How road of recovery has led Joe Mihalich back to Niagara basketball

Joe Mihalich was determined to live.
The former Niagara University men’s basketball coach had no idea what had happened to him when he woke up in a hospital bed on Long Island in September of 2020. More than three weeks had passed since he had undergone emergency surgery to treat a brain hemorrhage.
Yet Mihalich knew right away that he wanted to get back to being himself, and to being a part of the college basketball community.
The support of the community has buoyed Mihalich as he continues to recover from a stroke, whether it’s communication from coaches such as Kentucky’s John Calipari or Maryland’s Mark Turgeon, or from his former players from Niagara, like Juan Mendez and James Mathis.
“That has given me a reason to live,” Mihalich told The News last week.
Mihalich coached at Niagara from 1998 to 2013, and led the Purple Eagles to two NCAA Tournament berths.
What gave Mihalich a turbo boost, though, was when he got word that the Niagara athletic department would induct him into its hall of fame this weekend. Niagara will recognize Mihalich at halftime of the Monmouth-Niagara game Friday at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston, and again during its induction ceremony Saturday in Niagara Falls.
“I’m one of a long list of players who played for him, and he is one of the best coaches in the MAAC,” said Mendez, who was a forward at Niagara from 2001-02 to 2004-05. “One of the best ever. He should have been in the hall of fame before me, and that’s my opinion! But he put me in a position to be successful and he put a lot of players and a lot of teams in a place to be successful.”
One of the long-term results of suffering a stroke is that Mihalich’s speech has been heavily impacted, but the excitement in his voice is still there, even as his wife, Mary, acts as a broker in conversations. She is just as gregarious as her husband, whose outgoing personality has in no way been dimmed.
Mihalich's love for basketball and his fondness for the Buffalo Bills remains as strong as it was when he left Niagara in 2013 to coach the Hofstra men’s basketball program. In fact, Mihalich’s voice goes up an octave when he notes that Bills coach Sean McDermott – who graduated from the same high school as Mihalich, La Salle College High School in Philadelphia – has been in touch with him.
His recovery will not stop him from returning to the gymnasium where he had some of his most significant success in coaching college basketball.
“It’s humbling,” Mihalich said. “I can’t believe this is happening to me.”
'He changed my life'
From 1998 to 2013, Mihalich won 265 games at Niagara and became the winningest Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference coach. He led the Purple Eagles to two NCAA Tournament berths (2005, 2007), three NIT berths, two MAAC championships and four regular-season MAAC championships.
Mary Mihalich pauses to consider spending 15 years at one program – and in one part of the country.
“Oh my god, 15 years,” she said. “In coaching life, that’s three lives. It just means so much because it meant so much to us, living there and raising our children there.”
Mihalich left Niagara for Hofstra in April of 2013, but his impact on his players at Niagara was as important as what he accomplished on the court, if not more.
“He changed my life,” said James Reaves, who played at Niagara from 2000 to 2004 and is now a school administrator in the Greece Central School District in Rochester.
“As a young man coming out of Rochester, I had structure and guidance at Niagara. I was selfish, and Joe helped me understand the concept of team. He wanted me to play with passion and aggression, but wanted it to be controlled passion and aggression.”
Reaves admitted that he came to Niagara overweight and out of shape. Mihalich remedied that quickly by working with the Bills to create a training regimen for Reaves.
Mendez now lives in Montreal and is now a part owner and general manager of a National Basketball League of Canada franchise that plans to begin play in the 2022-23 season. Much of what he learned about leadership came from Mihalich’s tutelage.
“Coach was always spot-on,” said Mendez, who is Niagara’s second-leading all-time scorer (2,210 points), behind Calvin Murphy (2,518). “He wanted the best from you. He never guaranteed me anything. He told me, ‘If you work hard, you can be a part of this team.'
“He taught me transparency, honesty, loyalty, and Joe installed that in me. He gave me that right to be a leader.”
