​Joe Brady got married last summer, and he didn’t call on just anyone to officiate his wedding.

He asked for the services of DJ Mangas. It was a different role for Mangas, yet it was one of the newest chapters in the long-standing relationship between Brady, the quarterbacks coach for the Buffalo Bills, and Mangas, now the offensive coordinator for the University at Buffalo football team.

They first cultivated that connection in 2008 at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va., when Brady was a freshman running back and Mangas was a sophomore quarterback-turned-wide receiver.

“He’s a football junkie,” Brady said of Mangas. “It’s always on his mind. He’s always researching and trying to find a way to get better.”

It has stretched over several stops in college and professional football, and a few life milestones. Like Brady’s wedding ceremony. Mangas will get married later this year, but Brady won't officiate the ceremony, as it will be a Catholic wedding.

Earlier this year, Mangas packed up his life and moved to Western New York – only a few miles from Brady’s offices in Orchard Park – to join the UB coaching staff.

Mangas is only a few weeks into his new job, and he’s leaning on the lessons and nuances he learned as a coach, as a coordinator and as an analyst at the FCS, FBS and NFL levels to craft UB’s offense into his vision.

He’ll see his unit on the move, at game speed, for the first time this spring when UB hosts its spring game at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at UB Stadium.

“The thing that I'm going to coach first and foremost is effort and attitude, because I think effort and attitude maximizes your ability,” Mangas said. “It starts there, and then it gets into the details and then I try to translate what goes on to the football field to outside of the football building effort and attitude that applies to life, in general.”

Mangas describes himself as a coach who is always evolving, and a coach who emphasizes simplicity and being direct with players, as a way to keep them engaged and motivated.

Brady noticed Mangas’ attention to detail, a point that Mangas has honed in his career. Mangas noticed the same of Brady, right down to the way he wrote on a whiteboard or on a piece of paper.

“He probably gets tired of hearing it but ask him to write his name or write any sort of like word or sentence, he's got the best handwriting I've ever seen,” Mangas said. “You'll walk into a meeting room with him and he's got the best handwriting on the board and immediately like he's got people's attention, just because of his handwriting.”

Mangas, Brady explained, constantly digs for details about what his players’ strengths are, and how to best maximize those.

“You can’t just pick up that playbook and run with that at your next stop,” Brady said. “He’s evaluating and figuring out what guys do well, and there’s a lot of intent with what he’s doing.

“It’s been a few years since he’s called plays, and I’m sure there’s a lot of juice he’ll bring to it.”

Path to UB

Mangas, the older brother of former UB tight end Robbie Mangas, was a quarterback and a wide receiver at William & Mary from 2007 to 2011. DJ Mangas first coached quarterbacks at Hampden-Sydney College, a Division III program in Virginia, in 2012. He coached running backs at Georgetown the next year, then returned to William & Mary for five seasons, where he coached running backs for three seasons and was offensive coordinator for 2017-18.

Then, he joined Brady at LSU for the 2019 season. Brady was the Tigers’ passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach, and Mangas was an offensive analyst. At first glance, it would appear Mangas had taken a step down in roles, but instead, he was in a program that had the nation’s top quarterback in Joe Burrow, and won the College Football Playoff championship that season.

“At LSU, he was lock step with me in putting together plans,” Brady said. “He was doing as much as the position coaches, if not more. He’s thirsty for knowledge and always trying to find was to get better.

“Analysts aren’t allowed to coach and be on the field, or be hands-on with the guys. He was more about making sure he was on top of mastering defenses we were going against. He would bring ideas and say, ‘These are some of my thoughts.’ He would find the holes and issues. He does a really good job of asking all the questions and he will dive into the details.”

Working at LSU led to Mangas working with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers as an offensive coaching assistant in 2020 – where Brady was the offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021. He returned to LSU as passing game coordinator in 2021 and as a defensive analyst at Central Florida in 2022.

At William & Mary, he watched longtime coach Jimmye Laycock’s emphasis on preparation and organization. At LSU, he saw Burrow’s authenticity, not just as a quarterback but as an individual, as well as his willingness to work. With the Panthers, he was impressed by running back Christian McCaffrey’s approach to football. At UCF, he saw a whole new perspective by working with the Knights’ defense.

“it’s seeing how the pros approach it, and being able to verbalize that to the players I’m coaching,” Mangas said.

“All these guys have been very, very successful, with very different approaches. For me, it’s learning, and continuing to learn and continuing to grow.”

At UB, Mangas takes over an offense that returns starting quarterback Cole Snyder, who threw for 3,030 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2022; and returns running backs Ron Cook Jr., Mike Washington and Al-Jay Henderson, but will restock at wide receiver, after leading receivers Justin Marshall (837 yards, nine touchdowns) and Quian Williams (743 yards, five touchdowns) turned professional after the 2022 season.

“If you’re painting a picture, how should it look?” UB coach Maurice Linguist asked, rhetorically. “What’s the end product? What should it look like, and have you been around it, before? Have you seen it at its best? Being able to sit down and talk with him, in the interview process, and in the offseason, we had about six weeks of uninterrupted time where we just locked ourselves in a room for about 10 hours a day and just talked ball. He’s got a great offensive mind, in terms of how he sees the game.”

Embracing the challenge

As someone who’s also taken over new programs and new offenses in the past – even last year, when he became the Bills’ quarterbacks coach – Brady can attest to the tasks Mangas will take in his first months at UB.

“Your first year is always finding out to figure out personnel and what they do well,” Brady said. “That takes time. You’re developing through spring and you’re trying figure out what your identity is. That’s a challenge every coordinator faces. It’s about figuring out, how can I put players in the best, most productive spots?”

The challenge, though, is what is exciting for Mangas.

“It's hard at times, but that's the way I want it,” Mangas said of taking on a new role with the Bulls. “If it's not hard and it's not challenging, I'm not going to grow. I fall into the trap, all the time, of getting complacent and getting comfortable. But I know I look back on everything that I've been able to do, and the moments where I've grown the most and I've learned the most, it's when things are tough and hard and there's a challenge that presents itself.

“That’s the hard part, but it’s the fun part. It’s the most gratifying part. To be able to take this offense and bring it to a place like Buffalo, and to work with Coach Mo and this staff, it’s been great. And it’s all part of that challenge.”