The Houston Rockets have signed former University at Buffalo guard/forward Jeenathan Williams.

Williams began last season playing in the G League for Salt Lake City and averaged 14.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 3-pointers made on 42.0% shooting.

Williams signed with Portland in April and appeared in the Blazers' final five games while averaging 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 25.4 minutes per game while shooting 61.5% from the floor.

He was waived by Portland on July 28 after playing with the Blazers during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas in mid-July.