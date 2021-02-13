Griffs coast to one-sided win at Quinnipiac

Canisius traveled a different route Saturday in its 89-70 rout of Quinnipiac at the People's United Center in Hamden, Conn.
After battling from behind to win the series opener, 74-67, on Friday the Golden Griffins led all the way after moving in front with 9:45 left in the first half.
The Griffs' fourth win a row matched their longest streak since they won five straight in the 2017-18 season and hit a season high in scoring. The 19-point winning margin was easily the largest of the season for Canisius (5-3, 5-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).
Majesty Brandon was the high scorer for Canisius with 17 points. He also had five rebounds and four blocked shots. Jordan Henderson had 13 points as did Jacco Fritz, who got seven of his points in the fourth quarter.
Eleven of the 12 players coach Reggie Witherspoon put on the floor scored in a well-balanced effort. Four others scored eight points each.
“I am just so proud of the effort these guys put in, not just this weekend, but all year," Witherspoon said. "They are representing Canisius College and our basketball program the right way. Make no mistake, it is a tall challenge, especially this year with everything that we are dealing with, but these guys are working together as a team and playing with a 'for each other' mentality and it is extremely commendable.
“I thought we played reasonably well today – happy with the effort and energy for sure, but we know we still have a few things to work on moving forward. Our guys stayed locked in throughout. With Quinnipiac, they shoot the three so well, you have to keep giving them less and less time and space to get shots off. In the beginning of the game, they were driving and making some really difficult two-point baskets. So give them credit for their fight, but as the game wore on, I think we forced them deeper into the bench, and we were able to use our size at the guard position to make things tougher on them.
“Both of these games this weekend saw us get great contributions from everyone. The guys who came off the bench made impactful plays and kept us flowing. That’s a tremendous energy boost for everyone. With this being the second game of a back-to-back without playing for a while, we really tried to spread out the minutes across the lineup, and we were able to do that because when guys came into the game, they were locked in and they hit the floor running.”
After the game was tied five times in the early going, Canisius went in front, 23-21, on a 3-pointer by 6-foot-10 George Maslenikov. Maslenikov scored his only other basket of the game to make it 25-21 and the Griffs stayed in front the rest of the way. An 8-0 run pushed the Griff lead to nine and it was 43-33 at halftime.
Canisius made 17 of 31 shots in the first half and 6 of 13 from 3-point range. The Griffs built the lead to as many as 23 points, 76-53, in the fourth quarter.
The Griffs will be back on the road in Connecticut again next Friday and Saturday at Fairfield.
UB loses to Northern Illinois
A four-and-a-half minute scoring drought was too much to overcome, and the University at Buffalo continued to struggle in visits to the Convocation Center in DeKalb, Ill. The host Northern Illinois Huskies outscored UB 21-10 at the free throw line and hit 3-pointers when they most needed them Saturday in an 81-75 victory over the Bulls in their Mid-American Conference women's basketball game.
The game was tied at 61 when the UB offense stalled. Keowa Walters scored to tie the game with 7:51 left in the game. The Bulls did not score again until freshman guard Cheyenne McEvans hit a 3-pointer to make it 65-64 with 3:26 left. NIU, though, quickly responded with a triple by Janae Poisson. Dyaisha Fair scored a layup to bring UB back to two but Chelby Koker hit a triple. Solid free throw shooting after that by the Huskies put the game away.
Fair had 18 points for UB but made only 7 of 29 shots. She had five rebounds and six assists. McEvans had 15 points and 10 rebounds before she fouled out.
It was the fifth straight win for the Huskies (11-6, 9-3), who have suffered two of their MAC losses to Toledo. The loss ended a two-game win streak and dropped UB to 11-6 overall, 8-4 in the MAC. The last win for UB in DeKalb was in 2014.
UB held down Northern scoring stars Koker and A'Jah Davis to 37 points combined but could do little with the Huskies' supporting cast. Poisson had 13 points. Koker was coming off a 34-point game in a win over Ball State last Monday. Davis did have 19 rebounds as NIU dominated the rebounding, 54-43. The Bulls were short forwards, which helped account for rebounding disparity. Adebola Adeyeye fouled out, and Elea Gaba left the game with an injury in the first half and did not return. UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack had to go with a four-guard lineup at times in the second half.
UB had two more field goals than the Huskies but could not overcome the difference in rebounding and at the free-throw line.
Up next for the Bulls are two games against Ball State, at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Alumni Arena and at 1 p.m. next Saturday in Muncie, Ind.
Niagara wins one on the road
Playing for the first time in February and just the fifth time this season, Niagara put five scorers in double figures and won on the road for the first time this season, 65-59, over Rider in Lawrenceville, N.J.
It was a back-and-forth game until an 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter gave Niagara a 50-40 lead. The Purple Eagles enjoyed another 8-0 spurt for a 60-50 lead after the Broncos had closed the margin to two points.
Angel Parker (Cardinal O'Hara) led the Purple Eagles with 16 points and 11 rebounds to record her second double-double of the season. She also had five assists.
Sydney Faulcon added 10 points and brought down a career-high eight rebounds. Ally Haar, Olivia Mason and Maddy Yelle each had 10 points for the Purple Eagles. Mason also had eight rebounds and three steals.
Niagara will close the series with the Broncs at 1 p.m. Sunday.