How the basketball bounced in one day of seven Big 4 basketball games

7:17 p.m.: Trying to keep track of five games quickly became a formidable task. When you’re covering one game, you are engaged on some level on what is happening right in front of you – through taking notes, posting updates on Twitter and watching the game (it’s a juggling act), rather than sending your energy in multiple directions.

7:21 p.m.: Niagara took a 13-11 lead at Eastern Michigan … barely nine minutes into what started as an offense-optional game. The Purple Eagles and the Eagles opened a combined 10 for 25 from the floor – just call the EMU Convocation Center “The Nest,” as we wait for the eggs to hatch.

Speaking of offense-optional, VCU opened 3 for 15 from the floor (including 0 for 7 on 3-pointers) against the UB women, who took a 19-8 lead early in the second quarter.

7:30 p.m.: The Reilly Center crowd should be restless, as Bona trailed Loyola 31-26 with about five minutes left in the first half after a goaltending call against the Bonnies. Given the up-and-down nature of the Bonnies’ 7-1 start, Bona fans know to be patient for the moment when a team that was ranked as high as No. 16 earlier this season decides to bring down the hammer. No one can really predict when, though.