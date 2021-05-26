Freshman Matt Duffy pitches Canisius to upset win in opener of MAAC finals

Meanwhile, Duffy was steady as a rock. He retired the first nine batters before Guerrera’s home run. In the fifth, he pitched out of trouble, leaving two Fairfield runners on base.

Duffy set down the final six Fairfield batters in order in the eighth and ninth innings. He needed only five pitches in the ninth after striking out Guerrera on three pitches, the last one a called strike.

Duffy threw 100 pitches in the victory. Prior to Wednesday’s complete game, his longest outing was six innings in a victory over Quinnipiac in his first start of the season on May 10. Prior to that, his last game was March 28 against Iona before he was shut down after testing positive with Covid-19.

Canisius has won the last four games Duffy has pitched, with the freshman getting credit for three of the wins.

Burlingame went 3 for 5 including a bunt single to lead off the ninth when Canisius filled the bases with no outs. Fairfield got out of the jam with a second-to-home-to-first double play and got the third out on a force play at second.

Canisius awaits the winner of Wednesday’s second game between No. 2 seed Monmouth and No. 3 Rider. The Griffs will face that winner at 3 p.m. on Thursday in the second round of the double-elimination final four playoffs. Fairfield will face the Monmouth-Rider loser in an elimination game at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

