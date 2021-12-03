How road of recovery has led Joe Mihalich back to Niagara basketball

Mihalich was at Long Island Jewish Medical Center only a few hours later, and underwent emergency surgery to treat a brain hemorrhage.

Mihalich woke up 25 days later. He couldn’t look back. He had to look forward to what was ahead for him in recovery. Now, he wants to share his story of suffering a stroke and, even more important, recovering from a stroke.

A stroke takes place when a blood vessel in the brain bursts, or when blood supply to the brain is blocked, both of which result in the death of brain cells due to lack of oxygen or nutrients. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 795,000 people each year have a stroke, and of those, about 610,000 of those are first or new strokes.

“I remember it like it was yesterday,” Mendez said of when he learned of Mihalich’s hospitalization. “I would always send him a message, and I didn’t hear from him for a couple weeks, and I knew something was wrong. When his son reached out to me to let me know something had happened, I was in shock.