Freshman guard Chanse Robinson leaves UB basketball program

Chanse Robinson, a 6-foot-3 freshman guard, has left the University at Buffalo basketball team due to personal reasons, a spokesman said.

The spokesman said he could not comment on whether Robinson remains enrolled in school.

Robinson, a freshman, appeared in one game this season, playing 10 minutes, and has missed time with a wrist injury.

A three-star recruit, Robinson was ranked as the No. 3 point guard in Louisiana as a high school senior by 247Sports and the No. 41 point guard in the 2020 recruiting class. According to MaxPreps, he averaged 22.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists as a senior at Lincoln Prep in Grambling, La.