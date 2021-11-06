 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hobart steamrolls Buffalo State football
0 comments

Hobart steamrolls Buffalo State football

Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo State's Coach is Christian Ozolins holds football practice (copy)

Buffalo State coach Christian Ozolins talks with quarterback Jordan Brown (5), at football practice at Coyer Field in Buffalo, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

 John Hickey

Buffalo State scored the game's first touchdown, then a Hobart rushing attack took over for 346 yards and the Statesmen went on to a 45-21 Liberty League victory over the Bengals on Saturday in Geneva.

Thomas Dupee ran 18 yards to give Buffalo State the early lead.

Hobart (7-2, 3-2) answered with six touchdown runs, two by Rashawn Boswell and three by Tim Denham Jr., and a field goal before the Bengals scored twice in the fourth quarter on passes from Cam Sionko (Grand Island) to Praise Prawl and Cam Crosier (Kenmore West).

The Bengals (0-9, 0-5 Liberty League) will close their season with a noon game against St. Lawrence on Saturday at Coyer Field.

Erie Community College will play at Sussex Community at noon Sunday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News