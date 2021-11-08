 Skip to main content
Hilbert names Jim Kubiak as head coach of new Division III football program
Hilbert names Jim Kubiak as head coach of new Division III football program

  • Updated
Listening to coach

Jim Kubiak works with Canisius quarterbacks.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Jim Kubiak, the career leading passer at Navy who played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League, has been named head coach of the new Division III football program at Hilbert College, the school announced Monday.

The program is scheduled to begin playing next fall.

Kubiak, who analyzes the play of Buffalo Bills quarterbacks in a weekly feature for the The Buffalo News, has been a coach and executive at the collegiate level and in the Arena Football League. 

A St. Francis High School graduate, he spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks.

“I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to develop the Hilbert football program from the ground up,” Kubiak said in a news release. “Perhaps the most exciting aspect will be the chance to serve student-athletes in the WNY Region, fulfilling dreams of competing at the collegiate level while earning an outstanding education. It will be our mission to build a culture of championship quality and to set a standard of performance on and off the field, challenging our athletes."

