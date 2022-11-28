How Greg Dolan's basketball path was bred by Canisius, but found its way to Cornell

There are plenty of family names synonymous with different college basketball programs around Western New York. One name linked to Canisius basketball is the Dolan family.

Greg Dolan, however, is one of two sons in the family, each who cut his own course in college basketball, and headed east rather than to Main Street.

Greg's first step was to prep school in Massachusetts and then to Cornell University, where he’s a guard for the Big Red. Dolan’s older brother, Graham, was a walk-on with the University of Buffalo men's basketball team for a season before playing at Babson College from 2017-20.

Greg, though, doesn't have a current Canisius basketball connection outside of his family, other than facing the Griffs twice in the last two seasons.

The 2018 Williamsville South graduate scored 11 points and had four rebounds and three steals in the Big Red’s 79-70 win Tuesday against Canisius in Ithaca, and he leads the Big Red in scoring (14 points), rebounds (5.6) and assists (23) in Cornell’s first five games. He also leads the Ivy League in assists and 3-point field goal percentage (59.1%, 13 for 22).

The Canisius ties are strong in the Dolan family. His mother, Kristen, played for the Canisius women’s basketball team from 1987-91, and his younger sister, Hannah, is a sophomore guard with the Griffs.

His father, Michael, is a professor of sports medicine and athletic training at Canisius, and his younger sister, Gretchen, signed earlier this month to play basketball at Illinois, which is coached by former Griffs standout Shauna Green.

Greg Dolan is a senior at Cornell who is studying finance and real estate, and he recently spoke with The News about his connection to Canisius and his four years at Cornell.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

The Buffalo News: You have so many family connections to Canisius, so what has it been like to play against Canisius?

Dolan: It’s pretty unique. My sister is there, my dad has taught there for years, my mom went there, so ever since I was a little kid, I played in the gym, I went to camps there and spent a lot of time at Koessler Athletic Center, and my dad would bring me there when he was working. It’s something I always remember, and it’s pretty crazy to think how fast time has kind of flown by. It does mean a lot to me, being so close to that Canisius community.

Playing last year at Koessler, it was pretty nostalgic, something I will remember. The gym itself, I felt pretty comfortable in there and had a lot of people there who I knew came to the game and supported me, and it was such a fun time, looking back at it and being immersed in that experience.

And Reggie (Witherspoon, the Canisius coach), I remember how long he’s coached in the area, and it’s been so unique. I’ve always known of him and how much he’s done in Buffalo for basketball.

TBN: You've played against Canisius before, so do you get a little more amped up to play Canisius?

Dolan: I haven’t played any other Big 4 teams in my time here, but it’s always exciting, especially last year, being at Canisius. Obviously, I enjoy playing a lot, especially in front of a lot of people I know, but all in all, it’s another game, we’re trying to get a win and playing well. I’m always trying to center myself on that. It’s fun to play against that program, but the goal is still the same.

TBN: Why is basketball such a common thread in your family? Was it your mom’s influence? Dad? A grandparent?

Dolan: It was kind of both my parents. We all grew up playing the game and playing a lot of different sports. We all kind of gravitated towards basketball. It was never something that was really pushed from my mom and dad – none of us felt pressure to play. It was always brought up together, as a family. I remember all the time I spent playing against Graham in the backyard and my two sisters tagging along. And it’s stuck with us.

Dad went to Canisius but he wasn’t a varsity athlete. My parents met at Canisius, my mom was there and dad was just beginning to work there. My dad is from Buffalo and my mom grew up in Vermont.

TBN: What are the conversations like at the Dolan family dinner table? Is it all basketball?

Dolan: Sometimes it’s about either a game, or it’s about when we were in high school and even Gretchen, my youngest sister, and all the hectic weekends we’ve had. I give credit to my mom and dad for being there for us for all the travel and the tournaments. They put a lot of time in for that end, for us. But at the dinner table, we talk about other things. School, other avenues that we enjoy in our majors and in our lives. Our dog (Yogi, a goldendoodle) is a big point in the household. Basketball brings us together, but it doesn’t define us.

TBN: You went to Northfield Mount Hermon, a prep school in Massachusetts, before going to college. How did that help you?

Dolan: It was pretty instrumental to my journey to Cornell. Northfield Mount Hermon fit well with what I wanted to get out of college, a great academic school with a competitive basketball team. I found that at Cornell. It prepared me, with the schedule I had there. My coach, John Carroll, has helped so many other student-athletes in basketball who have gone onto mid- and high-major Division I programs. The weight room. The classroom. Focusing on how academics and athletics really can mesh together for an amazing experience.

TBN: Why did you decide to go to Cornell? Why not go to Canisius and continue the family legacy?

Dolan: Canisius was the first school that offered me, when I was a freshman in high school. I enjoyed that, and I talk about all the ties, but it was never really the school, because I always wanted to get out and get away for college. I looked at it, for a little bit, but that was something I personally wanted, to find a new community. At Cornell, I’m close enough to home but I’m far enough where I have my own network here, and love it.

TBN: You didn’t play in 2020-21 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, correct? What did you do with that year without basketball?

Dolan: It was tough for the whole Ivy League in general. We hoped to have somewhat of a season, and it ended up not happening. I came to campus like many guys at the time and we spent a lot of time in the gym, safely, practicing, working out and taking classes online. It was a tough year and it was weird to see other teams have a season while you were sitting on the sideline, but it offered a chance for us to take a step back and focus what we were doing here.

TBN: Did that make you appreciate the sport more when you got back to it?

Dolan: Definitely. I tell people a few times, you don’t know what you have until its gone and it’s cliché, but even at Cornell and as a team, the brotherhood we share on a team and how much time we share together, a lot of us didn’t realize how big of a piece basketball is until it wasn’t there my sophomore year. My junior year (2021-22), it was great to get back on the court, play and have fun. And in an ironic sense, sophomore year also showed how little of a piece basketball can be in the real world. It broadened that horizon. I found other things I was passionate about. I really enjoyed playing chess more, reading more, and just getting together with other people in the Cornell community that a lot of times, I don’t have time for during the season – different students, different clubs and organizations within the business school. People I can stay in touch with. There’s been a lot of unique experiences I’ve had that I can take advantage of.

TBN: What’s your role on this year’s team at Cornell?

Dolan: I’m one of the older guys on the team. I’m a senior with more game experience than some other guys. I’m trying to lead those guys through a season where there’s a lot of ups and downs, especially with Ivy (League) conference play. Every game is very competitive, and you’re on long road trips and bussing everywhere. It’s getting the younger guys acclimated and having them stay on top of academics and showing them resources in the community. Get them ready for an experience that’s very rewarding but takes up a lot of time.

TBN: Academically, where are you at, after the Ivy League canceled the 2020-21 winter sports season due to the Covid-19 pandemic?

Dolan: I have one more year of eligibility after this season. Nothing really changed. We didn’t get an extra season with the Ivy League. I’ll have the option of deciding if I want to go somewhere else for a fifth year because the Ivy League doesn’t allow fifth-year athletes in graduate programs.

My focus right now is on the season, and I’m open to a lot of different options when the season is over, and seeing what the best fit is.