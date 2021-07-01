Georgia linebacker Pershaun Fann commits to UB football

The University at Buffalo football program's 2022 recruiting class continues to grow, as it secured a verbal commitment from Pershaun Fann, a linebacker from Georgia.

Fann announced his commitment to the Bulls in a social media post Thursday.

"This past weekend was special," Fann wrote. "I want to thank the entire coaching staff @UBFootball for treating me like family. With that being said I’m 100% COMMITTED #UBHornsUp."

According to MaxPreps.com, Fann, a 6-foot, 205-pound senior, had 67 tackles, 4.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries as a junior in 2020 at Colquitt County High School in Norman Park, Ga.

Fann is one of six players who have announced their commitments to the Bulls' incoming 2022 recruiting class. That group includes Canisius High School wide receiver Nik McMillan.

The national letter of intent early signing period for football is Dec. 16-18.

