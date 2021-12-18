Game-winning 3-pointer sends Canisius past UB at KeyBank Center

Then, the Griffs dressed nine players for the first meeting with UB since Dec. 18, 2019. From a glance, it appeared the game was tipped in favor of the Bulls (6-4), who entered having won five of their last six games. Even at one point in the second half, Canisius squandered what was once a 17-point lead towards the midway point of the second half, when Ronaldo Segu's jumper gave the Bulls a 50-49 lead and capped off a 17-2 run. In that span, the Griffs were 1 for 6 from the floor, committed four turnovers and struggled to match UB’s inside presence.

Instead, Witherspoon looked at working through a series of possible roadblocks as a learning experience for his team.

“The lesson to be learned is just, the hard work, the stuff they’re going to have to do after they get out of college, after they stop playing basketball and the ball stops bouncing,” Witherspoon said, as he held his 1-year-old granddaughter, Genesis Bailey, during postgame interviews.” Even when you don’t think you have a lot to give, you have to give a lot of effort with what you do have. It’s just a simple thing, but it’s not easy.”

Witherspoon, though, took some strategy into the crosstown matchup.