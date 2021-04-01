Grand Island's Carlin Hartman joins UNLV men's basketball staff

Carlin Hartman will head West to coach college basketball.

Hartman, a 1990 Grand Island graduate, will join the men's basketball staff at UNLV as an assistant coach. UNLV announced the hire Thursday.

At UNLV, Hartman joins Kevin Kruger's staff – Kruger is the son of former Sooners coach Lon Kruger, who announced his retirement from coaching on March 25, three days after Oklahoma lost to Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

"Elated to be joining such an historic program @TheRunninRebels," Hartman wrote Thursday on Twitter. "Can’t wait to restore the program back to prominence with my good friend @kevinkruger and under the leadership of @DRFrancois1 👊🏽 #LETSWORK."

In five seasons at Oklahoma as an assistant on Lon Kruger's staff, Hartman helped the Sooners to four NCAA Tournament appearances, including its 2021 berth.