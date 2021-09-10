GoFundMe for UB volleyball player Monika Simkova sets new goal of $250,000

A GoFundMe that was set up earlier this week for University at Buffalo volleyball player Monika Simkova has eclipsed its goal of raising $100,000 to offset medical costs that Simkova will face as she recovers from a life-threatening illness.
However, her family has raised the goal to $250,000 for Simkova, who has been hospitalized since the beginning of August after she contracted a streptococcal bacterial infection.
Simkova underwent a double amputation of her legs, each above the knee, to increase her chances of survival and long-term recovery.
The basis of raising the goal, Simkova’s sister, Lucia Michalovicova, wrote in an update Friday on a GoFundMe page, is for Simkova's long-term medical care and rehabilitation.
Michalovicova wrote that insurance has covered much of Simkova’s hospital expenses to date, but in researching long-term recovery and care for her sister, prosthetics for above-the-knee amputations are $70,000 each and must be replaced during the course of an individual’s lifetime.
As of 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe page that Michalovicova set up has raised $102,295, including contributions from current and former UB athletic department personnel, UB athletic teams, UB alumni, community members and even from opposing Mid-American Conference volleyball programs.
“It’s been incredible, the support we’ve received,” UB volleyball coach Scott Smith told The News earlier this week. “People have been reaching out the entire month asking how they can help us and help Monika’s family, and expressing how sorry they feel we are going through this. But they’re finding any way to help Monika through her fight.
“We set a goal of $100,000, but that’s not even nearly enough for what she is going to have to go through, moving forward.”
Simkova is in the medical intensive care unit at Buffalo General Medical Center. She underwent seven surgeries in five weeks, has fought pneumonia and a fungal infection in a leg wound and has a feeding tube to help with nutrition and sustenance.
Simkova will also face a lengthy term of rehabilitation and occupational therapy, in the process of her recovery.
Michalovicova cited a Department of Veterans Affairs study, which showed the average lifetime cost for prosthetics and medical care for loss of a single leg for a veteran of the Iraq or Afghanistan wars was more than $1.4 million.
“I know we all wish for Monika to live as normal a life as possible,” Michalovicova wrote.
UB opens the WNY Invite tournament at 6 p.m. Friday against Duquesne at Alumni Arena, and the Bulls are continuing to use the hashtag, #One4Mon on social media this season.