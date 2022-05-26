Game times, TV assignments set for early season UB football games

The Mid-American Conference has announced kickoff times for the first three weeks of the 2022 football season, plus midweek #MACtion games.

The University at Buffalo will open Sept. 3 at the University of Maryland with a noon kickoff on the Big Ten Network.

The Sept. 10 home opener at UB Stadium against Holy Cross has a 6 p.m kickoff on ESPN+. The Bulls then head to Coastal Carolina with a 1 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 17 on ESPN+.

UB will host Miami (Ohio) on Oct. 1 at 3:30 p.m.

A prime-time game at Ohio on Nov. 19 will begin at either 7 or 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU, followed by a 7 p.m. kickoff at Central Michigan on Nov. 9 or ESPN2, ESPNU or CBS Sports Network.

The Bulls will host Akron at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 19.

Times and television assignments are subject to change.

Also Thursday, UB got a commitment from University of Minnesota defensive back Solomon Brown. A native of Largo, Fla., he played in two games last season as a redshirt sophomore after having played in four games the previous year.