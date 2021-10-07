How John Beilein's love of teaching steered his path in coaching

Then, Beilein considered the people whom he grew up reading about, and the company he now keeps as he is about to be inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame.

“And now, I’m going into the Hall of Fame with my uncle, Joe Niland, and people like Marv Levy, Lou Saban, Taps Gallagher, Bob MacKinnon, Frank Layden,” said Beilein, who now lives in Ann Arbor, Mich. “I don’t even know the words you can express to describe this. It’s a dream come true, a fairy tale.”

Beilein’s coaching career in college basketball spanned five decades at seven college basketball programs, including four seasons at Erie Community College from 1978 to 1982, and five seasons at Canisius College from 1992 to 1997, where he led the Golden Griffins to the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth in 1996, a year after leading the Griffs to the 1995 NIT semifinals.

In five seasons at West Virginia, Beilein led the Mountaineers to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in 2005 and to the NIT Championship in 2007.

In 12 seasons at Michigan, Beilein was 278-150, and led the Wolverines to the NCAA Tournament championship games in 2013 and 2018.