How Lewiston's Dave Clawson continues constructing success at Wake Forest

“The guys he brought in, each and every year, we all knew what the end goal was, to win ACC championships,” Basham said. “We knew it wouldn’t be easy, because they came off two losing seasons when I came in. We had some great seniors though, that put a platform down, and every senior class after that continued it.

“Now, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t win it. Everybody on that team, they know the philosophies.”

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest’s quarterback, pointed to Clawson’s consistency as a coach as a reason for his team’s success so far this year.

Clawson, he said after the win at Syracuse, expects the same standard of his program and his players every day.

“We pride ourselves on executing and all the fine details of the game. Even today wasn’t great. But we executed. We were ready for situations. We were ready to go for two in the moments we needed to go for two.

“His consistency as a coach and as a person is really what makes us tick. For me, especially, with a head coach that’s not erratic and not giving me different signals every single day, he is the same guy and it helps me a lot.”

Basham has kept an eye on Wake Forest’s opening run during his rookie season with the Bills.