How Richmond basketball coach Chris Mooney saved wedding of Buffalo native, doctor

'Go be a doctor'

Maiarana, 29, became the manager of the Richmond men’s basketball team in 2010 because he didn’t get into any Ivy League schools or Notre Dame, because he wasn’t talented enough to play Division I hoops, and because Mooney let him.

Maiarana played guard throughout high school at St. Joe’s and said he missed just two days of classes each year, to watch the NCAA Tournament.

He needed to remain involved in the game. And freshman year didn’t disappoint.

“I went to Coach at the end of our first year,” Maiarana said. “We had just made it to the Sweet 16. And I was just all-in for the team and he was just an unbelievable guy, so I asked him, ‘Hey, Coach. I don’t know what to do. Should I go be a doctor or should I be a basketball coach?’

“And he’s just sitting there quiet and he starts asking me questions. 'What grade did you get in organic chemistry? What grade did you get in physics?’

“And then he looks at me after he asks all these things and was like, ‘Please do not be a basketball coach. Go be a doctor.’ ”