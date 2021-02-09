Gravel scores twice in Canisius hockey win at Mercyhurst

Simon Gravel scored his second goal of the game in the second period to give Canisius the lead, and goalie Jacob Barczewski made it stand up most of the way in a 3-1 Atlantic Hockey Association victory over Mercyhurst in Erie, Pa.

Playing their second game since Jan. 3, the Golden Griffins improved their record to 4-2-0 overall and in the AHA.

Gravel, a sophomore forward from Boucherville, Quebec, who missed most of his freshman season with an injury, scored at 15:43 of the first period with assists from Keaton Mastrodonato and Lincoln Erne. Mercyhurst tied it on a goal by Rylee St. Onge with 1:58 left in the opening period, but Gravel put Canisius back in front at 7:23 of the second with his fourth goal of the season. Mitchell Martan and Blake Wareham assisted.

Barczewski, with a defense in front of him that blocked 17 shots, including four by Erne, held off the Lakers the rest of the way and he finished with 31 saves. Kyle McClellan had 36 saves for Mercyhurst.

Mastrodonato scored unassisted with 39 seconds left to make it 3-1.

It was the third win of the season over Mercyhurst (7-9-1, 6-6-1 AHA) for the Griffs. Canisius is scheduled to face Robert Morris on Friday and Saturday at Harborcenter with a 7 p.m. start for each game.

