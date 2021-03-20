How St. Bonaventure's Kyle Lofton kept taking his shots on path to NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS -- Jim Reagan didn’t want his basketball players at Union Catholic Regional High School to be confined to the gym or insulated in a basketball bubble, particularly not a point guard who had aspirations of leaving central New Jersey to play college basketball.
Reagan took Kyle Lofton and his teammates to local bowling alleys and to softball diamonds. One afternoon, they went to Topgolf, a driving range and events center in nearby Edison, about 30 miles southwest of New York City.
Lofton took a few practice swings to get acclimated, and began teeing off. Within an hour, he was wailing golf balls over the lit bull's-eyes on Topgolf’s expansive green.
“I don’t know if Kyle had ever golfed before,” said Reagan, Lofton's basketball coach at Union Catholic. “He’s pretty smooth, pretty athletic, so it took him a couple swings to get going. But he got it down in a few minutes.”
Lofton now is a point guard for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, and Reagan said Lofton was such a good athlete that he could have picked up and likely excelled at any sport, including golf.
But Lofton was a basketball devotee at heart, someone whom Reagan had to kick out of the gym at Union Catholic. Finally, it got to a point where Reagan just let Lofton continue to shoot, and trusted him to lock up when he was done.
The same thing happened during the year Lofton spent at Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy in 2017-18. The gym was always open, and Putnam coach Tom Espinosa recalls how Lofton always found his way there, sometimes as early as 5:30 in the morning.
“He probably made the right decision about focusing on one sport,” Reagan said. “He’s so passionate about the sport and that fire he has for it.”
Lofton had a goal to play Division I college basketball. While he had size, length and a clear passion for the game, the knock against him was that he couldn’t shoot the ball at a Division I-caliber level. It didn't matter. Lofton just continued to shoot and forge opportunities to play in college.
Lofton, a 6-foot-3 guard, leads St. Bonaventure into the NCAA Tournament. He’s third in the nation in minutes per game (38.2), and leads the Bonnies in scoring (14.6 points per game), assists (5.5 per game) and steals (29).
The ninth-seeded Bonnies (16-4) open the tournament at 1:45 p.m. Saturday against No. 8 LSU (18-9) in a first-round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. The winner will advance to a second-round game Monday, and will face either No. 1 Michigan or No. 16 Texas Southern.
“I was talking to my dad and he was telling me that I wasn’t supposed to be here,” Lofton said Wednesday on a video call from Indianapolis. “After high school, I was going on junior college visits, and I was blessed to be found by Putnam Science Academy. It was a life-changing moment for me. We won a national championship and I got looked at for that, from St. Bonaventure.”
Keeping goal in focus
At Union Catholic, Lofton averaged 13 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, yet he had no Division I scholarship offers. But he was not ready to give up on his goal.
“A lot of our guys want to be Division I basketball players,” Reagan said. “We always say, 'You don’t pick the school, the school picks you.' It’s tough sometimes when you know you have the talent, the passion or the desire, and there may not be an offer on the table. Kyle did not pack it in. The prep route, too, is one that more and more athletes are taking, more than they did 10 or 20 years ago when I first started coaching.
“Kyle stepped up to that.”
Lofton graduated from Union Catholic in 2017, and joined Putnam Science Academy, where he lived on his own in a college-type setting. He played on a team that included 13 players who now play at the Division I or II level, including Bona teammate Osun Osunniyi and University at Buffalo forward Josh Mballa.
Putnam played 42 games in 2017-18, roughly four games a week, and Lofton led Putnam in minutes played. He averaged 10 points, six assists and three rebounds, and shot 48%, including 40% on 3-pointers, which, Espinosa said, “is phenomenal for a kid whom someone said can’t shoot.”
Still, Lofton found a way to get into the gym when he had down time to the point where Espinosa had to tell him to rein it back.
“We’d have to tell him, ‘Kyle, you’ve got to rest, you can’t get in here at 6 a.m.,’ ” Espinosa said. “We had to talk to him about how important rest is, and taking care of your body.”
