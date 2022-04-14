Franklinville native Josh Haskell commits to Daemen basketball

Franklinville native Josh Haskell is returning home to play basketball for Daemen College, he announced on social media.
The 6-foot-6 Haskell played his freshman season at Franklinville and then two seasons at St. Joe's before transferring to Western Reserve Academy in Northeast Ohio for his final season.
“The Lord guides us in the way we should go and protects those who please him. If they fall, they will not stay down, because the Lord will help them up.” Psalm 37:23-24…Committed💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/0wEewdkgS7— J4🖤 (@joshhaskell_) April 13, 2022
Haskell was an All-Western New York fourth team selection as the Marauders won the Manhattan Cup championship. He average 13.4 points and 4.4 rebounds.
He will become the latest in his family as a Western New York college athlete. Ally Haskell is a senior softball pitcher for St. Bonaventure and Dani Haskell, a former Sister Maria Pares Buffalo News Player of the Year, plays basketball at Canisius. Ally and Dani both graduated from Franklinville.