Many roads in college basketball somehow have paths back to Buffalo and Western New York, and that’s evident yet again in this year’s NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

At Alabama, men’s basketball coach Nate Oats – who held the same position at the University at Buffalo from 2016-19, is pursuing a national championship while trying to stem the tide from his program being implicated in a capital murder case.

At Duke, one of college basketball’s blue-blood programs, St. Joe’s graduate Mike DeGeorge is in charge of athletic communications.

At Tennessee, former UB Athletic Director Danny White oversees the men’s and women’s basketball teams, who are almost an annual lock for the NCAA Tournament.

Tournament teams have lineups that are dotted with former Western New York high school and college standouts, including Dominick Welch at Alabama and former St. Bonaventure guard Asianae Johnson at Mississippi State.

As play gets underway this week, it is easy to spot some of the coaches, players and administrators who have ties to Buffalo and Western New York.

Here’s a look at some of those connections:

Alabama: Oats previously was an assistant and a head coach at UB from 2013 through 2019, and led the Bulls to Mid-American Conference championships and NCAA Tournament berths in 2016, 2018 and 2019. Bryan Hodgson, a Jamestown High graduate, is an assistant with the Tide and was on Oats’ staff at UB, and Adam Bauman, Alabama’s director of scouting and analytics, is a former director of basketball operations at UB. Dominick Welch, a former Cheektowaga and St. Bonaventure standout who is the all-time leading boys basketball scorer in Section VI, is a graduate transfer with the Tide, one of the tournament’s four No. 1 seeds. Alabama opens the tournament at 2:30 p.m. Thursday against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Birmingham, Ala.

Arizona State: Bobby Hurley, who coached at UB from 2013-15, is in his eighth season as Arizona State’s head coach. The Sun Devils, a No. 11 seed, defeated No. 11 Nevada, 98-73, in a play-in game Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio, and face No. 6 TCU in a first-round game at 10:05 p.m. Friday in Denver.

Connecticut: Amari DeBerry is a sophomore forward for the UConn women’s basketball team and a Williamsville South graduate. The Huskies are a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Women’s Tournament and face No. 15 Vermont at 3 p.m. Saturday in a first-round game in Storrs, Conn.

UConn men's coach Danny Hurley is the brother of former UB coach Bobby Hurley, who led the Bulls to the 2015 NCAA tourney. The UConn men are a No. 4 seed and face No. 13 Iona at 4:20 p.m. Friday in Albany.

Duke: DeGeorge is Duke’s executive director for sports information and a 1997 St. Joe’s graduate, and his uncle, Mike, is the director of communications for the City of Buffalo and a former WGRZ sports anchor. The Blue Devils are a No. 5 seed and face No. 12 Oral Roberts in a first-round game at 7:10 p.m. Thursday in Orlando.

Iowa State: Former St. Bonaventure standouts Jaren Holmes and Osun Osunniyi are graduate transfers. Iowa State is a No. 6 seed and will face No. 11 Pittsburgh at 3 p.m. Friday in Greensboro, N.C.

Illinois: Illini women’s coach Shauna (Geronzin) Green is Canisius’ all-time leading scorer in women’s basketball. Illinois, a No. 11 seed in the women’s tournament, lost to No. 11 Mississippi State, 70-56, in a First Four game Wednesday in South Bend, Ind.

Kansas: Norm Roberts is in his 12th season as an assistant on Bill Self’s staff at Kansas and Roberts’ son, Justin, was a guard on the Niagara men’s basketball team from 2019-22. The Jayhawks are the defending national champions and a No. 1 seed, and face No. 16 Howard at 1:50 p.m. Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa.

Mississippi State: Asianae Johnson played for four years at St. Bonaventure and is a graduate transfer with the Bulldogs, a No. 11 seed that defeated No. 11 Illinois in a First Four game Wednesday in South Bend, Ind., and now face Creighton on Friday.

Michigan: Michigan AD Warde Manuel was UB’s athletic director from 2005 to 2012, and is in his seventh year as athletic director for the Wolverines. The Wolverines are a No. 6 seed in the women’s tournament and face No. 11 UNLV on Friday in Baton Rouge, La.

Stanford: Cardinal women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer is a former Niagara Falls resident who attended Buffalo Seminary. She will coach in her 37th NCAA Tournament. Stanford is a No. 1 seed in the women’s tournament and will face No. 16 Sacred Heart at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Palo Alto, Calif.

Tennessee: Vols AD Danny White held the same job at UB from 2012-15, and hired UB women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack, former UB football coach Lance Leipold and former UB men’s basketball coaches Nate Oats and Bobby Hurley. The Tennessee men are a No. 4 seed and face No. 13 Louisiana at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in Orlando. The Tennessee women are a No. 4 seed and host No. 13 Saint Louis at 1 p.m. Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn.

Xavier: Adam Cohen, an associate head coach on Sean Miller’s staff, is a Williamsville North graduate. The Musketeers are a No. 3 seed and face No. 14 Kennesaw State at 12:30 p.m. Friday in Greensboro, N.C.

VCU: Rams AD Ed McLaughlin held the same position at Niagara from 2006-12. VCU is a No. 12 seed and faces No. 5 Saint Mary’s at 1:50 p.m. Friday in Albany.

Vermont: Athletic Director Jeff Schulman is a City Honors graduate. The Catamounts are a No. 15 seed in the men's tournament and face No. 2 Marquette at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Columbus. The Vermont women are a No. 15 seed and face No. 2 UConn at 3 p.m. Saturday in Storrs, Conn.