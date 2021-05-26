Freshman Matt Duffy pitches Canisius to upset win in opener of MAAC finals

Matt Duffy, a freshman right-hander from Burlington, Ont., wrote a piece of Canisius baseball history on Wednesday, pitching the Golden Griffins to a 4-1 victory over No. 1 seed and host Fairfield in the opening game of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference baseball final four in Connecticut.
Duffy, who was making only his third start and sixth mound appearance of the season, went nine innings, allowing only four hits and a walk and striking out 10.
Canisius coach Matt Mazurek wasn’t certain that Duffy would pitch until 10 p.m. Tuesday. Mazurek was waiting to see how Duffy’s body reacted to having his second Covid-19 vaccination shot. When he was cleared, Duffy got the assignment.
“Matt throws in the low 90s and he’s a guy with four pitches -- fastball, breaking ball, slider and change up,” Mazurek said in explaining why Duffy was chosen to start Wednesday. “His last three starts have been really good.”
Mazurek had little doubt that Duffy had the mental makeup to handle the assignment against a Fairfield team with a 35-1 record that opened the season by sweeping four games from Canisius on the way to 28 wins in a row (including one forfeit win) before a 6-1 loss at home to Siena.
“Matt has been one of our most composed freshman since he first stepped on campus,” Mazurek said. “He’s a slow heartbeat, straight-line guy.”
Duffy showed his composure after giving up a leadoff homer in the fourth inning to Stags junior shortstop Justin Guerrera for the first run of the game. He retired the next three batters to get out of the inning. He also struck out No. 3 hitter Guerrera in his other three plate appearances, including as the leadoff batter in the bottom of the ninth.
Fairfield had only two hits after that, one an unusual triple with two outs in the seventh. Matt Venuto hit a ball over the fence in right field for an apparent home run. However, he failed to touch home plate, which was noticed by Canisius catcher Mike Mazzara. Also it was noticed by plate umpire Scott Hart, who called Venuto out to end the inning when the Griffs appealed the play. The scoring on the play was a triple with an out from Duffy to Mazzara.
Canisius tied the game with a run in the fifth inning when Jacob Victor (St. Francis) singled with two outs and scored on a double by Jake Burlingame. The Griffs then pushed across three runs in the sixth with two outs.
Max Grant started the rally with a one-out walk. After the second out, Kyle Kush singled to center and Carlin Dick singled through the right side to score Grant. That finished Fairfield lefty starter Mike Sansone. Victor greeted reliever Bryson Cafaro with a single to center to score Kush. After Burlingame walked, Dick scored the third run of the inning on a wild pitch.
Meanwhile, Duffy was steady as a rock. He retired the first nine batters before Guerrera’s home run. In the fifth, he pitched out of trouble, leaving two Fairfield runners on base.
Duffy set down the final six Fairfield batters in order in the eighth and ninth innings. He needed only five pitches in the ninth after striking out Guerrera on three pitches, the last one a called strike.
Duffy threw 100 pitches in the victory. Prior to Wednesday’s complete game, his longest outing was six innings in a victory over Quinnipiac in his first start of the season on May 10. Prior to that, his last game was March 28 against Iona before he was shut down after testing positive with Covid-19.
Canisius has won the last four games Duffy has pitched, with the freshman getting credit for three of the wins.
Burlingame went 3 for 5 including a bunt single to lead off the ninth when Canisius filled the bases with no outs. Fairfield got out of the jam with a second-to-home-to-first double play and got the third out on a force play at second.
Canisius awaits the winner of Wednesday’s second game between No. 2 seed Monmouth and No. 3 Rider. The Griffs will face that winner at 3 p.m. on Thursday in the second round of the double-elimination final four playoffs. Fairfield will face the Monmouth-Rider loser in an elimination game at 11 a.m. on Thursday.