George Halcovage III dove in and mingled with the public less than two weeks on the job as University at Buffalo men’s basketball coach.

He pressed the flesh. He posed for selfies. He answered questions about his path in college basketball and about his plans for the Bulls.

With his coaching staff in place and in the house Wednesday at Southern Tier Brewing Co. in downtown Buffalo, the reconstruction efforts were officially in progress in the first weeks of the “GH3” era of UB basketball.

A big part of those efforts include recruiting players and formulating a nonconference schedule for the 2023-24 season. But UB’s coaching staff also has to reengage a fan base that’s seen the best of the Bulls in recent years, and has observed its recent decline from among the Mid-American Conference’s best to a middle-of-the-pack program.

For Halcovage and his staff, that meant making the rounds at an event that drew about 100 season ticket holders and UB fans at Southern Tier. Halcovage made his way to every table inside the bar area on the ground floor of the building, even as plates were being taken away and tabs were being squared up toward the end of the two-hour event.

“It’s important because you want to have a community of fans that are taking pride in what you are doing,” Halcovage told The Buffalo News. “If you show them an appreciation for what they do for you, that’s part of the responsibility in my role as head coach.

“Those are the people that are going to be supporting us, every day, through the grind of a season.”

Fostering community among a fan base is probably one of the more overlooked facets of coaching college sports, because sometimes fandom isn’t immediate. Or it has been forsaken, whether it’s because of a program downturn, a change in leadership, the cost of making an emotional or financial investment or simply an increase in apathy.

The politicking illustrated a priority for Halcovage and UB’s coaching and support staff: Reengage a dissatisfied fan base, carve a stronger space for college basketball in a major-league town and empower anyone with an interest in UB basketball.

“Engaging with people is really important,” Halcovage said as he surveyed a crowd that included season ticket holders, donors and UB fans. “People love UB basketball, and we want them to feel that connection every time we interact with them. Saying hello. Being able to stop and take a minute to talk to somebody. You never know. It’s what I as a head coach want to start with our staff, what we’re all about. We’re going to be a part of this community.”

What stakeholders say

Season ticket holders and donors circulated through the bar area as Halcovage recorded a podcast with Paul Peck, a play-by-play announcer for UB football and basketball, that the athletic department distributed through its social media channels.

UB’s stakeholders discussed their first impressions of the 37-year-old coach from Pottsville, Pa., as Halcovage discussed the additions of assistant coaches Calvin Cage, Jake Presutti and Hamlet Tibbs, and general conversations he’s had with players on the roster and in the transfer portal.

There’s something to be said for the value of public relations, especially after a season that, by comparison to UB’s success in the last 10 years, was subpar, at 15-17 and 9-9 in the Mid-American Conference.

“The chance to get to meet the coach is very important,” said Paige Miller, a 1979 UB graduate and a season ticket holder for football and men’s and women’s basketball. “Even if it’s a conversation that’s 20 seconds, even if it’s, ‘Do you like chicken wings with ranch or blue cheese?’ it shows me there’s a real person there, there’s someone who’s committed to Buffalo.”

Miller has routinely attended UB athletics social events, where he has been able to connect with current and former Bulls coaches and athletic administrators.

“To me, that gives me more attachment to the university and to the athletic program,” Miller said.

Within five minutes of meeting Halcovage, Evan Schweigel noticed the new coach’s energy and his goal to create a program in his own vision. Schweigel, a UB season ticket holder and a 2010 UB graduate, offered Halcovage a few thoughts on what he sees for the future of the program.

“Buffalo, as a sports town and as a major sports town, we’re used to having some access, more than some other big pro sports cities,” Schweigel said. “UB can really tap into that true community level of engagement that may even get ahead of where the Bills and Sabres are at.

“UB is so entrenched in our community and so many of us are alumni, and it’s an opportunity to build the brand within the community.”

