How John Beilein's love of teaching steered his path in coaching

This is part of a series on the Class of 2021 of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony is Oct. 13 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. For tickets, visit gbshof.com.
Teaching was John Beilein’s first passion. Nearly 50 years ago, he wanted to become a high school teacher for the opportunity to influence and help others.
Coaching began as a byproduct of his pursuit of being an educator. Beilein has maximized that opportunity at every level of basketball he has coached.
He’s happened to win a few big games, too. Among the 829 he’s won in 41 years as a college basketball coach are NCAA Tournament games, Big Ten Conference tournament championship games, and milestone games in the history of Canisius College’s men's basketball program.
The Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame will honor Beilein, a Burt native and a 1971 graduate of Desales Catholic High School in Lockport, as one of 13 inductees at its banquet Oct. 13 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.
“For me, sports was so important in my family, with eight brothers and sisters, my mom and dad, and everybody loved sports,” Beilein told The News last month. “We fought over who would read the papers, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Lockport Union (Sun and Journal) and the Niagara Gazette, and the Buffalo Evening News, so that we could read about our teams.”
Then, Beilein considered the people whom he grew up reading about, and the company he now keeps as he is about to be inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame.
“And now, I’m going into the Hall of Fame with my uncle, Joe Niland, and people like Marv Levy, Lou Saban, Taps Gallagher, Bob MacKinnon, Frank Layden,” said Beilein, who now lives in Ann Arbor, Mich. “I don’t even know the words you can express to describe this. It’s a dream come true, a fairy tale.”
Beilein’s coaching career in college basketball spanned five decades at seven college basketball programs, including four seasons at Erie Community College from 1978 to 1982, and five seasons at Canisius College from 1992 to 1997, where he led the Golden Griffins to the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth in 1996, a year after leading the Griffs to the 1995 NIT semifinals.
In five seasons at West Virginia, Beilein led the Mountaineers to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in 2005 and to the NIT Championship in 2007.
In 12 seasons at Michigan, Beilein was 278-150, and led the Wolverines to the NCAA Tournament championship games in 2013 and 2018.
Beilein is now a senior adviser for player development with the NBA’s Detroit Pistons after coaching the Cleveland Cavaliers for 54 games in 2019-20, and then working with the Big Ten Network and teaching at the University of Michigan during the 2020-21 school year.
Beilein’s coaching career is one that was rooted in being at the right time and place – one that may not have happened if he hadn’t returned to Western New York in 1975. He graduated from Wheeling Jesuit College that year with a degree in history, and wanted to teach in Western New York, but he could not find a teaching job in the area.
“But out of the blue, a woman took maternity leave, a woman who was a teacher at Newfane High School,” said Beilein, who earned a master’s degree in education from Niagara in 1981. “I was digging ditches. I was literally in a hole, and my dad leaned over and said, ‘There’s an opening at Newfane,’ and I thought, 'You know what, maybe there’s a chance I can do this.' ”
His coaching career began at Newfane, where he taught English, social studies and history. Beilein has won at least 20 games in a season at four different levels and he's been recognized as a conference's coach of the year five times at five different schools: Erie Community College (1981), LeMoyne (1988), Canisius (1994), Richmond (1998) and Michigan (2014).
He also has taken Canisius, Richmond, West Virginia and Michigan to the NCAA Tournament.
However, in his role as head coach in those programs, his responsibilities grew to include recruiting, alumni relations and overseeing multiple facets of the program.
That made the role of head basketball coach, particularly at Power Six programs such as West Virginia and Michigan, more along the lines of a general manager or a team executive.
“I’ve always had a great interest in individual development,” Beilein said. “Being a CEO of a team, that’s what I did but I don’t want to be the CEO anymore. I have a bunch of younger, really good coaches I work with (in Detroit), to help develop the team and the players. As a senior adviser, I can give them my experience. It’s a good change for me, and I’m really enjoying that.”
With every program and with every player whom he worked, though, teaching became a fundamental part of his coaching philosophy. That harkens back to Beilein’s first passion of guiding and helping others.
“I just wanted to be a teacher and a coach because I had tremendous teachers at Newfane, at Desales and at Wheeling Jesuit,” Beilein said. “I wanted to be like them, and I wanted to help others. I didn’t care how much it paid.”