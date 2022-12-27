How Jovany Ruiz-Navarro hurdled obstacles to become a UB football player

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Jovany Ruiz-Navarro had no intention of going to college as he approached his final months at Fredonia High School in the spring of 2016.

After graduation, he planned to enlist in the United States Marine Corps.

But his friend and classmate, Michael Joe Pucci, suggested he visit the University at Buffalo’s main campus in Erie County, about 55 miles northeast of Fredonia. Ruiz-Navarro tagged along with Pucci for UB’s Accepted Student Day in April of 2016, and when he stepped on campus, a new, uncharted world had opened up to him.

“I was shocked to see such a big school,” said Ruiz-Navarro, a wide receiver on the UB football team. “I’d only talked to Division III schools and those are great colleges, but I hadn’t seen a school with such pride. I walked through Alumni Arena, and seeing the athletes there, you could see how intense they were, in everything they did. It was amazing to see, and my family was so excited to see me just go to a place like that.”

When Ruiz-Navarro arrived home after that visit, he announced to his mother, “Hey, I’m going to college!” and began working on his application to UB.

Ruiz-Navarro returned to UB as a freshman in August of 2016. He quickly learned that college held so many academic and athletic opportunities. A three-sport athlete at Fredonia High, he joined the UB track team as a walk-on, but after the first year, he realized he needed another challenge. He watched the UB football team practice and said to himself, “Dang, I can do that.”

He joined the UB football team as a walk-on in the fall of 2017 as a sophomore. Now, he’s about to play in his final college game when the Bulls (6-6) face Georgia Southern (6-6) at noon Tuesday in the Camellia Bowl.

Ruiz-Navarro never thought he’d spend seven years on one campus. He never imagined he’d walk on to the track and the football teams, or sustain two major knee injuries, or undergo at least seven surgeries on both knees, or earn a scholarship because he was able to catch a football. The scholarship took a major financial burden off his mother, Maria Navarro.

Even when he was overwhelmed, there was no possibility of giving up or leaving. Whether it was an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction and recovery, or a bad grade on a test, he didn’t let anything get him down.

“The biggest thing about Jovany is his determination,” said Bob Ball, who coached Ruiz-Navarro in track and field at Fredonia High. “When he has trials and tribulations, it doesn’t get him down. It makes him work harder, to be the best."

Thriving on competition

Ruiz-Navarro was a standout in football, wrestling and in track and field at Fredonia. Sports always motivated the 6-foot-tall Ruiz-Navarro. He knew that school and sports went hand-in-hand. He needed good grades to participate in sports, and he thrived on competition and knowing how to push himself past physical and mental boundaries.

Mike Marshall, who coached Ruiz-Navarro in football at Fredonia, regards him as a person who sees life as a challenge, someone who eagerly embraces that challenge, and views it as a hurdle, not as a roadblock.

“He sets his mind to something, he’s going to give it his all,” Marshall said. “That really showed in the years I worked with him, and the years after that, and he has always wanted to help people.”

But there were still limits. Ball remembers a track meet during Ruiz-Navarro’s senior year in which he had a shot at reaching the NYSPHSAA championships.

Kellen Martin from Cattaraugus-Little Valley won the 400-meter high hurdles in 56.71 seconds, and edged Ruiz-Navarro by fractions of a second to qualify for the state championships. Ruiz-Navarro, Ball said, was heartbroken. So, the coach and his hurdler took a walk around the complex, and during the conversation, he told Ruiz-Navarro, “This is going to make you better in life.”

“He was beat by a 6-foot-2 runner, who was a little bigger and stronger than him, but Jovany’s will helped him through that race,” Ball said. “He brushed a hurdle and he was catching up, the whole race.

“It was tough at the time and you could tell he really struggled with it. But as down as he was that day, he was going to get through it. And that’s been his story, the whole way.”

Once Ruiz-Navarro was on campus at UB, he wanted to find a fellowship through sports. He made friends on the track team and found a competitive outlet at a higher level, but football was still on his mind.

