How relationships motivate UB basketball star Dyaisha Fair

"She didn’t want to be a part of what was going on outside of her.," Palmeri said. "She had her eye on the prize.”

Tray Burton, an assistant coach at Edison Tech, remembers hearing about a junior high student who was playing against boys, and was planning to play basketball for the Inventors. He met Fair in the hallway outside the gymnasium and didn’t see a basketball player, only a wiry, soft-spoken freshman.

Burton was mistaken. When basketball practices began later that fall, he saw Fair’s freakishly strong athletic abilities. He saw the natural grace and instincts Fair had for basketball, and skills that were far ahead of her teammates. He noticed how she soaked up the instruction that he and Palmeri gave her and her teammates.

Burton and Palmeri knew that they wouldn’t have to just nurture Fair as a basketball player. They had a responsibility to help her as a person, and as someone who aspired to play college and professional basketball. For Burton, that meant overseeing individual drills that were designed to help Fair with her conditioning or with her skill work.

For Palmeri, that meant conversations with Fair, where they talked about the path she wanted to take, and her relationships with her siblings.