This is part of a series profiling the members of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. The induction dinner is Nov. 8 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. For tickets, visit buffalosportshallfame.com.

The early 1980s were the infancy of women’s college basketball in Western New York with the Little Three schools still in Division II. And long before the days of the University at Buffalo cracking ESPN and ABC to play in the NCAA Tournament in Division I, a bunch of women at Canisius competing like crazy under a wonderfully rambunctious coaching nun made some history that still resonates today.

Then known as the “Lady Griffs,” Canisius went 77-18 from 1981 to 1984 and put together a 22-game winning streak in the ‘81-82 season that remains a school record. The next season is so revered in Canisius history that the entire 1982-83 team was inducted into the school’s athletics hall of fame in 2011.

The Lady Griffs went 28-5, finishing one win shy of the Division II Final Four. They took titles in the New York AIAW and Eastern AIAW tournaments before earning the school’s first berth into the NCAA Division II tourney, in which a three-point home loss to Southern Connecticut prevented a trip to the Final Four in Springfield, Mass.

Irondequoit native Kara (Haun) Rehbaum was the standout scorer on that team, and is getting her turn this year for induction into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame. She joins late head coach Sister Maria Pares, assistant Mike Rappl (the school’s legendary softball coach) and point guard Gina Castelli in the Hall. The induction dinner is Nov. 8 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

“It was a great group and we were in it for each other. We didn’t get caught up in everything around us,” Rehbaum, 61, recalled as the Hall class was unveiled in June at Buffalo Riverworks. “I went to the scrapbooks that my parents kept and The Buffalo News covered our team’s big games like we were the Sabres with those headlines.

“Nobody got caught up in that. We knew that we had this incredible win streak, that we were playing deep in the tournament. But the bottom line was we just wanted to play for each other and make it work.”

Rehbaum scored 1,661 points and grabbed 1,075 rebounds during her Canisius career from 1980-84. At the time of her graduation, she was the program’s career leader in points and rebounds. Nearly 40 years later, she remains the rebounding leader and is third in scoring.

Rehbaum also served her alma mater as an assistant coach for seven seasons and as head coach from 1993-98. Her 1994-95 team finished 18-9 and she was named Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.

The ‘82-83 Canisius team was multifaceted, with Rehbaum and Sacred Heart product Debbie Laux at forward, Castelli and Karen Freeman in the backcourt and 6-foot-4 Mary Achramovitch at center. All are in the school’s hall of fame.

“Back then, you didn’t have that kind of presence with the skill Kara had,” said Greater Buffalo Sports Hall president John Maddock, whose 38-year career as an athletic administrator at Canisius began in 1981. “Mary was 6-4 with the height and Kara was strong and a great low-post player who could score. Really unstoppable in that era around here at the level we were. She was difficult to defend and if you put two bodies on her, that left Mary alone. Having Gina as a point guard to find Kara a lot made them a well-balanced team.”

The hard-driving Pares, who was coaching at Sacred Heart at the same time as she was coaching in college, moved on to coach at Marquette University in 1986. She died in 2017.

“Especially in our area, there weren’t any other women’s teams that really jumped up and captured everybody’s attention until Sister came in with us,” Maddock said. “She had the notoriety and the name recognition. ... They just took off and they were untouchable for a couple of years.”

“She was the magnet that pushed us together,” Rehbaum said. “Maria would tell us what to do and Mike Rappl took the time to educate us with the ‘why.’ We joked about the blue team was the starters, the gold team was reserves. The gold had to run the offense for the opposing team and Mike taught them to the point they were as good as we were.”

Rehbaum earned three All-America citations, including Division II second-team honors in 1984. After leaving Canisius, she played one season for the Atlanta Comets of the Women’s American Basketball Association, a forerunner to the ABL and WNBA.

“I was playing with all these D-I players that had four pairs of sneakers, three track suits,” she said. “I’m just happy to have one pair of sneakers and was like, ‘OK, you guys can complain all you want, but let’s just go play.’ It wasn’t about the outfits or whatever.”

The Atlanta team, which featured Olympian Nancy Lieberman, was severely underfunded, and the league folded in just three months.

“We flew to Chicago for a game and they had to pick us up in Town cars and drive us to the hotel because our team couldn’t rent ground transportation,” Rehbaum recalled. “We bused back to Atlanta, took a bus to my apartment. But it didn’t faze me. At Canisius, we had been blue-collar hard workers.”

Rehbaum is entering her 20th year as an assistant athletic director at Hilbert College, where she is senior women’s administrator and the school’s sports information director.

“I love being there for the kids every day. Every day, it’s a different routine,” she said. “I live for that game-day excitement. I make sure I’m accurate because if it wasn’t for the diligence of people at Canisius, we wouldn’t have the history recorded for me. That’s my giveback to our student-athletes. They don’t know who I am. They just think I’m that lady that sits at the table and takes pictures.”

Several of Rehbaum’s former teammates came to the June announcement of this year’s class and so did Rappl, who took over the women’s program from Pares in its first years of Division I later in the ‘80s.

“That shows you the kind of person Kara is,” Maddock said. “She has a magnetic personality and people are attracted to her. They support her. They like her. She’s fun and serious the same time. She gets her work done. Just like she was on the court and coaching and in her job now at Hilbert. Great honor for her.”