“I wasn’t fulfilled with my athletic career, and I wanted to not feel alone,” said Ruiz-Navarro, who came to Western New York from Jayuya, Puerto Rico, when he was in elementary school. “I wanted to get back that brotherhood that football brings you.”

He sent multiple emails to UB’s coaches, but didn’t hear back. Then in 2017, he saw a tweet on the UB football program’s timeline announcing tryouts for walk-on candidates.

“I thought, ‘Dang, this is exactly what I’m looking for!’ ” Ruiz-Navarro said.

He made the team as a walk-on.

Setback, breakthrough

Ruiz-Navarro worked primarily with UB’s scout team his first two seasons, but he joined a group of players, including quarterback Tyree Jackson and wide receivers K.J. Osborn and Anthony Johnson, that led the Bulls to one of their most successful seasons in 2018.

“That team was so connected,” Ruiz-Navarro said. “We had a great group of leaders who helped me become a leader, and my goal is to become a person who impacts people the way they impacted me. That year made me want to be better, and playing with those guys allowed me to set higher standards for myself.”

But after the season, he sat down with former Bulls coach Lance Leipold and asked the coach where he was projected on the roster for 2019.

“I love Lance, and we have a great connection,” Ruiz-Navarro said. “I wanted to play. He said, ‘If playing time is your issue, you can go down the road.’ He meant Buff State, and that’s nothing against Buff State, at all.”

Ruiz-Navarro, though, said he started crying, and he wondered if he belonged at UB. He entered the transfer portal after the 2018 season, but withdrew and returned to the Bulls to prepare for the 2019 season. He wasn’t going to find the same opportunity he had gotten at UB, and he felt he owed it to himself to return and to continue to give his best effort.

People noticed Ruiz-Navarro a few months later, when a video of him doing Nordic hamstring curls – an exercise in which an individual begins in a kneeling position and lowers their body to the floor, before catching themselves with their hands and squeezing their hamstrings to lift their body weight – in August of 2019 went viral.

Then, just before the start of that season, Ruiz-Navarro tore the ACL in his right knee, and sustained damage to the meniscus cartilage. He missed the entire season.

“My goal was to earn a scholarship that year,” Ruiz-Navarro said. “Being injured, even though I was in a low spot, I got away from the sport for a minute and followed what my interests are and taking the chance to understand my education more. I tried coaching a lot of the guys, to see football from a different perspective. I understood the ins and outs of football, on and off the field.

“I realized that I measure success by the impact I have on others. I realized I can still impact people. My whole goal was to come back and contribute to that success. I was so lucky to have a team that was connected the way that team was.”

A call from Santa

UB had completed nine of its 15 spring practices when the Covid-19 pandemic shut down much of the operating world in March of 2020. Ruiz-Navarro was still rehabilitating after surgery. He set up a weight room in his off-campus house and followed workouts that UB’s sports medicine and strength and conditioning staffs emailed to him. He returned for the 2020 season, in which he caught 20 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown in seven games.

On Christmas Eve, during a team meeting in preparation for the 2020 Camellia Bowl, Leipold made an announcement to his team. Santa, Leipold said, had called him. Players snickered, but Leipold insisted there was one more present to hand out. He called for the wide receiver to stand in the meeting room in Montgomery, Ala.

Ruiz-Navarro leaped from his seat, gave the “horns up” hand sign, and was swarmed by cheering teammates. He’d gotten a scholarship to play football.

“The one thing that allowed me to earn my scholarship was just forgetting about that scholarship,” he said. “The goal was to win as many games as possible, not to earn a scholarship, and to help the team win, in any way I can. I had to get away from selfish things and focus on helping this team win. When the team wins, you win.”

Everything was set up for Ruiz-Navarro to have a breakout season in 2021.

Second time not as hard

Leipold left UB to become head coach at Kansas in April of 2021, and Ruiz-Navarro wasn’t sure if he still had a spot on UB’s roster. Incoming UB coach Maurice Linguist, though, renewed Ruiz-Navarro’s scholarship.

