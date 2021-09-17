How Taylor Riggins brings voice of experience, fresh perspective to UB football

“It allows you to look at different coverages,” Riggins said. “Overall, that helps you understand the game as a whole. It led to being more confident on more plays, and that helps teach the young guys, too, and get them up and running, as fast as they can.”

He was a captain for the Bulls in 2019, and while UB is rotating its captains for each game this season, Riggins has used what he learned from that leadership role. He's made a point to foster better relationships among the defense, particularly among the defensive line, as a means to improve team camaraderie and to help players like defensive lineman George Wolo make the adjustment to playing college football.

"It was a good group of guys who walked me in last season, guys who took me under their wing and showed me the ropes," said Wolo, a sophomore. "Seeing what they were able to do, I followed their steps."

This weekend, Riggins will lead a defense that has to prepare for one of college football’s more intricate offenses when it faces Coastal Carolina.