Mendez is applying that to his work in professional sports, whether it’s managing personalities or uniting a group of people from different backgrounds to unite for a common goal.
“That’s why I considered him one of the best coaches, ever, who has coached me,” Mendez said. "Joe knew how to do that.”
At Hofstra, the Pride punctuated Mihalich’s seventh season as head coach by winning the Colonial Athletic Association tournament championship and earning a berth in the NCAA Tournament on March 10, 2020.
Two days later, the NCAA canceled the national tournament because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“This has never happened before,” Mihalich said of the shutdown, at the time. “No one can imagine this. This is the unimaginable. You talk about worst-case scenario.”
But five months later, everything changed.
'I knew something was wrong'
Mihalich doesn’t remember what or how the stroke happened on Aug 15, 2020, but Mary fills in some of the blanks. She called him as she was driving in New Jersey, as he was preparing to go to campus to help with move-in at Hofstra. Mary noticed something was wrong with his speech, and immediately called Hofstra assistant Colin Curtin to check on her husband.
Mihalich was at Long Island Jewish Medical Center only a few hours later, and underwent emergency surgery to treat a brain hemorrhage.
Mihalich woke up 25 days later. He couldn’t look back. He had to look forward to what was ahead for him in recovery. Now, he wants to share his story of suffering a stroke and, even more important, recovering from a stroke.
A stroke takes place when a blood vessel in the brain bursts, or when blood supply to the brain is blocked, both of which result in the death of brain cells due to lack of oxygen or nutrients. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 795,000 people each year have a stroke, and of those, about 610,000 of those are first or new strokes.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” Mendez said of when he learned of Mihalich’s hospitalization. “I would always send him a message, and I didn’t hear from him for a couple weeks, and I knew something was wrong. When his son reached out to me to let me know something had happened, I was in shock.
“I’m so happy he’s doing well now, but at the time, I reflected on life and I knew, you can’t take this for granted. I get choked up just talking about this. This is a situation that is not easy. A lot of people suffer from that type of injury and don’t make it. For him to be up, to be alive and to say a few words and to appreciate everything? God is good.”
The process of recovering from a stroke varies. For some, it can happen in a matter of days. For others, it can mean a longer process of re-learning to walk, recovering from temporary paralysis or managing mental health issues such as depression or anxiety that emerge in the recovery process.
Mihalich goes to speech therapy four times a week, but he finds time to go on walks every day, so much that Mary jokes that she can't keep up with her husband.
Mary, though, is in awe of Joe's ability to embrace and explain the tactical side of basketball.
“He is genius level!” she exclaimed. “I don’t understand how the stroke didn’t touch that part of his brain. His recovery has been amazing, and he works relentlessly.”
“You are too kind, Mary,” Mihalich told her as they shared the phone during a recent conversation.
“No, Joe, you have been relentless in working to recover,” Mary responded. “He has.”
But, Mihalich said, “It was hard.”
'He's a lifer'
Reincorporating himself into basketball has been vital to Mihalich’s recovery.
Hofstra announced in March that Mihalich would become a special advisor to athletic director Rick Cole. Mihalich visited the men’s basketball team at Towson University in suburban Baltimore prior to this season, where Tigers coach Pat Skerry introduced him to the team.
Skerry explained that Mihalich was recovering from a stroke.
“He is the epitome of toughness, for fighting through,” Skerry said in a video posted on Towson’s social media accounts in early October. “He’s a lifer, and he’s a sharp, sharp basketball guy who, clearly, we’ll benefit from him being here today.”
What continues to motivate Mihalich is his basic drive to be well again.
“I could just say, ‘Oh, well, I got a bad break,’ ” Mihalich said. “Or, I can go on and get back to work, and get to where you’re good.”
Mihalich returns to the Gallagher Center this weekend, another vital step in his recovery and his return to college basketball.
And, Mihalich said, “we will get emotional.”