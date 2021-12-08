How the basketball bounced in one day of seven Big 4 basketball games

Sitting on the couch to watch seven basketball games on four screens in one day sounds like a dream, right? Or maybe a Thursday in March during the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Instead, it became an experiment: Keep up with a Big 4 basketball near equinox of sorts in early December, as seven of the Big 4’s eight teams played Wednesday.
The only other day something like this is scheduled to happen during the regular season is Feb. 12 – when all but the St. Bonaventure men play that day, on a busy Saturday when teams are in the thick of conference schedules.
This is a warmup of sorts – and a challenge to try to keep up with all these games that are being streamed on a flat-screen television, on a laptop, on an iPad and on an iPhone.
On Wednesday, the Niagara-Xavier women began the day at noon in Cincinnati, and then five teams tipped off at 7 p.m.: Loyola (Md.) at the St. Bonaventure men, the Canisius men at Northern Kentucky, the Niagara men at Eastern Michigan, VCU at the University at Buffalo women and Youngstown State at the Canisius women.
The UB men had the final tipoff, at 8 p.m. Eastern time at Western Kentucky.
The only team left off the slate? The St. Bonaventure women, who play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Colgate.
The Covid-19 pandemic forced a lot of reporters to cover games remotely during the 2020-21 season, which meant watching games on television and then logging into postgame video conferences for interviews.
But there’s no way we could be in seven places at once. So, it was back to the pandemic playbook – and both the remote control and my attention span were about to get a workout.
12:01 p.m.: The day began with Niagara women at Xavier … and the game was being streamed on floHoops.com. Because I’m not a subscriber, it was up to the magic of social media to keep me updated.
(Thank you, Twitter, and the person who operates Niagara’s social media accounts, for telling me about Angel Parker’s early 3-pointer. Without you, I would have been completely lost.)
1:01 p.m.: A quick glance at the box score just before the start of the second half showed Niagara was trailing 46-35, and that Niagara guard Ally Haar is 0 for 11 from the floor (she finished 2 for 18).
1:56 p.m: Parker hit a pair of free throws that brought Niagara within three, at 78-75 with 1:13 left, but Niagara went 1 for 4 in the final minute of the fourth. Parker’s 3-pointer cut Xavier’s lead to 82-78 – which became the final score – with 11 seconds left.
The heavy lifting began after 6 p.m., though, when reports in the Twittersphere were coming out of the Reilly Center that point guard Kyle Lofton was out of a walking boot and wearing a smaller brace after sustaining a left ankle injury last week against Coppin State.
Just a few minutes before 7 p.m., there are five online pages for live stats open on my laptop. Just the sight of them next to each other is minorly overwhelming.
Loyola-Bona was on the flat-screen television, the UB women on the iPad and a very small stream of Canisius-Northern Kentucky on the iPhone.
(If you ever try this at home, turn down the volume on all but one of your screens. Sensory overload is real, and it is not fabulous.)
7:04 p.m.: A notable stat is flashed on the screen prior to VCU-UB – the Rams are averaging 62.3 points per game, while the Bulls are averaging 78.3 points per game. It made me think of how Bulls coach Felisha Legette-Jack sets a defensive threshold for her team – to limit opposing teams to less than 65 points per game. (It might be even lower than that, but definitely in the low 60s.)
Meanwhile, Loyola is already leading Bona 5-0, before Jalen Adaway hit a 3-pointer two minutes into the game. Adaway is pretty good at timely 3-pointers.
7:17 p.m.: Trying to keep track of five games quickly became a formidable task. When you’re covering one game, you are engaged on some level on what is happening right in front of you – through taking notes, posting updates on Twitter and watching the game (it’s a juggling act), rather than sending your energy in multiple directions.
7:21 p.m.: Niagara took a 13-11 lead at Eastern Michigan … barely nine minutes into what started as an offense-optional game. The Purple Eagles and the Eagles opened a combined 10 for 25 from the floor – just call the EMU Convocation Center “The Nest,” as we wait for the eggs to hatch.
Speaking of offense-optional, VCU opened 3 for 15 from the floor (including 0 for 7 on 3-pointers) against the UB women, who took a 19-8 lead early in the second quarter.
7:30 p.m.: The Reilly Center crowd should be restless, as Bona trailed Loyola 31-26 with about five minutes left in the first half after a goaltending call against the Bonnies. Given the up-and-down nature of the Bonnies’ 7-1 start, Bona fans know to be patient for the moment when a team that was ranked as high as No. 16 earlier this season decides to bring down the hammer. No one can really predict when, though.
