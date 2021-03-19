How Osun Osunniyi, Bona's man in the middle, can make an impact against LSU

Will Wade isn’t about to dismiss the monolith in the middle for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team. Not when Osun Osunniyi could alter the inside play of LSU.
Wade, LSU’s coach, said the Tigers have to prepare differently for Osunniyi, the Bonnies’ 6-foot-10 forward/center who has become one of the country’s top shot blockers.
The ninth-seeded Bonnies (16-4) face No. 8 LSU (18-9) at 1:45 p.m. Saturday in a first-round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
“He’s a monster,” Wade said. “The one I’d compared him to was Larry Sanders, when I was an assistant at VCU. He ended up being a top-20 NBA draft pick (from VCU). Larry had a 7-foot-7 wing span, and I think (Osunniyi) has a 7-foot-8 wingspan, if I read the graphics right. But he is just a shot-blocking menace, a tremendous, tremendous player.
“We have some great shot-blockers in the SEC, but he is elite. He is as good as I’ve seen in the country. I can’t imagine there’s anyone I’ve seen in the country better than him. It’s going to be a big challenge for us. He’s a big reason why their defense is so good.”
Osunniyi has flourished into one of the nation’s top defensive players, and has helped the Bonnies to their eighth NCAA Tournament appearance in program history. He’s also helped the Bonnies become one of the nation’s top defenses, allowing its opponents fewer than 61 points per game.
“Offense, sometimes it’s there, sometimes it’s not,” said Bona guard Kyle Lofton. “But defense, we can always control that."
“We’re where we’re at because a lot has to do with him on the defensive end, blocking shots, and that’s going to be a critical thing against LSU,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt said. “At the same time, LSU’s going to try to pull him away from the basket, with (Darius) Days shooting threes, so we’ve got to be smart about that.”
Osunniyi was the Atlantic 10’s defensive player of the year, and is tied for eighth in the nation in blocked shots per game (2.85). He has 57 blocks in 20 games this season and he averages 10.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 20 games.
“If I’m being a presence inside, it shrinks the defense to come help me more,” Osunniyi said during the Atlantic 10 Tournament. “I’m a willing passer, always have been, always will be, so the defense comes and double-teams me, I have no issue kicking it out to the guys on the perimeter, and I know they’re going to knock down shots."
March, however, is when Osunniyi is peaking. He has blocked 20 shots and has had three double-doubles in Bona’s last four games, and was named the Atlantic 10 tournament’s most outstanding player.
In a 71-53 win against Saint Louis at the Atlantic 10 semifinals in Richmond, Va., Osunniyi tied a single-game career high with seven blocks, including six in the first half, and had five rebounds and eight points.
Then, Osunniyi had three blocks, 12 rebounds and scored 14 points in a 74-65 win against VCU on Sunday in the Atlantic 10 championship game in Dayton, Ohio.
Wade, LSU’s coach, isn’t solely concerned with Osunniyi on defense, either.
“He takes a lot of charges, too,” Wade said. “He doesn’t just block shots. We’re going to have to prepare differently for him because when he’s around the basket, he’s putting a hand on the ball, he’s blocking a shot, and you’ve got to do what you can do to mitigate his effectiveness around the basket and in the restricted area. You have to game-plan around him and around that, which is not always easy.”
Osunniyi wasn’t always a player who thrived on inside defense, though. At Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, N.J., Osunniyi sprouted three inches to 6-foot-9 between his junior and senior years, and went from being a guard to being an inside player who averaged 5.6 blocks, 14.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per game in his senior year.
But Tom Espinosa, Osunniyi’s coach at Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy, told The News last year that it took nearly two months for Osunniyi to refine his timing in order to effectively block shots at the prep school level, against many players who were going to play at the Division I and Division II college levels.
The transition was almost seamless at Bona, though. Osunniyi had 2.7 blocks and 7.6 rebounds in 34 games as a freshman in 2018-19. He missed four of Bona’s first five games last season due to an injury to his right knee – Bona also lost four of its first five games last season – but Osunniyi averaged 2.5 blocks, 10.8 points and 8.4 rebounds in 24 games.
Schmidt said Osunniyi’s impact was immediate this season, despite the fact that his offseason training – as was everyone else’s – was hindered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The first game against Akron, he had 25 points and (eight) rebounds, and he had some really good offensive games,” Schmidt said. “He struggled sometimes offensively, but his defense never suffered. That’s a sign of a really good player, when your (offense) isn’t going well, but you’re still defending, still blocking shots, and he brings so much to our team, even when he’s not scoring. And when he’s scoring, we’re that much better offensively. We’ve got somebody inside. You have to double-team him and he has a really good feel, and he can pass the ball out of double teams.”
The Bonnies are fifth in the nation in scoring defense (60.4 points per game), and face a team ranked eighth in the nation in offense (82.1 points). The Tigers have had 97 shot attempts blocked this season, an average of 3.6 per game in the SEC.
While Wade and his staff strategize to limit Osunniyi’s affect, Schmidt hopes to maximize it.
"From a defensive standpoint, we're so much better with (Osun) in the lineup,” Schmidt said. “You saw that last year. When he was out, we didn't win too many games. He's a difference-maker. He makes up for a lot of our mistakes. And when he plays well on the offensive end, we're a better offensive team. With him playing every game, we have a better chance of winning and having a successful season, and that's what happened this year."