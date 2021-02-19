How relationships motivate UB basketball star Dyaisha Fair

Dyaisha Fair made good use of time in her classes at Edison Tech High School in Rochester. She typically sat by herself in the back of a classroom, kept her head down and did her schoolwork. Rarely did she speak to anyone, but when she completed an assignment or extra homework, she closed her books and asked the teacher if she could be excused.
She always made her way to the classroom of her basketball coach, Jack Palmeri, and they always had a conversation. Sometimes it was about Fair's younger brothers and sisters. Other times, it was about her goal of playing college basketball, or about her schoolwork.
“She would just chill out in my classroom,” Palmeri said. “She would just talk to me, and that’s how we became close, as a coach and as a player. We learned that we saw eye-to-eye on a lot of things.”
Now Fair is a sophomore on the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team and one of the nation’s standout point guards. To reach her goal of playing college basketball – and eventually become a professional player – Fair has made mindful choices socially, academically and athletically, with her future in focus. At the heart of those choices are the valuable relationships that she has built and refined with her coaches.
“Creating those bonds and my coaches, along with my family, it means a lot to me," said Fair, who remains in touch with her high school coaches, including Palmeri. "As a person, you need people outside your family. It feels like, I can come to you as a coach, but I can also come to you as a person and for who I am. People need other people that aren’t a part of your family, and it was important for that to happen.”
Shatara Fair, Dyaisha’s mother, says those relationships that her daughter has formed help her continue to learn about the sport she loves.
"She knows a lot about basketball, and I have told her that, but she also thinks, ‘I want people to tell me and show me what I don’t know, or point me in the right direction to make me better,’ " Shatara said. "She has a connection with each of her coaches, and she can go to them and ask them anything and everything, and she knows she will not be judged.”
From ballet to basketball
Fair began as a ballerina, when she was four years old and taking dance classes. Each time she got home from dance class, though, she ripped her stockings and tutu off, and asked her mother for a basketball. Then, she would go watch her father, Terrance, and her uncles play pickup basketball.
She began playing organized basketball in elementary school, but she realized in the seventh grade that basketball could take her to college, and to the WNBA.
“The passion that I have for the game, it’s out of this world,” Fair said. “It’s always been my dream, as I grew up watching others play in the league. I watched more men’s basketball than I did women’s basketball, but this is what I want to do. It’s the joy, the excitement I get when I play.”
As Fair got older, her relationship with her mother, and her mother’s expectations for her to be a role model for her younger sisters and brother, provided a roadmap for her to grow.
When Shatara Fair set ground rules for Dyaisha, basketball was a reward for getting good grades, staying out of trouble, and fulfilling household obligations.
“My mom, she expected what she expected, on and off the court,” Dyaisha said. “I had to produce, and with me being the oldest child, I had to be an example for my siblings, how to get things done the right way. Showing them how to do things, the right way, and learning from the wrong way, that motivated me.”
If Fair’s grades slipped, her mother didn’t allow her to play basketball. If she misbehaved, she wasn’t allowed to play basketball.
“I could take her phone, her video games, the shoes she liked, but it didn’t matter,” Shatara said. “But if I took basketball, the tears came. She just cared so much about basketball. She had 12 basketballs in her room, and even when she was punished, she’d shoot the ball in the air in her room.
“She’s never been a bad kid, ever, but if she got an attitude or sucked her teeth, all I had to do was say, ‘Bring me the basketball,’ and she would say, ‘No! no!’ ”
Fair, 19, is the oldest of four children, ahead of her sisters, Jon’Tiarra (17), Da’Zariyah (14) and her brother, Loegan (8).
“I’ve always told her, ‘Your siblings will follow you,’ ” Shatara said. “If you don’t go to class, they’ll say, ‘We don’t have to go to class.’ But if you get good grades, they’ll want to get good grades. And all the kids play basketball because Dyaisha plays basketball.
“Her being the first one to graduate from high school and go to college, I told her, ‘You set the trend for them.’ ”
Basketball as a guiding force
Fair introduced herself to Palmeri, the girls basketball coach, during the first week of her freshman year at Edison Tech in the fall of 2015. Fair made a declaration that, initially, didn’t faze Palmeri.
“She said, ‘I’m going to be one of the best players you’ve ever had,’ ” Palmeri recalled. “I didn’t know her and I was like, ‘Yeah, I hear that all the time.’ But I went down to watch her in gym class, during third period, and I threw her a ball, and she started playing, and I knew right away I’d never seen anything like that.’ ”
Fair became one of Rochester’s most prolific girls basketball players. Basketball, Palmeri realized, was Fair’s north star, an escape from any issues she had at home, or from the pressure she faced of being a star player at Edison Tech or of choosing a college to attend.
"She didn’t want to be a part of what was going on outside of her.," Palmeri said. "She had her eye on the prize.”
Tray Burton, an assistant coach at Edison Tech, remembers hearing about a junior high student who was playing against boys, and was planning to play basketball for the Inventors. He met Fair in the hallway outside the gymnasium and didn’t see a basketball player, only a wiry, soft-spoken freshman.
Burton was mistaken. When basketball practices began later that fall, he saw Fair’s freakishly strong athletic abilities. He saw the natural grace and instincts Fair had for basketball, and skills that were far ahead of her teammates. He noticed how she soaked up the instruction that he and Palmeri gave her and her teammates.
