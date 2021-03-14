Great defense gives Bona Atlantic 10 crown, momentum going into NCAA Tournament

Good defense travels.
It’s as good in Allegany as it is in Dayton, Ohio. And it will be an asset for the St. Bonaventure basketball team in the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.
The Bonnies showed the strength that made them the Atlantic 10 regular-season champions by suffocating Virginia Commonwealth and winning the A-10 Tournament title Sunday, 74-65, in Dayton.
The St. Bonaventure University men's basketball team will return to the NCAA Tournament.
“Offense, sometimes it’s there, sometimes it’s not,” said Bona guard Kyle Lofton. “But defense, we can always control that. I think we have five guys locked in. ... I think this whole year we’ve seen the defense has been working.”
The Bonnies rank fourth in the nation with 60.1 points allowed per game. They’re eighth in the country in field goal percentage allowed (38.7%) and 31st in 3-point percentage allowed (30.5%).
Bona will need all its defensive might in the tournament. The Bonnies got a No. 9 seed in the East Regional and will face No. 8 Louisiana State on Saturday.
LSU is the eighth-highest scoring team in the nation at 82.2 points per game.
VCU never could get its offense rolling vs. the Bonnies. The Rams were held to 25 points in the first half, finished seven points below their season average and made just 40% of their shots from the field and 33% from behind the arc.
The result was the second A-10 Tournament title in Bona history (along with 2012).
“The balance and the defensive consistency of this team I think ... gives them staying power in the tourney,” said CBS analyst Clark Kellogg. “They share it and everybody can do a little bit of everything. That’s a fun way to play.”
It’s Bona’s third NCAA bid in the last 10 years under coach Mark Schmidt and the second in the last four years. Bona (16-4) became the first A10 No. 1 seed to win the conference tournament since St. Louis in 2012.
Support Local Journalism
“I’m really proud to win the regular season and to win the tournament championship for the first time in our school’s history,” Schmidt said, referring to both crowns in the same season.
As usual, Bona got big games from its two best players, point guard Kyle Lofton and center Osun Osunniyi. Lofton had 23 points, six assists and two turnovers. Osunniyi had 14 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.
Osunniyi, the 6-foot-10-inch junior from New Jersey with a 7-foot, 8-inch wingspan, pushed his season block total to 208 and ranks ninth in the nation in blocks per game.
“No. 1 is they have one of the best rim protectors in the country, right?” said VCU coach Mike Rhoades in assessing the Bona defense. “He’s elite. Even if he doesn’t block your shot, he affects your drive, he affects your decision making. I thought you saw that at times.”
“From a defensive standpoint, he’s everything to us,” Schmidt said. “When he’s out, teams get to the rim. When he’s in there, even though he doesn’t block all the shots, he’s always there. Psychologically, they know the big hand is going to come and contest every shot. We do a decent job of getting in the gaps ... but he makes up for all our mistakes.”
Schmidt always has done a good job of recruiting athletic wings with long arms. He has that in 6-foot-5-inch Dominic Welch and 6-foot-5-inch Jalen Adaway. The 6-foot-3-inch Lofton, likewise, is long for a point guard.
Lofton did a good job guarding A-10 player of the year Bones Hyland, who was held to four field goals and 16 points. Hyland sat out the last 12 minutes of the first half after picking up three quick fouls.
“I think they have some guys who are strong and physical and guard the ball and don’t get themselves out of position,” Rhoades said. “When you don’t move the ball against a team like that, that packs it in and collapses on you, it’s easier to help and recover. If you’re big and strong, you cut the court down.”
Bona has turned up its perimeter defense down the stretch of the season. In the last seven games, foes have hit just 31% from 3-point range and 38% from the field.
Bona’s team-oriented offense helps the defense, too. The Bonnies space the court well on offense and share the ball. They’re 36th in the nation in assist ratio. So the guards are usually in position to get back in transition defense.
Schmidt said a big part of defense is desire.
What did Schmidt like about his team’s defense vs. VCU?
“Their toughness,” the coach said. “VCU beat us on the backboard both games in the regular season, they had 19 offensive rebounds per game. ... That was a huge emphasis for us the whole week. That’s the thing I was most proud of, our physicality. We were able to outrebound them by 10. We went to the offensive glass and we took care of the basketball. If you don’t do that against VCU, you’re not going to have success. We harped on it all week.”
Defensive toughness. It gives the Bonnies a legitimate chance to get a win in Indianapolis.