7:44 p.m.: The Greyhounds – who lost to Coppin State, which took St. Bonaventure down to the wire – led 41-38 at the half, as Dominick Welch’s 3-point attempt rolled off the rim just before the buzzer. Changed the channel to the Canisius men and turned up the volume: The Griffs – who really needed a win – trailed 38-28 at the half.
Flipped over to the Canisius women: Down 33-25 at the half against Youngstown State.
Dart eyes between the UB women and the Niagara men. Eastern Michigan led 30-27 at the half, UB 29-25 at the half. Whichever teams score 60 first is going to win these games, aren’t they?
And then one look again at the Twittersphere – which had been buried under multiple live streams and live-stat pages – told me that Jeenathan Williams is out of the lineup due to a non-Covid illness for the UB men, who are about to tip off at Western Kentucky.
8:10 p.m.: VCU took a 34-31 lead against the UB women on Sarah Te-Biasu’s 3-pointer four minutes into the third quarter. Quadry Adams missed a pair of free throws a little more than seven minutes into the second half that would have opened up Bona’s 59-57 lead.
8:19 p.m.: UB and VCU went into the third quarter … tied at 39-39. By that point, Summer Hemphill and Dyaisha Fair had combined to score 22 of UB’s 39 points. What stood out about this game at this point, though, was that each team had 18 points in the paint and VCU’s Madison Hattix-Covington had 11 rebounds – and so much of the women’s game is played under the basket.
8:30 p.m.: Bona was in the process of making that much-needed run against Loyola. With 20 assists, and a stronger presence in the paint, Bona took a 73-64 lead on Osun Osunniyi’s hook shot with 6:47 left in the game.
Meanwhile, the Canisius men cut Northern Kentucky’s lead to 48-41 on a 7-1 run midway through the second half, and a few minutes later, Malek Green’s 3-pointer made it a six-point game, with 8:45 left in the half. The Canisius women trailed Youngstown State 50-43 going into the fourth quarter.
8:40 p.m.: Adaway and Holmes each scored 22 points to lead the Bonnies – who hit only one 3-pointer in the second half – to an 84-71 win against Loyola at the Reilly Center.
8:59 p.m.: It's like a deluge, as games seem to end within seconds of each other.
Eastern Michigan hit the 60-point threshold to beat Niagara 60-58, while Dani Haskell’s late 3-pointer just before the buzzer wasn’t enough as the Canisius women lost 69-66 to Youngstown State.
And a few minutes before that, Northern Kentucky wrapped up a 75-62 win against the Canisius men, who are still looking for their first win over a Division I opponent since Nov. 24, a 76-75 win against Coppin State – again, a team that pushed Bona to the final minute.
9:08: VCU’s Te-Biasu hit a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left from the top of the key, which appeared to send UB-VCU to overtime … at 60-60.
Georgia Woolley, though, literally beat the buzzer, as her jumper with 0.4 seconds left lifted UB to a 62-60 win against VCU – right around the time Western Kentucky’s Jairus Hamilton pulled the Hilltoppers into a 47-47 tie with the UB men four minutes into the second half in Bowling Green, Ky.
Georgia Woolley’s buzzer-beater for the @UBwomenshoops win over VCU ⏰⏰⏰, via @NCAAWBB ⬇️⬇️⬇️pic.twitter.com/ZGV4ptOFGm— Rachel Lenzi 😎 (@rachelmlenzi) December 9, 2021
9:14 p.m.: The chaos all but disappeared, and only one screen was left in the house – the big screen, with the UB men in a back-and-forth affair at Western Kentucky.
No Jeenathan Williams, no problem for the Bulls – who hit 11 3-pointers midway through the second half. If this game was at Alumni Arena, there’d be extra T-shirts on hand to toss to the crowd. And Jamon Bivens’ first field goal of the season – Bivens hadn’t made a shot from the floor since March 5 – gave UB a 63-52 lead midway through the second half.
9:35 p.m.: Ronaldo Segu’s 3-pointer with about six minutes left in the game opened UB’s 4-point lead to seven, en route to a 77-67 win in which Josh Mballa scored 19 points and had nine rebounds, and Segu had 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
The Bulls must have gotten some mojo from the halftime baby race at Western Kentucky.
That’s a baby race! — and a Hilltopper! — at halftime of the UB-Western Kentucky game. 👶🏀 pic.twitter.com/BjZpwz5xrG— Rachel Lenzi 😎 (@rachelmlenzi) December 9, 2021
9:50 p.m.: The screens are turned off and the games are over, ending a process that felt like traveling to and covering a game. Flight delays, early checkouts and running through airports to catch connections are on par with staring at four screens and pacing your thoughts and observations while trying to make a deadline.