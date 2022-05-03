How Kiara Johnson returned home to join UB women's basketball program

Kiara Johnson is ready to become a presence in the paint for the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team.

At 6-foot-2, she relishes the fact that she has an aggressive nature as an athlete, and is a forward who loves to rebound.

She’s also ready to become a visible presence for the program she grew up watching, for her family in the stands, for her high school program at Cardinal O’Hara, and for her 3-month-old son, Joseph.

Johnson, a second-team all-Western New York girls basketball selection as a senior in 2018, will join the Bulls as a transfer from Towson, but her path back to Buffalo has made two stops and taken a life-changing detour. When she found out in the summer of 2021 that she was pregnant, it momentarily forced her to ask herself if she would even continue to play basketball.

It ended up not being much of a question. The advent of the transfer portal and the fact that she has two years of eligibility helped Johnson find an opportunity to resume playing basketball only a few miles from where she grew up.

“I was born and raised here,” Johnson said. “I’m going to bring pride to this program, too.”

As a senior at O’Hara, Johnson averaged 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots per game. When she wasn’t playing or at practice, she went to UB games at Alumni Arena, whether it was to watch former Hawks teammate Summer Hemphill or to watch Bulls guards Stephanie Reid and Cierra Dillard.

The Bulls were her hometown team.

Moving pieces: Why pace of transfer portal could pick up this week Expect a flurry of last-minute movement this week because the deadline for athletes in fall and winter sports to enter the transfer portal without having to sit out a season, unless they are granted a waiver that provides immediate eligibility, is Sunday.

“My dad (Christopher) works there, and I know so many people there, too,” Johnson said. “I was 12 years old and I went to watch Felisha Legette-Jack and her teams play there.”

She said that during her senior year, she discussed the possibility of playing for the Bulls with Legette-Jack, who is now the head coach at Syracuse, but was drawn to another MAC program during the recruiting process.

“I fell in love with Eastern Michigan,” she said.

Johnson averaged 4.3 points and 5.1 rebounds in 29 games as a freshman in 2018-19 at Eastern Michigan, then averaged four points and 4.4 rebounds in 29 games as a sophomore. However, after she transferred to Towson prior to the 2020-21 season, she sustained a meniscus tear in her knee that limited her to 18 games.

“I wasn’t playing at the level I could play, because I was worried about my knee,” said Johnson, who averaged 3.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in her only season with the Tigers.

She decided not to play last season after she learned she was pregnant. At first, she thought she wouldn’t play basketball again, but academically, she focused on completing her degree in sociology and anthropology, with a concentration on criminal justice.

She entered the transfer portal, and knew that she wanted to return to the Buffalo area. She considered Canisius, Niagara and UB, communicating with the coaches at the three schools throughout the process. Ultimately, she committed to UB.

Johnson’s addition should help replenish the Bulls’ inside presence. Hemphill exhausted her college eligibility after this season, and forwards Adebola Adeyeye and Loren Christie transferred to Kentucky and San Francisco, respectively.

Hemphill left as a 1,000-point, 1,000-rebound player, while Adeyeye was UB’s top option off the bench, who averaged 6.1 rebounds per game, and Christie 4.4 per game.

Nick O’Neil, Johnson’s high school coach at O’Hara, projects her game will translate to the Mid-American Conference with little difficulty.

“She can bang with girls at that level,” O’Neil said. “She knows what the MAC has to offer, as far as competition goes. She has been through all of that and knows what it is, and it's not going to be a hard adjustment for her, especially when you know the style of play. The CAA (Colonial Athletic Association, of which Towson belongs) is the same style, too.”

Johnson also has the task of returning to playing form. She hasn’t played in an organized game since March of 2021, and she’ll be a part of new head coach Becky Burke’s first team at UB, in a lineup that will include at least four more transfers: guards Re’Shawna Stone and Zakiyah Winfield, who helped Glenville State win the Division II championship, and guards Latrice Perkins (College of Charleston) and Chellia Watson (USC Upstate).

“(Burke) said, ‘We’re new here, and I’m bringing in new people, but we’ve got to win,’ ” Johnson said.

“I feel like I can be a leader here. I have been through so much physically and mentally, knowing how to be a Division I athlete. With having a new team here, everyone that’s coming in now, and she’s bringing in so many players, knowing what kind of team we have and how we should be, I can contribute to this.”

O’Neil recently crossed paths with Johnson at a local health club, where Johnson paces on the treadmill or lifts weights, or at open gymnasium sessions, where Johnson works on her shots.

Each time, it’s showed O’Neil how committed Johnson is to returning to play college basketball.

“Her determination is to get right back to where she was,” O’Neil said. “She was going to be a starter for Towson, even before she decided to transfer, but the only way this would happen is if she’s in school here. It’s got to be a difficult task to manage so much, but being here is going to help her thrive and flourish.”

Johnson will graduate from Towson this month, and she’ll be the first in her family to earn a college degree. She’s considering a master’s program at UB, where she’ll also help the Bulls and Burke aim to continue a culture of success.

“I want my son to know I never gave up on my dream,” Johnson said. “I always wanted to win a ring. And I’m showing other women that you can do this, that this can happen.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.