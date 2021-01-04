 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Freshman guard Chanse Robinson leaves UB basketball program
0 comments

Freshman guard Chanse Robinson leaves UB basketball program

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
UB-basketball-KIRKHAM-2019-Jim-Whitesell-bulls-hoops-coach (copy)

UB men's basketball coach Jim Whitesell.

 Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News

Chanse Robinson, a 6-foot-3 freshman guard, has left the University at Buffalo basketball team due to personal reasons, a spokesman said.

The spokesman said he could not comment on whether Robinson remains enrolled in school.

Robinson, a freshman, appeared in one game this season, playing 10 minutes, and has missed time with a wrist injury.

A three-star recruit, Robinson was ranked as the No. 3 point guard in Louisiana as a high school senior by 247Sports and the No. 41 point guard in the 2020 recruiting class. According to MaxPreps, he averaged 22.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists as a senior at Lincoln Prep in Grambling, La.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News