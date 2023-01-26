'He just wants to prove himself': UB football gives Jake Orlando another playing opportunity

Jake Orlando tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the spring of 2018, wiping out his final season of playing football at Williamsville North. Given the lengthy recovery period after surgery, he knew he had no chance of returning for the Spartans. He also didn’t think he’d have another opportunity to play football.

However, the University of Massachusetts football program reached out to Orlando in the spring of his senior year as he prepared play a post-graduate season of football at a prep school. Instead, he accepted a scholarship to UMass.

That became Orlando’s only opportunity to play college football. He has another opportunity this year.

Orlando plans to return to Western New York and join the University at Buffalo football program as a graduate transfer in June after he graduates from UMass.

“Right when I entered the transfer portal, they were one of the first schools to reach out to me, and UB was my first offer,” said Orlando, a 6-foot-6, 245-pound tight end who announced his commitment to the Bulls earlier this week on social media.

Orlando is a 2019 Williamsville North graduate who will earn his degree in communications this spring. He’ll join a UB position group that is crowded, on paper.

Orlando is one of five tight ends in UB’s incoming class for the 2023 season, joining Zion Carter, a transfer from Dartmouth; junior-college transfers Andrew Schnackenberg from Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College and Ryan Daly from City College of San Francisco, and Mitch Viviano, who was a postgraduate student at Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy in 2022.

UB lost two top tight ends from last season in Robbie Mangas, a graduate transfer from Dartmouth whose eligibility expired, and Trevor Borland, who has transferred to Western Kentucky.

Orlando isn’t intimidated by a glut at the position. Instead, he considers what he brings to the group: a veteran presence, a level of physicality and athleticism, the ability to block and catch passes and the understanding of how a college football program operates.

“At UMass, I learned how to make a role for yourself and how much hard work goes into it,” said Orlando, who had six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown in 21 games at UMass in the last two seasons. “It really prepared me, not only on the field, but off the field, and it’s a great school. I learned how to grow up at UMass.”

At Williamsville North, Spartans head coach Paul Palizay remembered Orlando when he tried out for the junior varsity football team prior to his freshman year.

Orlando could stretch out a defense and brought a level of confidence to Williamsville North’s offense. He also brought growth, literally, by sprouting several inches in four years.

“I went from being the junior varsity coach to the varsity staff with him, and it was crazy to see his growth,” said Palizay, who became Williamsville North’s head coach in 2021. “He went from being one of the smaller kids on the team to being one of the biggest kids. I saw him right before he left for college, too, and I thought, ‘Holy Christmas, you got big!’ And on top of the work he did, he still put good muscle and weight on.”

Even though Orlando didn’t play his senior year, he remained with the Spartans for games and practices, and embraced the recovery process – one that could be seen as arduous or monotonous. Orlando had the goal of returning to football.

“As soon as he could, he got back into the weight room and training, and he was constantly doing physical therapy to get his body to where he was before the injury,” Palizay said. “To come back from an injury like that, that’s a testament to his work ethic. He loves the game because he keeps working hard at it.”

UMass’ coaching staff contacted Orlando about going through a workout in the spring of 2019, and he asked then-Williamsville North coach Mike Mammoliti to help him plan a workout script that highlighted Orlando’s abilities to block, to run routes and to catch passes.

He was less than a year removed from the ACL tear. Orlando knew he had to maximize his moment in front of the Minutemen’s assistants.

Mammoliti now sees Orlando’s transfer to UB as an opportunity to maximize another moment.

“Once he got done at UMass, he could have just said, ‘Okay, I’m done,’ ” said Mammoliti, who was Williamsville North’s head coach from 2001-21. “He wanted to keep playing, and that shows a lot about him. I think he still has some unfinished business in his head.

“I think he just wants to prove himself. Not just to other people, but to himself, that he can play, and that his aspirations weren’t misguided.”

Orlando also plans to return to one of the places where he watched football while growing up in Williamsville. He vividly remembers a game in September of 2008 when UB receiver and St. Joe’s graduate Naaman Roosevelt caught a 35-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass from Drew Willy, which lifted the Bulls to a 30-28 win against Temple.

“Ever since I was a kid, I was going to all their games,” Orlando said. “That was something I always wanted to be a part of. When I got that opportunity, I wanted to take advantage of it.

“Now, I have the chance to do it.”