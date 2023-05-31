The Niagara University men's basketball team will visit coach Greg Paulus' hometown of Syracuse for a game against the Orange on Dec. 21 in the JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse announced Wednesday.

Paulus was a star athlete at Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse and played basketball at Duke before returning home to play one season at quarterback for Syracuse.

Syracuse has won the last 10 meetings against the Purple Eagles. The teams last played Dec. 3, 2020.

Niagara already has announced its home opener, against Bucknell on Nov. 11 at Gallagher Center.