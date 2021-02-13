Griffs coast to one-sided win at Quinnipiac

“I thought we played reasonably well today – happy with the effort and energy for sure, but we know we still have a few things to work on moving forward. Our guys stayed locked in throughout. With Quinnipiac, they shoot the three so well, you have to keep giving them less and less time and space to get shots off. In the beginning of the game, they were driving and making some really difficult two-point baskets. So give them credit for their fight, but as the game wore on, I think we forced them deeper into the bench, and we were able to use our size at the guard position to make things tougher on them.

“Both of these games this weekend saw us get great contributions from everyone. The guys who came off the bench made impactful plays and kept us flowing. That’s a tremendous energy boost for everyone. With this being the second game of a back-to-back without playing for a while, we really tried to spread out the minutes across the lineup, and we were able to do that because when guys came into the game, they were locked in and they hit the floor running.”

After the game was tied five times in the early going, Canisius went in front, 23-21, on a 3-pointer by 6-foot-10 George Maslenikov. Maslenikov scored his only other basket of the game to make it 25-21 and the Griffs stayed in front the rest of the way. An 8-0 run pushed the Griff lead to nine and it was 43-33 at halftime.