Burton and Palmeri knew that they wouldn’t have to just nurture Fair as a basketball player. They had a responsibility to help her as a person, and as someone who aspired to play college and professional basketball. For Burton, that meant overseeing individual drills that were designed to help Fair with her conditioning or with her skill work.
For Palmeri, that meant conversations with Fair, where they talked about the path she wanted to take, and her relationships with her siblings.
“There’s a lot of distractions in the school environment, but her focus was as a student and as an athlete, not on the social thing,” said Burton, who is also a safety officer at Edison Tech. “We had our issues at Edison Tech, but it wasn’t until she saw how valuable she was and what she had to lose, and what was at stake in her future that we had to tell her, ‘You are in a unique situation, and what is right for you may not be best for others.’ She could have picked a different school, but she took on the situations she had to go through.
“She’s so strong-minded and has such willpower, but I think she really got it her junior year, when colleges started talking to her. To watch her handle the attention, it was a surreal moment to be a part of that.”
A three-year captain for the Inventors, Fair led Section V in scoring (33.5 points per game) as a senior in 2018-19, and she was the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle’s All-Greater Rochester Player of the Year. She was the first girls basketball player from the Rochester City School District to win the award – a goal she set for herself as a freshman.
"She really loves basketball, everything about it,” Palmeri said. “Loves it, appreciates it. Loves competing, and she would compete with everyone and everything. She is a natural competitor at heart, and basketball is her escape, her chance to do whatever she wants to do.”
‘You have to stand out now’
Fair signed with the Bulls in November of 2018. As a recruit, she connected with Bulls coach Felisha Legette-Jack, not for whom Legette-Jack is as a basketball coach but for whom Legette-Jack is as a person. She had never played for a female coach before joining the Bulls, but found structure in how Legette-Jack has motivated her.
“It’s a good push, and a good tone, and her expectations for me on and off the court are always what I have expected,” said Fair, who is majoring in health and human services. “She is another person who is there for me, and willing to be with me.
“The passion she has for life and for the game, as well, it is unspoken. That’s what has really stood out to me. The fight she has for life. The fight she had to get me to come here. She wasn’t the only coach who was interested in me, but she showed me she was who I needed to play for.”
What helped Fair make a near-seamless transition on the court, Legette-Jack said, was that Fair gave herself permission to make mistakes and to learn from them, while also shaping her own identity on the court and on the team.
When the Bulls lost forward Summer Hemphill to an injury during the 2019-20 preseason, Legette-Jack gave Fair, a freshman, even more responsibility.
“I pulled her into my office and said, ‘The game has changed. You have to stand out now. I need you to shoot 20 times a game, and you need to do that because we have to make up for the fact that Summer isn’t on the boards anymore. Your missed shot is better than a made shot, because it helps the rhythm of our game,' ” Legette-Jack said.
The 5-foot-5 point guard was named the MAC Freshman of the Year in 2019-20, after a season in which she averaged 22 points and 5.9 rebounds in 30 games, and was fourth in the nation in scoring. She scored in double figures in 28 games, scoring at least 20 points in 21 games, and led the Bulls in assists (106) and steals (83).
One of three captains on this year's UB team, Fair entered this weekend's games seventh in Division I and second in the MAC in scoring (24.2 points per game), and she leads the MAC with 5.3 assists per game.
As she evolves as a player, her relationship with Jack also continues to grow.
“I tell Dyaisha all the time, ‘Let me earn my trust for you,’ ” Legette-Jack said. “We earn it every day, and as we do that, we will continue to build. No one can say, 'I trust you 100 percent,’ but every day, that trust will grow.
“But basketball has opened so much for her, and I’m going to allow her to blossom at her own pace and in her own place. And I promise you, someone like this young lady, I’m going to work for her some day.”
Legette-Jack has also given Fair a license for authenticity.
“What helped me was Coach Jack allowing me to be who I am on the court, to play free, and not have a care for what else is going on in my life,” Fair said. “On the court, she has allowed me to play the way I know to play. That’s the biggest thing. It’s tough to put into words, but it’s been a different experience.”
Fair scored her 1,000th career point Jan. 30 in a loss at Central Michigan – her 44th game at UB – and she became the fastest player to score 1,000 points in UB’s men’s or women’s basketball program history. She is also the 14th fastest in Division I women's basketball to reach the milestone.
Fair is one of 10 finalists for the Nancy Lieberman Award, given to the top point guard in women’s college basketball.
Fair is one of 10 semifinalists for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award, and is on the watch list for the Dawn Staley Award (top guard in women’s college basketball) and the Wade Trophy (national player of the year).
“We talked about the WNBA years ago, and it seems surreal now that she’s in these conversations with future WNBA players,” said Burton, the Edison Tech assistant coach. “That says a lot. That says her ability speaks for itself, her ability to take a program, put it on her back and say, ‘Let’s go, because this is what I was built for.’ ”
Even with all her success, she will occasionally get a text message from her mother, who watches UB’s games at home in Rochester. If Fair has a subpar start, Shatara reminds her of one thing: “You can always do better. Pack ‘em up, and send them home.”
It’s not just a metaphor for closing out a game or completing a task. It’s a reminder that Fair has a purpose in the decisions she makes, whether it’s choosing to form relationships with people, chasing her dreams or reaching her goals.
“Knowing I am the player that I am, and knowing my capabilities, I am still learning what I am capable of doing,” Fair said. "It’s just a matter of the end goal. If I keep working, if I keep up with my craft, it can only get better. That’s where I am, with that aspect. Keep working. Keep working.”