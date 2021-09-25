Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame: 1958 UB football team did 'what is right'

The Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame will honor the 1958 team as one of 13 inductees at its banquet Oct. 13 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

The motivation of the 1958 UB football team came out of altruism, not out of the need for attention.

“It came from the background of my teammates and the era of which we were born and became teenagers, and attended the university, and its diversity at the time, and through the sport, that’s what we brought with us,” said Joe Oliverio, a North Tonawanda native who was UB’s quarterback in 1958.

“What we were saying is that deciding not to go play the game without our brothers, without our teammates, it didn’t really define us because we were already there, with the character we brought to the university, the character we brought to the team, and our upbringing, everybody had a family and lived with their moms and dads. When we came to the university, we brought those characters and those traits.”

Of the 23 surviving members of the 1958 team, Oliverio was one of nine to attend the announcement of this year’s class in June at Buffalo RiverWorks. He joined Nathan Bliss, David Brogan, Raymond Paolini, Joseph Shifflet, Raymond Skaine, Paul Szymendera, Charles Tyrone and Richard Van Valkenburg.