How Richmond basketball coach Chris Mooney saved wedding of Buffalo native, doctor

Jimmy Maiarana’s graduation from medical school was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Then his bachelor party was canceled.
Then his wedding was canceled.
“The venue shut down for a couple of months,” Maiarana, a Buffalo native and pediatrician at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, said earlier this week. “And we were wondering, ‘Do we wait another year?’ ”
Chris Mooney saved the day.
The longtime University of Richmond men’s basketball coach and his wife, Lia, offered to open their home and host Maiarana’s wedding in their backyard on Aug. 29, 2020, near campus.
Maiarana, the team’s manager as an undergraduate from 2010-14, recounted Mooney’s impact on his life, career and marriage during a phone interview earlier this week, while the Spiders were preparing to travel to his hometown to play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since his freshman year.
Atlantic 10 Tournament champion Richmond (23-12), a 12 seed, will play Big Ten Tournament champion Iowa (26-9), a five seed, at 3:10 p.m. Thursday in a first-round Midwest Region game at KeyBank Center.
“He’s an incredibly special person,” Mooney said about Maiarana before the Spiders’ shootaround Wednesday. “He wasn’t just a manager. He’s probably about the best person I’ve met at Richmond. Brilliant guy. Incredibly hard-working. Very kind. So we thought, ‘We have the space that we have. For their size wedding, it would work.’ ”
'Go be a doctor'
Maiarana, 29, became the manager of the Richmond men’s basketball team in 2010 because he didn’t get into any Ivy League schools or Notre Dame, because he wasn’t talented enough to play Division I hoops, and because Mooney let him.
Maiarana played guard throughout high school at St. Joe’s and said he missed just two days of classes each year, to watch the NCAA Tournament.
He needed to remain involved in the game. And freshman year didn’t disappoint.
“I went to Coach at the end of our first year,” Maiarana said. “We had just made it to the Sweet 16. And I was just all-in for the team and he was just an unbelievable guy, so I asked him, ‘Hey, Coach. I don’t know what to do. Should I go be a doctor or should I be a basketball coach?’
“And he’s just sitting there quiet and he starts asking me questions. 'What grade did you get in organic chemistry? What grade did you get in physics?’
“And then he looks at me after he asks all these things and was like, ‘Please do not be a basketball coach. Go be a doctor.’ ”
Maiarana majored in biochemistry and molecular biology at Richmond, where he met his wife, Tess, through a mutual friend.
He spent a year studying organic chemistry at Oxford, then two years in a lab at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, which is affiliated with Harvard, then went to medical school at Brown.
“He really loves basketball and he’s incredible with people, so he would be a great coach, for sure,” Mooney said. “But of all the people I’ve ever met, he has a chance to do something very special.”
'A glimmer of hope'
Jimmy and Tess originally planned to marry in May 2020 in Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina.
They intended to invite 200 guests.
Pandemic-related cancelations forced them to postpone the ceremony until August and reduce the gathering to 50 people.
Then quarantine restrictions had them scrambling for an alternative location, because family members traveling to North Carolina would have had to quarantine for 10 days before returning home to New York and Pennsylvania. At the time, Virginia wasn’t on the restricted travel list.
Maiarana called Mooney to inquire about on-campus possibilities at Richmond.
“And he just opened his entire home, inside and out, for us to have this unbelievable experience,” Maiarana said. “If he didn’t, I truly mean this, I do not know where we would have gotten married. He completely saved the day.”
Tess, a nurse at Vanderbilt, said the offer was overwhelming.
“It was kind of like a glimmer of hope. ‘Oh wow. OK. We can actually do this,’ ” she said. “And the funny part was, when we originally looked at wedding venues, my biggest non-negotiable was that we weren’t going to have an outdoor wedding.”
They ended up inviting their closest 35 friends and family members.
The Mooneys didn’t attend, having promised their kids’ middle school they’d avoid large gatherings.
They had the ceremony on a side yard, the reception under a tent and danced the night away on a basketball court in the backyard.
“It was stunning,” Tess said. “I would have never thought it was a Plan B.”