How St. Bonaventure's Kyle Lofton kept taking his shots on path to NCAA Tournament

The same thing happened during the year Lofton spent at Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy in 2017-18. The gym was always open, and Putnam coach Tom Espinosa recalls how Lofton always found his way there, sometimes as early as 5:30 in the morning.

“He probably made the right decision about focusing on one sport,” Reagan said. “He’s so passionate about the sport and that fire he has for it.”

Lofton had a goal to play Division I college basketball. While he had size, length and a clear passion for the game, the knock against him was that he couldn’t shoot the ball at a Division I-caliber level. It didn't matter. Lofton just continued to shoot and forge opportunities to play in college.

Lofton, a 6-foot-3 guard, leads St. Bonaventure into the NCAA Tournament. He’s third in the nation in minutes per game (38.2), and leads the Bonnies in scoring (14.6 points per game), assists (5.5 per game) and steals (29).

The ninth-seeded Bonnies (16-4) open the tournament at 1:45 p.m. Saturday against No. 8 LSU (18-9) in a first-round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. The winner will advance to a second-round game Monday, and will face either No. 1 Michigan or No. 16 Texas Southern.

