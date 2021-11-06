Hobart steamrolls Buffalo State football

Buffalo State scored the game's first touchdown, then a Hobart rushing attack took over for 346 yards and the Statesmen went on to a 45-21 Liberty League victory over the Bengals on Saturday in Geneva.
Thomas Dupee ran 18 yards to give Buffalo State the early lead.
Hobart (7-2, 3-2) answered with six touchdown runs, two by Rashawn Boswell and three by Tim Denham Jr., and a field goal before the Bengals scored twice in the fourth quarter on passes from Cam Sionko (Grand Island) to Praise Prawl and Cam Crosier (Kenmore West).
The Bengals (0-9, 0-5 Liberty League) will close their season with a noon game against St. Lawrence on Saturday at Coyer Field.
Erie Community College will play at Sussex Community at noon Sunday.
