veteran player. But there’s more volume, there’s more people, there’s more kids going into the portal. There’s more transactions happening, so it’s different. Has it changed our philosophy to it? I don’t believe it has.”

McElwain, the third-year Central Michigan coach who has also been a head coach at Florida and at Colorado State, also looked at the other side of the coin. If an athlete has success at a Group of Five school, they could strike while the iron is hot and transfer to a Power Five program or a school with more success in developing players or winning championships.

“The scary part is, you never know what you’re going to lose. I just hope we don’t see it as we become a for the bigger schools,” McElwain said. “It could be, we get them ready and they transfer there.”

The transfer portal also could impact players coming out of high school, which is the traditional recruiting pipeline.