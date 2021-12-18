Game-winning 3-pointer sends Canisius past UB at KeyBank Center

Reggie Witherspoon didn’t necessarily show it, but he likely had a little bit of an extra jump in his step as he walked to the podium at KeyBank Center.
Give Witherspoon and the Canisius men’s basketball team their due for having a little more swagger as they approach the holiday break. The Griffs earned one of their biggest wins in a season that’s otherwise been marked by struggles, as they knocked off the University at Buffalo, 65-64, in the nightcap of the Big 4 Tripleheader on Saturday at KeyBank Center.
Ahamadou Fofana hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with one second left in regulation off an inbounds pass from Armon Harried, and on the ensuing possession, UB's Jeenathan Williams couldn’t fend off a defender or complete an off-balance shot, which ultimately secured the win for the Griffs (3-9).
Here’s a look at Ahamadou Fofana’s game-winning 3-pointer for Canisius: pic.twitter.com/h9uZPKf08P— Rachel Lenzi 😎 (@rachelmlenzi) December 19, 2021
“This is a big win for us,” said Fofana, whose team snapped a five-game losing streak. “We’ve been struggling but we always preach to keep getting better, to keep going hard, trusting in each other. We fought all week in practice, knowing we were going to be shorthanded and we came today and we just battled. We had each other’s backs, and everybody had each other’s backs.”
That final play – an inbounds pass from Harried (20 points) that set up Fofana’s 3-point shot past an outstretched and off-balance UB guard Maceo Jack as he defended on the play – was one the Griffs have repeated in practices.
“We didn’t have timeouts, so we had to go over a play that we go over, every day in practice,” said Fofana, who scored 16 points. “The team trusted me with the ball in my hand, and I got a good look and made the shot.”
And a look at the celebration for @Griffs_MBB: pic.twitter.com/krwJoF4tbw— Rachel Lenzi 😎 (@rachelmlenzi) December 19, 2021
The Griffs did it as they faced challenge after challenge in the days and the hours leading into the game. Canisius was without forward Jacco Fritz for the second game due to an ankle injury the forward sustained during practice last week. Prior to the game, the Griffs announced they’d also play UB without leading scorer Malek Green (16.5 points), due to Covid-19 protocols, and Asa Beyah, who is taking a personal leave from school and is no longer on the Griffs' roster.
Then, the Griffs dressed nine players for the first meeting with UB since Dec. 18, 2019. From a glance, it appeared the game was tipped in favor of the Bulls (6-4), who entered having won five of their last six games. Even at one point in the second half, Canisius squandered what was once a 17-point lead towards the midway point of the second half, when Ronaldo Segu's jumper gave the Bulls a 50-49 lead and capped off a 17-2 run. In that span, the Griffs were 1 for 6 from the floor, committed four turnovers and struggled to match UB’s inside presence.
Instead, Witherspoon looked at working through a series of possible roadblocks as a learning experience for his team.
“The lesson to be learned is just, the hard work, the stuff they’re going to have to do after they get out of college, after they stop playing basketball and the ball stops bouncing,” Witherspoon said, as he held his 1-year-old granddaughter, Genesis Bailey, during postgame interviews.” Even when you don’t think you have a lot to give, you have to give a lot of effort with what you do have. It’s just a simple thing, but it’s not easy.”
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, Canisius College and Niagara University will host the NCAA Tournament's first and second rounds at KeyBank Center in March.
Witherspoon, though, took some strategy into the crosstown matchup.
“It was just a grind-it-out game, and we were hoping we could get it to be a grind-it-out deal, and not just a high-scoring affair, because that wouldn’t have given us as good a chance,” Witherspoon said.
Back-to-back buckets by Jack and David Skogman cut Canisius’ lead to 26-23 with 5:17 left in the half, but the Griffs closed the first half on an 11-2 run to take a 37-25 lead at halftime.
“We weren’t aggressive and we were just trying to figure things out,” Williams, who scored 13 points and had 14 rebounds for his first double-double of the season, said of the first half. “We weren’t playing our basketball. They threw their punch and they rolled with it.”
Canisius opened its lead to as many as 14 points in the first four minutes of the second half, as the Bulls had to sit forward Josh Mballa, after he took his fourth foul of the game on a technical foul. Tra’Von Fagan replaced Mballa and helped spark UB’s 17-2 run, which gave UB a 50-49 lead 9:35 into the half.
Fagan’s dunk gave the Bulls a 61-58 lead with 2:04 left in regulation as the Griffs shot 0 for 7 in a stretch of nearly five minutes, before Harried’s shot with 1:20 left cut the lead to 62-60.
Then, after Skogman’s jump shot with 50 seconds left, Xzavier Long’s layup with 13.5 seconds left off an inbounds pass again cut the lead to 64-62. Nine seconds later, Williams’ foul on Harried set up Fofana’s go-ahead shot off the inbounds play.
“We haven’t won a lot but we came in and we were tough,” Harried said. “We weathered that storm. We learned the lesson. We built on the mistakes. We built on the losses.