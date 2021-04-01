 Skip to main content
Grand Island's Carlin Hartman joins UNLV men's basketball staff
Grand Island's Carlin Hartman joins UNLV men's basketball staff

Carlin Hartman, a 1990 Grand Island graduate, will join the men's basketball staff at UNLV as an assistant coach.

 Ty Russell/Special to The News

Carlin Hartman will head West to coach college basketball.

Hartman, a 1990 Grand Island graduate, will join the men's basketball staff at UNLV as an assistant coach. UNLV announced the hire Thursday. 

At UNLV, Hartman joins Kevin Kruger's staff – Kruger is the son of former Sooners coach Lon Kruger, who announced his retirement from coaching on March 25, three days after Oklahoma lost to Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

"Elated to be joining such an historic program @TheRunninRebels," Hartman wrote Thursday on Twitter. "Can’t wait to restore the program back to prominence with my good friend @kevinkruger and under the leadership of @DRFrancois1 👊🏽 #LETSWORK."

In five seasons at Oklahoma as an assistant on Lon Kruger's staff, Hartman helped the Sooners to four NCAA Tournament appearances, including its 2021 berth. 

Hartman was one of the nation's top recruiters while at Oklahoma, was recognized by Stadium.com as one of the top three assistant coaches in the Big 12, as voted on by league coaches in 2020, and was named by Silver Waves Media as one of the top 50 impactful high-major assistant coaches in the country. Hartman also had a key role in developing Oklahoma's inside players, including 2020 All-Big 12 Conference forward Kristian Doolittle. 

Kevin Kruger was also an assistant at Oklahoma, and joined UNLV's staff in 2019 as an assistant to T.J. Otzelberger. Kruger was named as UNLV's head coach March 21, after Otzelberger was named Iowa State's coach. 

Hartman graduated from Tulane in 1994, and he scored 1,180 points and had 538 rebounds in four seasons. He also helped the Green Wave to two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Hartman began coaching in 1996, and has coached or worked in basketball operations at Rice, McNeese State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Richmond, Centenary, James Madison and Columbia. He joined Lon Kruger’s staff at Oklahoma in May 2016 after his third stint at Rice.

