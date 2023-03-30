George Halcovage III is the University at Buffalo’s 15th head men’s basketball coach, but he’ll be a first-time head coach when he takes over the Bulls.

The hire of Halcovage ends a 19-day search by UB for its new coach, and he joins the Bulls after spending the last 15 seasons at Villanova, most recently as its associate head coach. He replaces Jim Whitesell, who was fired March 11.

Here are five things to know about Halcovage:

1. He worked his way to the Villanova sidelines.

Halcovage joined Villanova’s program as a graduate assistant in 2008 under Jay Wright, who was head coach of the Wildcats from 2001-2022. Halcovage was a graduate assistant who became a video coordinator in 2010, then became its director of basketball operations, which was his role when Villanova won the 2016 national championship. He became an assistant coach prior to the 2017-18 season, when Villanova won its third national championship (it also won the national title in 1985) and he was promoted to associate head coach in June of 2021.

"George is one of the best coaches we've ever had at Villanova,” Wright said in a statement released by UB’s athletic department. “He has recruited, developed, and mentored our players with passion. George is a great leader and basketball mind.

“The University at Buffalo is getting a creative, committed head basketball coach.”

2. He’s originally from eastern Pennsylvania.

Halcovage is from Pottsville, Pa., about 85 miles northwest of Villanova’s campus in suburban Philadelphia. His parents are Villanova graduates, and his uncle, Marty McCarthy, played for the Wildcats and for legendary Wildcats coach Rollie Massimino in the early 1990s.

3. He’s a Babson College graduate.

Halcovage graduated from Babson in 2008, and played basketball at the Division III school in Wellesley, Mass. Halcovage was a 5-foot-11 guard who played 30 games in two seasons at Babson, after missing his first two due to injury. His stats, though, were nowhere near gaudy. He averaged 0.7 points and 0.6 rebounds in 21 games in 2007-08, and 0.6 points and 0.1 rebounds in nine games the previous season.

"Babson is a great community and has so many great people that push you to be successful," Halcovage told the Babson College athletics website in 2016. "I also can't say enough about Coach B (Babson men's basketball coach Stephen Brennan) and all that he's done for me. He is a great mentor and helped me grow up and become a man at Babson. He showed me how hard you have to work to be successful as a player and that in this business you have to be willing to work your butt off every day."

4. He has a penchant for business.

One of the perks of working at a college or a university is that you can continue your education, likely with a tuition break, and Halcovage earned a master’s of business administration from Villanova in 2021.

5. He's part of a Villanova coaching pipeline

Villanova continues to produce assistants who become head coaches in recent years. That group includes Halcovage, Kyle Neptune, Ashley Howard and Baker Dunleavy. Neptune, a former Villanova assistant and former Niagara assistant, was Fordham’s coach in 2021-22, and became Villanova’s coach after Wright retired in April of 2022.

Howard coached at La Salle from 2018-22 after spending five seasons as an assistant with the Wildcats. Dunleavy completed his sixth season at Quinnipiac, and was Villanova’s director of basketball operations, then an assistant and then associate head coach from 2010-17.