Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino: A Bills-Giants Super Bowl 'would be a dream thing'

Rick Pitino announced his playoff allegiance to the Buffalo Bills around this time last year. His favorite NFL team, the New York Giants, didn't make the 2022 NFL playoffs, so like so many, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and longtime college basketball coach became an honorary member of Bills Mafia.

In fact, he picked the Bills to win the Super Bowl in 2022.

This year’s NFL playoffs are a little different. The Bills face the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Divisional game at 3 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium, and the Giants face the Eagles – the latest revival of one of professional football’s venerable rivalries – in an NFC Divisional round game at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Pitino is in his third season as coach at Iona, and he hasn’t abandoned his Giants fandom. But he hasn’t given up on the Bills, either. In fact, he’s rooting for a Bills-Giants Super Bowl.

It's for several reasons, including the outpouring of support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is recovering from a cardiac episode sustained earlier this month during a game in Cincinnati.

“I would love to see that,” Pitino said Wednesday morning on a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference teleconference. “Obviously, I am a big Giants fan and very close with the Mara family, and all of us today, we’re all so thankful that young man survived. Emotionally, I think everybody’s a Bills fan, right now.”

His devotion to the Giants shined through when discussing its playoff game against Philadelphia, one of the favorites to win the NFC and reach the Super Bowl.

“I think they have a great shot at beating Philadelphia,” he said.

Pitino, though, was also pragmatic about the Bills’ chances, especially against Cincinnati, the defending AFC champion.

“The Bills, they’re going to have a very difficult game coming up,” he said. “That’s not an easy game to play.”

Still, he’s not abandoning any idea of a Bills-Giants Super Bowl. Nor his he abandoning an allegiance to the Bills and to Western New York.

“It would be wonderful if that could happen,” Pitino said. “That would be a dream thing. And if the Giants can’t win it, I’ll be rooting for the Bills.”

If the Bills make the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz., Pitino and the Gaels would have perfect timing. They’d be right in the middle of Bills territory. Iona is scheduled to play Feb. 10 at Canisius and Feb. 12 at Niagara.