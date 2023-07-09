Somewhere in the middle of April, George Halcovage III had already lost track of the number of people he had met in his first 21 days as the University at Buffalo’s men’s basketball coach.

Players from UB’s 2022-23 roster who wanted to discuss their own futures. Season-ticket holders at Southern Tier Brewing Company in downtown Buffalo. Athletes from the women’s basketball, women’s soccer, and track and field teams. New coworkers in the athletic department and colleagues at UB. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

By the time Ryan Sabol arrived on campus for a recruiting visit the weekend of April 22, Halcovage still had not met Dr. Satish K. Tripathi, UB’s president. They had spoken on the phone during the interview process. Tripathi was out of town the first time Halcovage tried to visit after he was hired. But as Halcovage met with Sabol, he got a phone call from Tripathi’s office.

Tripathi was en route to UB’s North Campus. Did Halcovage have a moment to swing by Tripathi's office in Capen Hall?

“When the president calls and says, ‘You can come in,’ you go,” Halcovage said.

Sabol went with Halcovage.

“I was not expecting that on my recruiting visit,” said Sabol, who will be a freshman guard.

Neither was Halcovage.

“He (Tripathi) took his time, which was unbelievable,” Halcovage said. “That’s just the kind of place this is, where you have a president of a school that literally just dropped everything, came off a plane from the D.C. area to come in and say, 'I’d love to meet you, spend time with you guys and talk.' And he was talking about Maryland basketball from back in the day! It was cool to be in that moment.

“And the pride people take in working here, it’s very special.”

It was one of the high points of Halcovage’s first 100 days. He's creating the bedrock for his first Division I head coaching job. He’s a few days away from his wife, Lizzy, giving birth to their first child. He still has a roster to fill out, as 11 of 13 scholarships for the 2023-24 season have been assigned. A schedule still needs to be completed; UB has six dates against nonconference opponents or multi-team events already announced or reported.

The building blocks of the first three-plus months of putting together a program and preparing for a major life change – and relocating for a job with a five-year contract – are a combination of a balancing act, a juggling routine, multiple rounds of organized chaos and a lifelong dream for Halcovage, who took over the Bulls in March, after 15 years in various roles with the Villanova basketball program, rising from a graduate assistant in 2008 to the program’s associate head coach for the last two seasons.

In a series of interviews with The Buffalo News since he was hired, Halcovage provided insights into his path so far and his plans.

The first 30 days

Day 1: March 30 marked Halcovage’s first day, when the athletic department announced his hire early that evening. "GH3," as he has become known, was introduced four days later at Alumni Arena. His own staff hires came quickly: On April 6, UB announced that Bulls great and Canisius assistant Calvin Cage would be Halcovage’s first assistant. A day later, UB announced that Hamlet Tibbs, an assistant at Notre Dame, was joining Halcovage’s staff as an assistant. Tibbs was elevated to associate head coach in early May.

Five days later, Jake Presutti joined as an assistant who will oversee recruiting. That morning, the former Syracuse basketball player drove from Pittsburgh, where he was a director of scouting for two seasons for the Panthers, to join Halcovage’s staff at an event for season-ticket holders at Southern Tier Brewing Company.

As coaches relocated and settled in, though, players from the 2022-23 roster quickly searched for new destinations. Six had entered the transfer portal between March 11 and March 24, after UB fired Jim Whitesell. Three more entered in Halcovage’s first 14 days at UB.

Day 15: Two players who stayed recounted the conversations they had with Halcovage. Forward Zaakir Williamson was ready to leave, having entered the transfer portal April 13. The next day, Halcovage's 16th on the job, Williamson announced he had withdrawn from the portal and planned to return.

“That was a tough decision,” Williamson said. “But I talked to Coach George, and he sat me down, and we talked about his vision. I loved it. From there on, I bought in.

“He kept it ‘100’ with me. He kept it ‘100’ with everybody. There wasn’t sugarcoating. He told everybody the truth. What we need to work on. A lot of coaches don’t do that. We started to build that relationship, and once I’d seen that he’s real, how couldn’t you stay?”

Isaiah Adams, a guard who joined the program in 2022 as a transfer from UCF, also considered leaving UB, but he did not enter the transfer portal. He received a phone call from Halcovage as he was returning to Western New York, following a visit to Florida. Halcovage, Adams said, gave his honest opinion about the state of the program. The coach wanted Adams’ perspective on the program, too.

Adams returned to campus and sat down with Halcovage in the UB basketball offices, on the second floor of Alumni Arena. He felt the same connection as he did in their phone call a day earlier.

