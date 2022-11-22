Hot shooting in second half leads St. Bonaventure basketball to victory

St. Bonaventure made 10 of its first 14 field goal attempts in the second half and went on to a dominating, 80-66 victory against Southern Indiana on Tuesday night at Reilly Center.

Chad Venning had a career-high 21 points with seven rebounds and three blocks. Kyrell Luc had 19 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals and was force defensively.

The Bonnies (2-2) ended the first half on a 10-2 run to take a 30-24 lead into halftime. The hot shooting to start the second half would extend the overall run to 22-6 as Bona took a double-digit lead for the first time.

After not hitting a three-pointer in the first half, the Bonnies made seven in the second half and shot 61% overall after halftime.

Isaiah Swope had 21 points off the bench to lead the Eagles (2-3), who are in their first season of Division I after building a powerhouse Division II program.

St. Bonaventure faces Notre Dame in the Gotham Classic Showcase Game at 4 p.m. Friday at UBS Arena on Long Island.