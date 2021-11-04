Hilbert to add Division III football, women's ice hockey and track programs

Hilbert College will announce Thursday that it will add football, women’s ice hockey and men’s and women’s track and field as varsity sports that will begin competition at the start of the 2022-23 school year.

The Hawks are a Division III athletic program that competes in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference, and plays in the United East Conference for men’s and women’s lacrosse.

Hilbert is finalizing plans to join athletic conferences in football, track and field and women’s hockey. Hilbert's football and track and field teams will hold home events at Polian Family Field, which is St. Francis High School’s athletic complex, and its women’s hockey team will practice and host games at the Town of Hamburg Ice Arena.

Earlier this year, Hilbert launched a capital campaign for a new track and field complex, which will include an artificial turf field. The school is adding sports as part of a strategic plan that calls for increased engagement, recruitment and retention of student-athletes.