“The main thing with him was his honesty and his transparency with the team,” Adams said. “He came out, right from the jump. He really let us know how it was going to be, what was going to happen and let us know what we were going to be doing.”

Halcovage also got commitments from incoming freshmen Sabol and Bryson Wilson in mid-April, and began recruiting players that month.

Day 25: Halcovage got his first taste of coaching at UB when he was an honorary coach for the football team’s spring game April 23. Inside UB Stadium, he also rubbed elbows with UB football great and current Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack.

The next 40 days

Day 35: On May 3, Halcovage considered the biggest challenge that had come in his first days on the job: Not knowing what his team was going to look like. He knew, though, what he wanted his team’s identity to be: Be a team that is all-in, on the team culture and its concepts. Have grit. Be versatile. Play hard. Focus on consistent defense – but also recruit offensive players who fit into the strategy.

But he also knew the stakes. A coaching change brings turnover. Two weeks prior, 6-foot-11 center Isaac Jack announced he would transfer to Dayton after one season with the Bulls.

Of the nine players who entered the transfer portal, eight went to new programs, including Jack, guard Curtis Jones (Iowa State) and forward LaQuill Hardnett (Arkansas State). Jones was UB’s leading scorer last season, and Hardnett its leading rebounder.

Halcovage didn’t take those decisions personally.

“There’s a couple guys, or even a lot of guys, who would have been great fits in terms of how we’re going to play and could fit into what we’re doing, but they made the decision that they thought was best for them, and you have to respect it," he said. "It’s business.”

A few nights prior, though, meant business and pleasure. Halcovage went to dinner at Left Bank on the West Side of Buffalo with Jack Armstrong, the Toronto Raptors announcer who coached at Niagara University and lives in Lewiston.

Yet with the immediate future on the horizon, Halcovage had a very important item on his wish list. Lizzy Halcovage was in charge of packing up their house in Conshohocken, Pa., and overseeing the move to the Buffalo suburbs. Since April, he'd seen her infrequently, as he was settling in Buffalo and she remained in Philadelphia.

“I want to get my wife up here,” he said. “I miss her.”

Day 44: Halcovage returned May 12 to suburban Philadelphia at the start of Mother’s Day weekend, to say his last goodbye to the area. That Friday night, George and Lizzy met with at least 30 friends and family members for a last supper of sorts.

It was strange for Halcovage to clean out his house as he continued to build his own basketball program, and to say goodbye to his neighbors, who included his sisters, who lived nearby in Conshohocken, and Villanova baseball coach Kevin Mulvey and his family.

Day 56: UB scored its fourth incoming freshman, a name familiar to Buffalo sports fans. A.J. Boldin, the son of longtime NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin, announced his commitment to the Bulls on May 24.

The spontaneity of recruiting became a roadblock and a lesson for Halcovage and his staff during his second month on the job. Focus on one player to bring to your program, and he might find another team that better fits him.

“That’s happened, and it’s happened fast,” Halcovage said.

Recruiting involves building trust and being authentic with people, navigating the transfer portal and preparing for rejection, especially when they least expected it. And rejection happened. The Bulls lost out on Amarri Rice, a 6-foot-7 forward from Wofford who considered UB, but announced May 23 that he would transfer to Quinnipiac.

Resiliency, Halcovage and his staff realized, was key in re-assembling a roster.

“The challenge was bringing it every day,” Halcovage said. “Us keeping a great attitude and a positive attitude, given that this wasn’t going to be easy, and that we’re going to feel like we failed, at times, but we aren’t. We’re trying to get where we need to get.”

Still, UB got some recruiting wins. Boldin said he was drawn to to UB, in part because of Halcovage’s philosophy as a coach.

“It’s really focusing on the development of players and having everyone do everything, in terms of basketball,” said Boldin, a guard from Delray Beach, Fla. “As a program, it’s building that program, building it in the community and building it as part of the school.”

Day 69: James Graham III announced June 6 he would transfer to UB after one season at Missouri State. However, Graham’s immediate status for the 2023-24 season was unclear, because it was his second transfer. The wing originally played at Maryland, in eight games of the 2020-21 season as a mid-year enrollee, and in one game in 2021-22. Halcovage and his staff prepared to navigate the compliance and waiver process, if that was necessary.

Days 70 to 100

As a heat wave, humidity, smoke from Canadian wildfires and storms moved into Western New York, and as Halcovage and his wife settled into the area, UB’s staff continued filling the roster and the schedule, and prepared for the arrival of six new players.