Daniel Sperrazza is a managing partner with Hightower LakeWater, a financial consulting firm in Buffalo, and has been a UB season ticket holder since 2006. The new staff’s face time investment, Sperrazza said, is important to the athletic program’s bottom line.

According to annual standardized financial statements UB must file with the NCAA, contributions for basketball have fluctuated over the last five fiscal years (2017-18 to 2021-22), with the highest contributions of $96,816 coming in 2019-20 and the lowest ($54,335) coming in 2020-21. Average attendance at men’s basketball games at Alumni Arena dropped by more than 2,400 between the 2018-19 and 2022-23 seasons, and UB’s ticket revenue dropped nearly $100,000 from the 2018-19 fiscal year ($234,800) to the 2021-22 fiscal year ($139,460).

“It’s the modern era of how things are done in college athletics,” he said. “Money and fundraising in athletics is very, very important. Just because we’re a public university, funding still comes through ticket sales and donations. Engagement is a valuable tool.”

Deeper value of engagement

Halcovage became UB’s men’s basketball coach March 30 after spending 15 seasons working in just about every facet of coaching and basketball operations under longtime Villanova coach Jay Wright and current Wildcats coach Kyle Neptune.

One of the tenets of working on Wright’s staff – and, by extension, at Villanova – is to buy into the community. Villanova can boast an accomplished college basketball program that’s firmly wedged in the landscape of a major-league sports town.

“Sometimes basketball or high-profile football programs can get siloed away from athletic programs, and George was a great conduit between basketball and everything in the community,” Villanova athletic director Mark Jackson said.

The Wildcats fashioned their niche not just by winning national championships in 2016 and 2018 but by winning consistently and by creating constant outreach in its community and among its alumni and fan base. Villanova prioritizes creating and maintaining loyalty.

As the face of a basketball program – as many college basketball coaches are with the constant turnover of players, heightened by the advent of and recent reforms of the transfer portal – Jackson said a level of engagement is valuable, whether it’s attending a football spring game or meeting with athletes on campus, as Halcovage did during his first week on the job.

“It goes back to what he learned under Jay (Wright),” Jackson said. “For assistant coaches, sometimes that doesn’t come instinctively. For George, it will be. Jay’s outreach helped me so much with fundraising and capital projects. And I can’t help but to think George will have that kind of success. I know he has a lot to do with the Xs and Os and the roster, and that’s going to come natural. But with community engagement, he’ll tie right into that passion for sports in Buffalo.”

Creating, sustaining connections

Winning games will be the most effective elixir for the Bulls, but interest in the program has to be recultivated and reincentivized before the start of the 2023-24 season.

Among UB’s plans to continue its athletic engagement efforts is a coaching caravan – including Halcovage, athletic director Mark Alnutt, women’s basketball coach Becky Burke and football coach Maurice Linguist – that will travel to several cities to meet with alumni.

There’s also an immediate geographic task. On top of the work that goes into the basketball program’s revamp, Halcovage has to make UB basketball relevant again in a region where the Bills and Sabres take up prime real estate in the local sports landscape – much like Villanova in Philadelphia, where the NHL’s Flyers, NBA’s 76ers, Major League Baseball’s Phillies and the NFL’s Eagles rule the roost.

“Philadelphia is a great sports town, and if you do things at a high level in a great sports town, people are going to support you,” Halcovage said.

“Here at Buffalo, I think that opportunity’s the same. People are proud of being UB alums. And there’s no pro basketball team here. We really can be the basketball team of the city and we want to be. It’s been that way before. There’s great tradition here. We want to build on that, be a part of that and get it to the level where we feel people are saying, ‘UB is our team in Buffalo.’ ”

In the time between now and then, the Bulls and their athletic department must prioritize forging community inroads through engagement.

Halcovage is already open to it.

“I love this stuff,” Halcovage said. “We’re talking about players being a part of something bigger than themselves, but we’re also a part of something bigger than ourselves, the greater Buffalo community. Getting entrenched in it is really important.”