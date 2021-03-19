How Osun Osunniyi, Bona's man in the middle, can make an impact against LSU

The transition was almost seamless at Bona, though. Osunniyi had 2.7 blocks and 7.6 rebounds in 34 games as a freshman in 2018-19. He missed four of Bona’s first five games last season due to an injury to his right knee – Bona also lost four of its first five games last season – but Osunniyi averaged 2.5 blocks, 10.8 points and 8.4 rebounds in 24 games.

Schmidt said Osunniyi’s impact was immediate this season, despite the fact that his offseason training – as was everyone else’s – was hindered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The first game against Akron, he had 25 points and (eight) rebounds, and he had some really good offensive games,” Schmidt said. “He struggled sometimes offensively, but his defense never suffered. That’s a sign of a really good player, when your (offense) isn’t going well, but you’re still defending, still blocking shots, and he brings so much to our team, even when he’s not scoring. And when he’s scoring, we’re that much better offensively. We’ve got somebody inside. You have to double-team him and he has a really good feel, and he can pass the ball out of double teams.”

Dominick Welch, Osun Osunniyi boost St. Bonaventure in win against George Mason The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team didn’t hesitate when it had to respond to an early deficit. The response, in fact, was resounding.