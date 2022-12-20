How transfer portal has impacted UB football's recruiting strategy; early signing period begins Wednesday

The University at Buffalo football program’s list of potential high school signees is a little thinner than it has been in years past.

The early signing period for college football begins Wednesday and runs through Friday, and as of Tuesday afternoon, the Bulls have 11 high school and prep school players who have given verbal commitments to join the program for the 2023 season.

But it's not something that has happened solely by default. It has evolved by design, as the transfer portal in college athletics has given coaches more access to players who can join a roster with college experience, as opposed to investing two to three years to develop a player in a program’s system.

The transfer portal has become a viable source as UB coach Maurice Linguist and his staff have crafted rosters in his first two seasons.

"You're looking at who you need to add, and where are they coming from," Linguist said. "There's a little bit of a pro mindset, in terms of player acquisition. Obviously, you're still dealing with student-athletes, where school is involved, and those things.

"But when you look at just the football element of it, in terms of how do we acquire players in your roster, it's early identification, it's, where are they coming from? And then, it's what are they going to bring to the table that solves problems that you that you may have. And then how can you connect with them and and help those guys for the goals that they have in place, so they can ultimately get where they want to go? You're looking at these things that are really nonstop. It's a constant thing."

The advent of the NCAA’s transfer portal – a database that houses the name and contact information of every college athlete who wants to transfer – combined with the extra year of eligibility for college athletes that the NCAA granted in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, caused a shift in UB’s recruiting strategy, particularly with Linguist as head coach.

Linguist’s first full recruiting class, which was finalized in February, included 15 high school and junior-college signees and 17 transfers from FBS and FCS programs, including quarterback Cole Snyder (Rutgers), safety Jahmin Muse (Boston College) and wide receiver Justin Marshall (Louisville).

UB’s incoming 2021 class included 17 high school players who signed when Lance Leipold was the head coach. Linguist, who was hired in May of 2021, added 21 transfers from FBS and junior-college programs, including Ja’Marcus Ingram, Josh Rogers and Quian Williams.

“College football, across the board, has changed,” Linguist said. “When I played college football about 20 years ago, it was different. You're coming in, you're a high school player and you develop and you grow and that's still very, very true.

"But with the advent of the (transfer) portal and new rules and how recruiting is now, you look across the board. I think anytime a rule change is made, all you're asking yourself is, 'How do I use this to our advantage?' That's, really what it boils down to. If you look at it out of any angle other than, 'How do I use this to our advantage and stay within the rules?' then you're probably making a mistake."

The introduction of the transfer portal, which allows players to transfer once without having to sit out for a season, didn’t just force UB to adapt. It forced many college football programs and many college athletic programs to change their recruiting strategies.

“Coaches are still putting together their recruiting classes, but coaches are, first and foremost, putting attention on the transfer portal and addressing the needs of their program right away,” said Sam Spiegelman, a national recruiting analyst with On3.com. “They’re still trying to find high school athletes, but if a coach can find someone who can play right away, they will fill that need.”

It’s not just happening to UB’s recruiting classes, either. Because of the moving and shifting at the college level, it’s impacting how college football programs plan their recruiting classes, knowing that a ready-to-go transfer can fill a hole quicker than a player who joins a program as a freshman and may need time to develop.

UB has 16 verbal commitments from high school and prep school players, and junior-college transfers, and three from FBS, FCS and Division II transfers. By comparison, Bowling Green has six verbal commitments and Kent State has six commits after head coach Sean Lewis left to become Colorado’s offensive coordinator; and Central Michigan has 21 verbal commitments as of Tuesday, according to 247Sports.

The low number of incoming high school recruits for UB may be discouraging at first glance, but the development of the transfer portal has programs taking on new plans of action when it comes to designing recruiting classes and assessing needs on a year-by-year or even a semester-by-semester basis.

“First, schools have to figure out how many scholarships they’re going to allot for transfers, versus high school players,” said Allen Trieu, a Midwest recruiting analyst for 247Sports. “If you have immediate needs, you’re unlikely to find that through a high school recruit, unless you hit on a super, super recruit. You can quickly fill gaps with portal players, but you’re also going to have to fill spots where you’ve lost guys to the transfer portal.”

Coaches cannot comment on recruits or on their recruiting class until after they have received signed National Letters of Intent. Among UB’s verbal commitments is running back Lamar Sperling, who was this year’s Ohio Mr. Football award winner and ran for 3,867 yards and 58 touchdowns. Sperling, whom Rivals.com and 247Sports ranks as a three-star prospect, also holds an offer from Kentucky.

UB’s most pressing needs, though, are at wide receiver, in the secondary and at center. UB will lose its top three receivers after this season, as Williams and Marshall will exhaust their eligibility after this season and play their final game when the Bulls face Georgia Southern on Dec. 27 in the Camellia Bowl. Additionally, Jamari Gassett announced Dec. 7 that he has entered the transfer portal.

In the secondary, UB loses cornerbacks Isaiah King and Elijah Blades, who have already declared for the NFL draft, and safeties Muse, a graduate transfer who is in his final year of eligibility, and Keyshawn Cobb, who announced Monday that he has entered the transfer portal. Jack Hasz, UB’s starting center this season, announced Dec. 7 that he has entered the transfer portal.

As of Tuesday, though, UB only had three commitments from FCS or FBS transfers, including Joe Andreessen, a 2018 Lancaster graduate and a linebacker who was a second-team Associated Press Football Conference Subdivision All-American at Bryant this season.

While the portal entry period for football ends Jan. 18, the door isn’t shut on finding players. Once a player’s name is in the database, they can be recruited. The spring signing period for football goes from Feb. 1-April 1, and the signing period for junior-college transfers goes from Dec. 21-Jan. 15.

Again, instead of solely cultivating true freshmen to play in certain spots and schemes, a coaching staff can go to the transfer portal to plug holes.

Spiegelman pointed to Tulane, a Group of Five program that is 11-2 and plays USC in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2, as a team that had success with a roster impacted by transfers.

“They have a ton of players on their roster that are coming from Power Five programs, but that doesn’t mean schools aren’t recruiting high school kids,” Spiegelman said. “Group of Five programs are reaping the benefit of recruiting the transfer portal. They’re getting higher-ranked kids that, normally, end up at Power Five schools.”

But he and Trieu pointed to the ripple effect the transfer portal can have on recruiting at the high school level.

“I think it has hurt high school players who are maybe on the borderline (as a recruit),” Trieu said. “It’s shifted everybody down a half-step. Some kids may have to become a walk-on instead of a scholarship player. It’s forced some kids to play for an FCS program or go to a Division II program. If you find a superstar on the FCS level, it’s a battle to keep that guy on a roster.

“You see a shrinking number of high school kids who sign at the FBS level, and you see a greater ability for colleges to fill immediate needs.”