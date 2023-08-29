Defensive tackle Demone Harris, a Bishop Timon and University at Buffalo product, was released Tuesday by the Atlanta Falcons, two weeks after he signed with them.

Harris, who has been in the NFL for seven seasons and played in 14 games, spent most of the offseason with the Houston Texans and was released Aug. 2 with reports that he intended to retire. Harris won a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs at the end of the 2019 season.

Harris was one of numerous players with Western New York ties who failed to make the cut as NFL teams trimmed rosters to 53 men.

The Texans waived former UB tight end Mason Schreck on Monday. After spending four seasons with Cincinnati, he appeared in three games with Houston last season, mainly on special teams, and spent of the season on the Texans’ practice squad.

Former UB star running back Jarret Patterson was waived by the Washington Commanders on Monday.

Patterson signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and appeared in 17 games as a rookie with 68 carries for 266 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 73 yards. He started last season on the practice squad and was active for three games with 17 carries for 78 yards.

Former UB wide receiver Justin Marshall was waived by the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. He had begun the offseason with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent. Former UB defensive back Ja'Marcus Ingram was released by the Bills. Bulls' alum Cam Lewis, also a defensive back, made the Bills' initial 53-man roster.

Former UB offensive lineman Kayode Awosika was waived by the Detroit Lions on Monday. He was signed off the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad near the beginning of last season. He played in 10 games in 2022.

Former Bulls quarterback turned tight end Tyree Jackson was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles. Jackson had three catches for 22 yards in 14 games with the Eagles and missed all of last season with a knee injury.

The Jacksonville Jaguars released Qadree Ollison, the former Canisius High star and All-Western New York Co-Player of the Year in 2012.

Ollison, a Niagara Falls resident who was a fifth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2019, had played in all three preseason games with one catch for 21 yards and a touchdown and also contributed on special teams. He has appeared in 22 career games with 44 carries for 158 yards and five touchdowns.

Tight end Stephen Carlson, the Connolly Cup winner in 2014 at Jamestown High, was released by the Chicago Bears. He was attempting to make a comeback after a torn ACL in August 2021 and was signed by the Bears after a tryout in the spring. Carlson played in 27 games over two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, with six receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown and primarily served as a run blocker.