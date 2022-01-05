How Niagara’s Marcus Hammond went from recruiting afterthought to team focal point

Finally, Naclerio gave him some blunt advice.

“A couple days went by and I told him, ‘If you like this place, take that scholarship,’ ” Naclerio said. “I said, ‘Listen, Marcus, you had no scholarships, and now you have one,’ ” Naclerio recalled. “It’s common sense. It’s like going to the prom. If you say ‘Maybe’ to one girl, you’re actually saying you’re looking for something better. And that something better may be right in front of you.’ ”

Hammond committed to the Purple Eagles in February 2018. However, after Hammond’s freshman year, Niagara fired Casey in March 2019.

Hammond didn’t bail on the Purple Eagles, though. He stayed on campus, rather than return home to Queens that summer. He took two classes and trained at the Gallagher Center, whether it was independently or when there were offseason team workouts.

“He voluntarily came back earlier than the rest of the team, just to be around, to work, to be in the gym,” said Paulus, who was an assistant at Niagara that summer. “He wanted to be in the gym and work. He showed, through his actions, that he wanted to continue to take steps forward, from who he was to where he wanted to get to.”