After Putnam won the national prep school championship, many of its players left the school after spring break and began training for college basketball. Lofton, however, stayed on campus and trained. Lofton, Espinosa said, wanted to work out and be around his teammates and classmates.
Lofton also wanted to keep working on his shooting.
“The knock on him was that he couldn’t shoot,” Espinosa said. “He got overlooked (as a recruit) because of that. He spent so much time in the gym and on the shooting gun. But what helped him, also, was winning.
“Colleges want winners, and Kyle winning here and leading us changed so much for him.”
'He's handled the pressure'
Lofton moved into Bona’s lineup as a freshman in 2018-19, starting 34 games and averaging 14.4 points on 44.1% shooting (177-401), He also had 127 assists and 48 steals, and averaged 37.4 minutes per game. That pace continued in 2019-20, when he started 31 games as a sophomore, averaging 38.4 minutes and 14.1 points and six assists per game.
“My freshman year, (the coaches) trusted me and they gave me the confidence to be what I am now,” Lofton said.
Lofton scored 23 points for the Bonnies in a 74-65 win Sunday against VCU in the Atlantic 10 title game; with teammates Osun Osunniyi and Dominick Welch in foul trouble less than eight minutes into the second half, Lofton hit back-to-back shots – a jumper and a 3-pointer in a span of 31 seconds – to open Bona’s seven-point lead to 12.
Then, Lofton's five free throws after VCU was assessed a technical foul with 11:26 left helped Bona take a 16-point lead, and ultimately win the Atlantic 10 title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
“He’s the quarterback,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt said of Lofton after the win against VCU. “He handles the pressure. He gets us into sets. He guards the best guy. He is invaluable. Great IQ. Competitor. He’s our leader. Without Kyle on the court, we struggle. He’s been with us for three years, and one of the reasons we’ve had the success we’ve had and why we’ve had it.
“He handled the pressure. We only had nine turnovers and he had six assists and two turnovers against ‘Havoc,’ (VCU’s defense), he’s a special player. I’m lucky and glad he’s on our team.”
Throughout the season, Reagan and Lofton have exchanged post-game text messages. One stretch of messages, in particular, stood out to Reagan. It occurred when Lofton was struggling to find his rhythm as a 3-point shooter.
Lofton opened the season 17 for 34 shooting, but was only 1 for 9 on 3-point attempts in Bona’s first three games. He was shooting, but luck wasn’t on his side. Like a golfer who misses a putt for birdie yet simply moves onto the next hole, Lofton didn’t dwell on the misses and focused on trying to make baskets.
“I’ve been doing the same thing all year, believe it or not,” Lofton said. “Every day, I go and get shots up. Whether they’re falling or not, I’m going to still shoot. I’m confident. There’s games I went 0 for 5, 0 for 7, but it shows I’m not scared to shoot. I’m confident in myself, I’m confident in the work I put in, and I know it will show.”
Then, on Jan. 2, Lofton made a contested 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left in regulation to lift the Bonnies to a 69-66 win at Richmond.
“Even as he was struggling, he made that big 3-pointer versus Richmond,” Reagan said. “He made that big shot.”
The Bonnies won 10 of their next 13 regular-season games, including wins against VCU and at Davidson, which helped them win the Atlantic 10 regular-season title and strengthen their tournament resume.
None of the current Bonnies were on the 2017-18 team that beat UCLA in a First Four game in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, so there's no bona fide postseason experience for the Bonnies to fall back on. Instead, they've relied on maintaining a deliberate style of play and a strategy that feeds off defense, which has produced gutsy wins, including the victory against Richmond.
Lofton's daring shot against the Spiders likely became the impetus for Bona’s run to making the NCAA Tournament.
“Richmond was hot, and knowing we beat a good Richmond team like that, it gave all the players the confidence, like, ‘Alright, we can be something special this year,’ ” Lofton said. “It was a turning point. We all bought in, kept working, kept grinding and doing that day by day, we got to where we’re at right now.”