Day 71: Sitting in his office, Halcovage wondered how the first 70 days flew by so quickly. His office was somewhat spartan, with only photos of UB greats such as C.J. Massinburg and Turner Battle, and the same basketball magazines underneath the glass tabletop of the coffee table next to the leather sectional sofa.

“When you do this for a long time, you just know you’re going to look back and say, ‘Where did the time go?’ ” Halcovage said. “I’m very lucky, and I do feel very fortunate that in the first 70 days, the people I go to work with every day and the people I work with ... everybody has been awesome.

“And our staff. Going to work with these guys every day has been more than I ever imagined. When you’re doing that, and the time flies, and you’re working really hard, you just want to be dealing with people on that mission with you. And I feel great about that. ... I think I’m just kind of wired that way, now.”

Day 77: Summer workouts began June 14, after UB’s new players and freshmen arrived on campus and moved into dormitories and off-campus housing. The workouts just weren’t workouts. Halcovage squeezed in a weekly trip off-campus to a hot yoga studio, an unorthodox way of training for many of the Bulls, but one he took from Villanova’s strength and conditioning staff.

“That was my favorite, there,” Williamson said. “And that was my first time doing it. I felt good. I felt loose and I slept like a baby that night!”

The first week of summer workouts also came and went with the roster still at ​11​​​​ scholarship players. Earlier in the month, Halcovage outlined his plans for his team when they returned to campus for practices: Build team concepts. Make individual improvements. Focus on academic work. He had no deadline for filling the remaining two scholarship slots; recruiting is a never-ending process.

Days 83-89: Recruiting for the future, though, was already happening. Past the 80-day mark, UB’s scholarship offers were being announced by players in the 2024 recruiting class. College coaches cannot comment on recruits or on offers, but it doesn’t stop the offers from popping up on social media.

Among the players who announced offers in the third full week of June:

• Jacob Hogarth, a 6-foot-9 power forward from Massachusetts.

• Amir Williams, a 6-foot-6 wing from Neumann-Goretti in Philadelphia.

• Josh Reed, a guard from Warminster, Pa., who posted news of his offer along with a photo of former Bulls guard Ronaldo Segu.

Day 85: Nine days into summer workouts, practice inside the sauna that is the Edward L. Wright Practice Facility – the gym where UB’s men’s and women’s team’s trained while Alumni Arena’s court was being repainted – was loud, spirited and up-tempo, but not overly fast.

Williamson noticed how Halcovage has begun to craft the program into his vision and implement his own ideas.

Hydration levels are measured, for one thing. Players also saw how Halcovage – as he was handling myriad responsibilities – still arrived early each day to Alumni Arena, and expected his players to do the same before practices.

“Everybody shows up an hour early,” Williamson said. “That helps everybody. Me, personally, I had a couple shoulder injuries, and having that time to stretch and get treatment helps me get acclimated. It helps me warm up, and helps the team warm up and helps everybody get acclimated.

“Be here. Be ready. Always work. Have grit. That’s the big thing. Have an attitude. He’s big on being together, and as long as we stay together and have a positive attitude, we can do some big things.”

The gains toward the big things were beginning to show by the end of the second week of practice.

“It’s not easy to see, as much, week to week, from that standpoint, but you know it’s happening,” Halcovage said. "As a coach, you evaluate things. You introduce a drill early in the week and the next week, you can tell the guys have improved at it. They’re not learning it, they’re building it. Now, they’re doing it at a higher level. Week by week, you do see that progression.”

Day 93: UB broke ground June 30 on the Brittany Murchie Mulla Sports Performance Center, across from Alumni Arena, which is scheduled to open in 2024 and will serve as a training center for UB’s athletes. Halcovage joined several coaches from UB, including football coach Maurice Linguist and women’s basketball staff members at the groundbreaking. He was asked if his wife has given birth yet, and gave an exasperated sigh with a smile.

Not yet.

Day 100: As of Friday, two open scholarships remain for the 2023-24 school year. The Mid-American Conference basketball schedule is still in the works, but there’s a definite date scheduled on the calendar: Nov. 6, Halcovage’s regular season coaching debut, when the Bulls open against Fairleigh Dickinson at Alumni Arena. Halcovage will be on Day 222.

The challenge of being a first-time head coach is still just beginning. The next life lesson for Halcovage, though, is the responsibility of fatherhood. His wife, Lizzy, is due to give birth to their first child, a boy, July 14.

“He wants us to be men, and he shows it,” Williamson said. “Everything. He’s here on time, most of the time, maybe a little late, but we understand because he’s doing so much. He talks to us like men. He handles all his business right now. He leads by example, and we’re following in his footsteps.”