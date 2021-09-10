GoFundMe for UB volleyball player Monika Simkova sets new goal of $250,000

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“It’s been incredible, the support we’ve received,” UB volleyball coach Scott Smith told The News earlier this week. “People have been reaching out the entire month asking how they can help us and help Monika’s family, and expressing how sorry they feel we are going through this. But they’re finding any way to help Monika through her fight.

“We set a goal of $100,000, but that’s not even nearly enough for what she is going to have to go through, moving forward.”

Simkova is in the medical intensive care unit at Buffalo General Medical Center. She underwent seven surgeries in five weeks, has fought pneumonia and a fungal infection in a leg wound and has a feeding tube to help with nutrition and sustenance.

Simkova will also face a lengthy term of rehabilitation and occupational therapy, in the process of her recovery.

Michalovicova cited a Department of Veterans Affairs study, which showed the average lifetime cost for prosthetics and medical care for loss of a single leg for a veteran of the Iraq or Afghanistan wars was more than $1.4 million.

“I know we all wish for Monika to live as normal a life as possible,” Michalovicova wrote.