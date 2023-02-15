Noah Thomasson toted a bag of garbage to his dormitory’s community trash receptacle when he saw the alert on his phone last April from Marcus Hammond.

Hammond, a guard on the Niagara men’s basketball team and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference's second-leading scorer in 2021-22, told the world through his social media accounts that he planned to transfer to Notre Dame for his final year of eligibility.

For a few seconds, Thomasson was startled by the announcement. Then, he thanked Hammond for what he did as a teammate. Then Thomasson realized something: His role at Niagara was about to become more significant, going into the 2022-23 season.

“I was happy for him, and that’s one of the closest teammates I’ve ever had,” Thomasson said of Hammond, who averaged 18.1 points in 29 games last season. “I also looked at it as an opportunity for me to showcase my talent and my ability.”

His first year at Niagara, Thomasson went through homesickness, adjusting to new teammates and learning a new system and style of basketball as a transfer from Butler (Kan.) Community College.

The prospect of taking a bigger role in his second season with the Purple Eagles terrified Thomasson a little bit, too. How does a team replace its leading scorer and the spark plug of its offense, anyways?

Ultimately, the challenge energized him.

“I thought, I’ve got to work,” Thomasson said. “I’ve got to step my game up. I’ve got to do more.”

Thomasson, a 6-foot-3 senior, is one of two co-leaders in scoring in the MAAC; he and Marist’s Patrick Gardner each average 18.9 points. Thomasson averages 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 24 games for the Purple Eagles (14-10, 9-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who play at 7 p.m. Friday at Mount St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Md., and then at 2 p.m. Sunday at Marist in Poughkeepsie.

The Purple Eagles are fourth in the 11-team MAAC with five games left in the regular season; the top five teams in the conference earn a bye to the quarterfinals of the MAAC Tournament, which begins March 7 in Atlantic City, N.J.

“Going into this upcoming season, we had 10 new guys, and for him, with his experience, his leadership, he’s somebody that we’ve talked about who has dependability and consistency,” coach Greg Paulus said. “He’s a guy that has really demonstrated that, each and every day, whether it’s practice, film or games. Last year he may have thought it was Marcus’ team, or someone that’s been in the program for a couple years. This year, Noah, with experience and who he’s becoming, we want him to lead us. That’s something he’s done a terrific job at.”

From Houston to Kansas

As a freshman at Houston Baptist, which is now Houston Christian, Thomasson lived in a dormitory that was less than 15 minutes from his home in Houston, and he’d split time between his family’s home and campus. He worries he spent a little too much time at home.

He averaged four points and 1.1 rebounds in 24 games in 2019-20, and Houston Baptist won only four games that season. Thomasson realized he wanted a different college basketball experience.

“I felt like I wanted a lot more,” said Thomasson, who grew up in Houston. “I had high expectations for myself.

“I’m not saying Houston Baptist didn’t have aspirations to win, but it was a tough year and I really didn’t make the right decisions at school. And I just said, ‘Maybe I need a new start. Maybe getting away from home might be the best thing for that.’ ”

Butler coach Kyle Fisher, though, saw a project when Thomasson got to Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kan., in August 2020.

“He was not in any condition to be a college basketball player,” Fisher said. “He came in after the Covid shutdown. There was no NCAA Tournament. Most of the gyms were locked up. The first thing he had to work really hard on was to get his conditioning back.”

Thomasson lost 20 pounds in the next six months. He improved his foot speed and elevation. He worked on his 3-point shooting. Fisher said Thomasson had no hesitation in driving to the basket, but had to prove himself on the perimeter.

He averaged 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 23 games in 2020-21 at Butler. He shot 16 for 50 on 3-pointers, up from 7 for 16 in 24 games at Houston Baptist the previous season.

“We needed Noah to be a good player for us,” Fisher said. “He was the only point guard on the roster, and for us to be as good as I wanted us to be and for Noah to be as good as he wanted to be, he had to be challenged, day in and day out.

“If Noah came in on a day he wasn’t feeling like he had energy to work as hard as you needed to work, he would still respond.”

As Thomasson’s time in Kansas wound down, Kevin Devitt was finishing his first season as an assistant at Niagara, focusing on recruiting. One of the players he reached out to was Thomasson, whom he’d also recruited when he was an assistant at UAB.

So, Thomasson packed his bags again, and went to Western New York to join Niagara’s roster. He did it sight unseen, as the Covid-19 pandemic limited recruiting to video conferences, virtual tours and phone calls with coaches.

‘Be yourself, Noah, be yourself’

Acclimating to another new space was not easy for Thomasson. For the second time in as many years, he had to learn about new teammates, new coaches, new classes, a new campus and a new routine.

Paulus sensed that uneasiness in Thomasson last fall, and set a goal for the new guard: Be yourself.

Easier said than done, right? In Thomasson’s case, it took some patience.

“We were trying to get him to be more aggressive, trying to get him just to be himself,” Paulus said. “That’s what we kept saying, ‘be yourself, Noah, be yourself.’ Over the course of the season, you saw it evolve. You saw the hard work he put in, and the development that he’s really done here, over the last year and a half, I think it’s shown from the first game (in 2021) he’s been here to where he is, now.

"But we had to continue to push him outside his comfort zone. And he’s a guy that wants to be coached. He wants to be better. He wants to learn what he can do, to improve on and off the court.”

It also took a team effort for Thomasson to reach that point. Thomasson said he doesn’t naturally ease into a new setting, that the process comes with small struggles.

He averaged 7.1 points and 2.8 assists in his first 12 games with the Purple Eagles last season as a transfer. He continued to find a balance, but players such as Hammond, Shandon Brown and Justin Roberts were quick to offer him encouragement as he absorbed more information, then produced.

“When I started to get the hang of, it, that’s when you really saw it start to take off,” said Thomasson, who averaged 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 30 games last season. “But my teammates helped me out, too. They were just telling me, every day, ‘you know, you can play like you’re a good basketball player, and that’s why they brought you here.’

“When I started hearing that, it was like, alright, they have confidence in me, they believe in me. Now, I’ve got to start doing it, and believing in myself.”

Nobody expected Thomasson to be the next Hammond when the guard left for Notre Dame in the spring. Paulus didn't want Thomasson to be the next Hammond, either.

Instead, the focus was on making Thomasson into a better version of Thomasson.

“They’re two different players,” Paulus said. “We want him to be Noah. Who he was last year to where he is now, it’s something he’s worked really hard for.

“There were some challenging moments last year and as you go through that, that’s where you learn a lot about yourself. We were just watching tape the other day and talking and said to him, ‘we’re going to keep working to push you to continue to grow.’ ”