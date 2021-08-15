How transfer portal has impacted way football coaches build, manage their rosters

This is part of a series looking at the impact of the NCAA transfer portal on college sports and the University at Buffalo.
For new UB football coach Maurice Linguist, recruiting is a year-round process, one that doesn’t just involve bringing in high school players.
The transfer portal has given Linguist and his staff another tool to find players who can fill the gaps that were left by players who transferred out of UB’s program and players who already might have college experience to step into positions of need.
Linguist also knows that transfers – whether they come into the program, leave the program or return to the program after considering leaving – are part of roster management. While relationships with high school recruits can be built over years through camps and regular contact, relationships with transfers generally happen much quicker.
“We added 27 new players since the start of June, 16 or 17 players that were already signed, and then we added 10 or 11 guys through graduate transfer who are JUCO, and every team has a one-year life span,” Linguist said at the Mid-American Conference media day in Detroit. “You’re looking at guys that are exiting your roster and how you could replace them. What does your team need 12 months from now, 18 months from now, 24 months from now, and how are you going to address your roster needs?”
The portal has become part of the strategy coaches use to manage their current roster and plan a future roster.
“It’s made you create a new department in your recruiting department, and you’ve got to be aware, not only of your own players that are out there, but I think it’s a good thing,” Central Michigan football coach Jim McElwain said. “If somebody is unhappy and they don’t like what’s going on, go find a place that, maybe, you can find whatever you’re looking for. It’s the rules, and you play within them. Now, maybe instead of going to a junior college (for players), you get some ready-made players at some positions you might be short in.”
Toledo football coach Jason Candle has turned to the transfer portal as a tool to build depth and skill at multiple positions, particularly in shaping this season’s roster.
“We signed them at positions where we felt like we were strong,” Candle said. “We didn’t sign them as a Band-Aid. We didn’t sign them as a savior to our program type of thought process. We thought we had good competition there and we had a chance to gain some guys that had some experience and if they could come in and take us to another level, that would be great. If not, it’s not the end of the world, either. That’s how we’ve approached it.
“There’s different ways to supplement your roster and I think the portal is one way to do it.”
Candle has found that in the three years of the transfer portal’s existence, it has served multiple purposes in crafting Toledo's roster.
“It’s still about recruit, retain, develop,” Candle said. “If an unforeseen circumstance happens, this is a way to fix a problem, so to speak. Or it’s a way to put a charge into a position group by bringing in a veteran player. But there’s more volume, there’s more people, there’s more kids going into the portal. There’s more transactions happening, so it’s different. Has it changed our philosophy to it? I don’t believe it has.”
McElwain, the third-year Central Michigan coach who has also been a head coach at Florida and at Colorado State, also looked at the other side of the coin. If an athlete has success at a Group of Five school, they could strike while the iron is hot and transfer to a Power Five program or a school with more success in developing players or winning championships.
“The scary part is, you never know what you’re going to lose. I just hope we don’t see it as we become a for the bigger schools,” McElwain said. “It could be, we get them ready and they transfer there.”
The transfer portal also could impact players coming out of high school, which is the traditional recruiting pipeline.
“The biggest thing we’re seeing is that it’s actually going to hurt the (incoming) freshmen, the kids that are in high school right now,” McElwain said. “You’re going to see coaches that normally would have signed 25 guys but now could sign 17-18 high school kids and look to fill seven or eight scholarships from the portal. It’ll be interesting, and I think time will still tell.”