Great defense gives Bona Atlantic 10 crown, momentum going into NCAA Tournament

“From a defensive standpoint, he’s everything to us,” Schmidt said. “When he’s out, teams get to the rim. When he’s in there, even though he doesn’t block all the shots, he’s always there. Psychologically, they know the big hand is going to come and contest every shot. We do a decent job of getting in the gaps ... but he makes up for all our mistakes.”

Schmidt always has done a good job of recruiting athletic wings with long arms. He has that in 6-foot-5-inch Dominic Welch and 6-foot-5-inch Jalen Adaway. The 6-foot-3-inch Lofton, likewise, is long for a point guard.

Lofton did a good job guarding A-10 player of the year Bones Hyland, who was held to four field goals and 16 points. Hyland sat out the last 12 minutes of the first half after picking up three quick fouls.

“I think they have some guys who are strong and physical and guard the ball and don’t get themselves out of position,” Rhoades said. “When you don’t move the ball against a team like that, that packs it in and collapses on you, it’s easier to help and recover. If you’re big and strong, you cut the court down.”

Bona has turned up its perimeter defense down the stretch of the season. In the last seven games, foes have hit just 31% from 3-point range and 38% from the field.