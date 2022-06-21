How St. Francis grad Peyton Consigli flourished under pressure for Canisius College baseball

Peyton Consigli learned about the art and science of time management in three years at St. Francis High School in Athol Springs.

Growing up in Fonthill, Ont., playing sports and commuting to the Buffalo area to go to high school, he also learned about how to handle high-pressure situations, whether it was making it to his classes on time after a commute of nearly an hour, or maximizing a few hours in each day to finish homework or catch up on sleep.

That helped Consigli, a 2021 Saint Francis graduate, step into the role of being a closer for the Canisius College baseball team as a freshman.

Consigli helped the Golden Griffins make the NCAA Tournament by virtue of winning the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship last month.

The 6-foot-5 right-handed pitcher has earned multiple freshman All-American honors: last week, he was named as a National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Freshman All-America second-team honoree, and was named to the 2022 Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Freshman All-American team earlier this month.

The MAAC named Consigli its rookie of the year and its relief pitcher of the year. He began the season in a long-relief role, and even started a game, as he and the coaching staff worked to determine where he fit into the Griffs’ pitching staff.

“Going into the fall, I didn’t see myself playing as much as I did, but that’s what hard work gets,” Consigli said. “In the fall, it was, put my head down and go to work, and block out the distractions and do what I need to do to get better. That’s what helped me find so much success.”

In 22 games this season, Consigli registered seven saves, and was 4-2 with a 3.15 earned run average, 53 strikeouts and 21 walks. In the MAAC Tournament championship game on May 29 against Rider, he recorded the final six outs of the game, despite Rider scoring three runs in the top of the ninth, which helped Canisius earn the tournament title and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament with a 9-5 win.

“In the closer role, it’s a fail-or-prevail situation,” said Consigli, who is studying criminal justice. “I’d come into a game in the top of the ninth or the bottom of the ninth in situations like the bases were loaded, or with two outs, and I like that pressure. It’s fun when that’s on the line. One bad pitch can end the game, and that pressure makes the game more fun.”

That also lent itself to Consigli’s three years at St. Francis. Fonthill, where Consigli grew up, is about 35 miles west of Buffalo, and he transferred to St. Francis after a year of high school in Canada.

He commuted an hour each way to school, typically waking up at 5:30 a.m. in order to arrive on campus for the start of classes at 7:30 a.m.

St. Francis’ school day ended at 2:30 p.m., and Consigli regularly spent the afternoon hours eating a late lunch, catching up on his schoolwork or taking a quick nap before he began practices in the late afternoon, as he played baseball, basketball and volleyball for the Red Raiders. On some days, he was lucky to do all three in the span of a few hours.

Then, after practice, he’d return home, and aim to go to sleep by 10:30 p.m. – and do it all over again the next day.

“That helped me so much when I got to college,” Consigli said. “My junior year, I got my license and I started driving across the border, which is kind of scary, but it made me realize I had to grow up quick. The transition from high school to college wasn’t that hard, when I actually did that, because I was already doing that (time management) since my sophomore year of high school, and I was continuing to do what I did.”

Consigli and some of his teammates have scattered across the country and Canada to play in college summer baseball leagues; Consigli is playing summer baseball for the Wilmington (N.C.) Sharks of the Coastal Plain League, which has of 15 teams in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

He plans to refine his game in preparation for his sophomore season with the Griffs.

“I attribute my productivity this season to my teammates, the love and support I got from them in the offseason, and the coaching and the trust of the coaches, which allowed me to go into those pressure situations,” Consigli said. “And my teammates, our team chemistry really helped us do what we did this year. That was a major factor in our success.”

Griffs 2B Max Grant earns All-America honors

Max Grant, a second baseman on the Canisius baseball team, was named to the All-America second team by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and American Baseball Coaches Association.

Grant, who is from Fredericton, New Brunswick, was the 2022 MAAC player of the year and hit .398 with 10 home runs, 53 RBIs and scored 56 runs. He started all 54 games for the Griffs this season.

