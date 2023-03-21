FARGO, N.D. – David Melaragni doesn’t have the photo pinned to his mirror, or taped to a corner of his locker in the Canisius College hockey dressing room.

The image of the Griffs defenseman standing at the blue line two years ago, however, persists, and not just because it’s featured on the team’s Instagram account. Or because coach Trevor Large mentioned it as his team celebrated its Atlantic Hockey Association tournament championship Saturday night at LECOM Harborcenter.

Melaragni still remembers watching from the opposite blue line as AIC celebrated the Atlantic Hockey title in Springfield, Mass., after a 5-2 victory in the final. He remembers how close Canisius was to earning an NCAA Tournament berth.

“I can visualize it in my head,” Melaragni said. “A lot.”

As Canisius heads to the NCAA Tournament as the Atlantic Hockey tournament champion, the senior defenseman from Philadelphia has thought about how that moment impacted his team and the future of the program.

Canisius missed making the NCAA Tournament two years ago because of that loss. Mercyhurst needed two games to usher the Griffs out of the first round of the Atlantic Hockey tournament last year. This year, the Griffs are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.

Two years later, Melaragni can smile at the memory of the 2021 championship game. Winning wipes out a certain sting.

"It motivated us, a lot," said Melaragni, whose team defeated Holy Cross 3-0 Saturday for Atlantic Hockey's automatic NCAA bid.

“It motivated us, a lot,” said Melaragni, whose team defeated Holy Cross 3-0 Saturday for Atlantic Hockey’s automatic NCAA bid. “We were capable of winning each year, and even that year. We were especially capable the next year, too, but we were disappointed because we lost in the first round (in 2022).

"I think it just kept growing and growing, especially for the guys that were in my class. And the freshmen that year, they would be juniors this year. They felt that pain, and we know what that felt like, and what it takes to actually win.”

How it happened, and how it reverberated

Canisius and AIC faced off in an empty MassMutual Center in Western Massachusetts on March 20, 2021, for the Atlantic Hockey championship. Spectators were not allowed due to Covid-19 restrictions that season.

Grant Meyer’s goal 3:12 into the second period gave Canisius a 2-1 lead. The Griffs had to preserve that lead – a few more goals likely couldn’t hurt, either – and they would earn the conference's automatic bid.

The Yellow Jackets, though, tied the game at 2-2 less than 12 minutes later on Elijiah Barriga’s power-play goal. Then, 3:24 into the third, Chris Theodore scored AIC’s go-ahead goal on another power play, by settling a loose puck with his skate and beating Canisius goalie Jacob Barczewski on his blocker side.

Melaragni and his teammates on the Griffs penalty kill were unable to clear the loose puck that bounced on the ice in front of Barczewski.

The Yellow Jackets added a pair of empty-net goals in the final 2:08 to completed a 5-2 win.

AIC’s players, coaches and support staff celebrated, and took the obligatory team photo with the Jack Riley Memorial Trophy. Melaragni stood behind the opposite blue line and just watched. It wasn’t out of disrespect. It came from longing for such a significant objective and falling just short.

“I’ll never forget that moment,” Large said. “I knew what he was doing. It was very respectful. But he was taking it all in. You could tell that if he ever got back here, he would be one of the guys that would get us to the top, and I’ve thought about that moment, often.”

Melaragni still laments the fact that he couldn’t clear that loose puck in front of Barczewski, although he’s probably been long forgiven for the tactical transgression.

“It’s always been in the back of my mind,” Melaragni said. “I turned over the puck that cost us the goal that set up the game-losing goal. That motivated me, a lot, this year. It’s stuff that I just keep in the back of my mind that helps me stay motivated.

“I don’t need a picture of anything.”

The difference between then and now

Winning and playing in the NCAA Tournament is the most obvious difference between the 2020-21 and 2022-23 Griffs, on the surface. The lineup is different, as the Griffs have added 11 new players to their roster this season.

The Griffs weren’t a favorite to be playing in the NCAA Tournament, either. They muddled through a 5-11-1 start, but knew they had the capacity to improve, and finished fourth in Atlantic Hockey.

Teams that get hot at the right time are just as fortuitous in the postseason as some of the most skilled teams.

“There weren’t a lot of major changes,” Melaragni said. “There were changes in our penalty kill, but guys just started to realize that we’re a way better team than we are, and it showed after that. January and February, we were unbelievable. It was the realization that we were not playing to our capability.”

Large, who is in his sixth season at Canisius, easily has the best gauge on the pulse of his team and on his program. He sees a continuum rather than just an evolution.

“I’ve had coaches, recently, ask me as we’re going through winning, ‘Hey, what does it feel like?’ ” Large said. “And, honestly, it doesn’t feel that different. I think that sometimes, when you have success and you win a conference tournament, everybody thinks there’s this magical thing that happened. It’s not that different than last year, the year before or the year before. We have a great focus on what we’re trying to do.

“Sometimes it doesn’t go your way. Sometimes you win the game and sometimes you lose the game. I know it’s not a great answer, to find the magical thing, but it doesn’t feel that different and I really view that as a good thing for our staff, and I think it’s a great thing for our players.”

An even-keel perspective from a coach is necessary, especially as the Griffs prepare to face Minnesota, the No. 1 team in the country.

Melaragni, though, couldn’t contain his excitement.

“I was just ecstatic,” Melaragni said. “Just being able to feel what they felt at that time. I was only a sophomore at that time and it was tough, leading after two periods.

"We wanted it so bad, especially for the seniors. And I just wanted to experience what that was like, and never forget that moment. It took two years, and we finally got that experience. It was unbelievable.”