“His selflessness, his grit and determination and a very great perseverance that he has to himself," Linguist said. "He is a success story, just because of how hard he's worked, and he's never given up. He's never quit. He probably had a lot of opportunities. He got hurt. He's had season-ending injuries. And he'd never once felt sorry for himself. There was no fear, or timidity in him. He's just, 'Next thing.' ”

Ruiz-Navarro had just returned from a hamstring injury in UB’s second game of the season, a 28-3 loss Sept. 11, 2021, at Nebraska. Four minutes into the fourth quarter, he ran a shallow route over the middle of the field, and felt his knee buckle.

The next morning, he found out he had torn the ACL in his left knee. He underwent surgery, and launched into another grueling stretch of recovery and rehabilitation.

“Fun” may not be the first word one would associate with recovery from a major knee injury and subsequent surgery. But wielding a smartphone, a megawatt grin and a sense of humor, Ruiz-Navarro hopped onto TikTok – where he has more than 40,000 followers – to document his recovery and to give others a sense of hope.

He had no medical expertise, but he knew the recovery process well. He also had a lot more confidence in himself to do it again, and that an injury was a small detail in a big picture.

“He used that platform for good,” said Ryan Hetrick, Ruiz-Navarro’s friend from Maple Grove whom he met through wrestling. “It showed he can stay positive in those moments. Even when things don’t go his way, he still keeps plugging along. He’s still going to keep pursuing a dream.”

Ruiz-Navarro has played in only three games this season after undergoing three surgeries to repair meniscus cartilage in his knees, but it has been enough to keep him motivated for the Camellia Bowl.

“I coach very few kids like that,” said Ball, Fredonia High’s track coach. “The only one I can compare him to is Jenn Suhr, the Olympic pole vaulter from Fredonia. You see that kind of character in 1% or 2% of kids. Any time he experienced defeat or things didn’t go well, he bounced back. He has refused to be denied.”

‘He will let nothing stop him’

Football is a goal, but not the end goal.

Ruiz-Navarro will take a shot at professional football, but he’s also preparing for a life of service and mentorship.

He has teamed with Hetrick, who is now a master’s student at MIT, to be a part of Hetrick’s startup, which pairs college and professional athletes in mentorship roles with grade-school-aged students.

“If I had to say Jovany’s character in one word, it’s ‘relentless,’ ” Hetrick said. “He is relentless and determined in pursuing his goals. He will let nothing stop him.

“I don’t think this season went how he wanted it to, but he never let that stop him from continuing to train. He’s preparing for pro day in March. He’s bought into everything. He doesn’t let any outside distractions get to him, like some people do. He sacrifices so much and that’s why he has stayed consistent in what he does. He is willing to go all-in, on everything.”

Ruiz-Navarro is working with UB defensive end Max Michel to create the Perspective Project, a nonprofit with the goal of having college athletes work in underserved communities, locally and abroad, and to share those experiences with other college athletes.

Marshall, the former football coach at Fredonia, introduced Ruiz-Navarro to Team Rubicon, a disaster-relief organization that pairs military veterans with first responders to form emergency response teams.

Ruiz-Navarro believes he’s got more in the metaphorical tank, and he’ll head to Tampa, Fla., after the new year to train in preparation for a professional football career. He’s played in 15 games over the last five seasons – the equivalent of a little more than one full season.

The six seasons he spent with the football program, though, showed him the limits of what he was able to accomplish, and how he could transcend those limits.

“People say, ‘Well, you can’t do everything,’ but this time, all of it, allowed me to create a plan,” said Ruiz-Navarro, who earned his bachelor’s degree in public health in 2020, and earned a master’s degree in finance in 2021. “I’m so excited to be a part of Ryan’s mentoring program, because it’s what I like to do, to allow athletes to chase their dreams. Football has given so much to me, and I want to pave the way for others.”